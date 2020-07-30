Log in
Rentokil Initial : revenue ticks higher on disinfection services expansion, profit slips

07/30/2020 | 03:19am EDT

Pest control firm Rentokil Initial Plc posted marginally higher first-half revenue and an 11% dip in profits on Thursday, as an expansion of its disinfection services offset the effect of business closures and extra costs in the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which provides commercial pest control and hygiene services, said it was entering the second-half of the year with positive momentum, and hoped to propose a dividend for 2020 if trading continues in line with its expectations.

Operating in around 80 countries and employing roughly 40,000 people globally, Rentokil's services to hotels, restaurants, schools and the airline industry were stalled by lockdowns, forcing it to lay off some staff, suspend dividend and cut back on spending.

Its hygiene business, which operates across 46 markets, providing hand soaps, sanitizers and deep cleaning services, grew 10.5% as reopening businesses implemented higher hygiene standards.

"We are now expanding our Hygiene category into new countries as well as launching additional services," Chief Executive Officer Andy Ransom said in a statement.

Ongoing revenue came in at 1.28 billion pounds, up 1% year-on-year, while adjusted pretax profit was 125.6 million pounds for the first six months of 2020, compared with 141.6 million pounds reported a year ago.

The company said that a majority of its staff were now back at work and it has repaid the Bank of England's Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF) and resumed its mergers and acquisitions programme.

It said the dip in operating profit was mainly due to costs related to bad debts and the protective equipment for employees demanded by the crisis.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Financials
Sales 2020 2 603 M 3 373 M 3 373 M
Net income 2020 140 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2020 836 M 1 083 M 1 083 M
P/E ratio 2020 74,3x
Yield 2020 0,75%
Capitalization 10 127 M 13 141 M 13 126 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,21x
EV / Sales 2021 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Rentokil Initial plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 512,19 GBX
Last Close Price 548,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target -6,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew M. Ransom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Solomons Chairman
Jeremy Charles Douglas Townsend Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Purcell Chief Information Officer
Angela C. Seymour-Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC21.06%13 141
CINTAS CORPORATION13.65%30 359
TELEPERFORMANCE9.11%16 420
EDENRED-6.31%12 402
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-4.34%11 651
UNITED RENTALS-2.01%11 408
