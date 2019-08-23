Log in
RENU ENERGY LTD

(RNEDA)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/29
0.01 AUD   -90.00%
06:13aRENU ENERGY : Lapse of equity incentives held by former CFO
PU
06:08aRENU ENERGY : Appendix 3C
PU
07/31RENU ENERGY : Appendix 4C – Quarterly »
PU
Renu Energy : Appendix 3C

08/23/2019

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy-back

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy-back

(except minimum holding buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendix 7B. Amended 13/3/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

ReNu Energy Limited

55 095 006 090

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

  • Type ofbuy-back
  • +Class of shares/units which is the subject of the buy-back (eg, ordinary/preference)
  • Voting rights (eg, one for one)
  • Fully paid/partly paid (and if partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)

Employee share scheme buy-back (within 10/12 limit)

Ordinary Shares

One for one

Fully paid

  • Number of shares/units in the122,068,491+class on issue
  • Whether shareholder/unitholderNoapproval is required for buy-back

7

Reason for buy-back

Under the terms of the employee Loan Share

Plan (LSP), upon cessation of employment, the

holder of unvested shares issued under the LSP

must transfer the shares back to the Company.

+See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3C Page 1

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy-back

8

Any other information material to

N/a

  • shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

On-marketbuy-back

  • Name of broker who will act onN/athe company's behalf

10Deleted 30/9/2001.

11 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares - that number

Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage.

  1. If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that thebuy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention
  2. If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions

Employee share scheme buy-back

14

Number of shares proposed to be

1,434,150

bought back

15

Price to be offered for shares

Nil - as full satisfaction of the $189,623 loan owing

to the Company under the Loan Share Plan

+See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3C Page 2

11/01/2010

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy-back

Selective buy-back

  1. Name of person or description of class of person whose shares are proposed to be bought back
  2. Number of shares proposed to be bought back

18 Price to be offered for shares

Equal access scheme

  1. Percentage of shares proposed to be bought back
  2. Total number of shares proposed to be bought back if all offers are accepted

21

Price to be offered for shares

22

+Record date for participation in

offer

Cross reference: Appendix 7A, clause 9.

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to thisbuy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: 23 August 2019

(Director/Company Secretary)

Print name:

Matthew Scott

+See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3C Page 3

Disclaimer

ReNu Energy Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 10:07:10 UTC
