Renu Energy : Appendix 3C

must transfer the shares back to the Company.

holder of unvested shares issued under the LSP

Plan (LSP), upon cessation of employment, the

Under the terms of the employee Loan Share

Number of shares/units in the

One for one

Fully paid/partly paid (and if partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)

Voting rights (eg, one for one)

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

to the Company under the Loan Share Plan

Nil - as full satisfaction of the $189,623 loan owing

Price to be offered for shares

Number of shares proposed to be

If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions

If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the

Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage.

11 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares - that number

Name of broker who will act on

shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

Any other information material to

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy-back

Selective buy-back

Name of person or description of class of person whose shares are proposed to be bought back Number of shares proposed to be bought back

18 Price to be offered for shares

Equal access scheme

Percentage of shares proposed to be bought back Total number of shares proposed to be bought back if all offers are accepted

21 Price to be offered for shares 22 +Record date for participation in offer

Cross reference: Appendix 7A, clause 9.

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here: ............................................................ Date: 23 August 2019 (Director/Company Secretary) Print name: Matthew Scott

+See chapter 19 for defined terms.