Renu Energy : Appendix 3C

ReNu Energy Limited
55 095 006 090
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
-
+Class of shares/units which is the subject of the buy-back (eg, ordinary/preference)
-
Voting rights (eg, one for one)
-
Fully paid/partly paid (and if partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)
Employee share scheme buy-back (within 10/12 limit)
Ordinary Shares
One for one
Fully paid
-
Number of shares/units in the122,068,491+class on issue
-
Whether shareholder/unitholderNoapproval is required for buy-back
Reason for buy-back
|
Under the terms of the employee Loan Share
|
|
|
Plan (LSP), upon cessation of employment, the
|
|
|
holder of unvested shares issued under the LSP
|
|
|
must transfer the shares back to the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Any other information material to
|
N/a
-
shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)
On-marketbuy-back
-
Name of broker who will act onN/athe company's behalf
11 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares - that number
-
If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that thebuy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention
-
If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions
Employee share scheme buy-back
Number of shares proposed to be
|
1,434,150
|
|
bought back
|
|
|
|
Price to be offered for shares
|
Nil - as full satisfaction of the $189,623 loan owing
|
|
|
to the Company under the Loan Share Plan
Appendix 3C
Announcement of buy-back
Selective buy-back
-
Name of person or description of class of person whose shares are proposed to be bought back
-
Number of shares proposed to be bought back
18 Price to be offered for shares
Equal access scheme
-
Percentage of shares proposed to be bought back
-
Total number of shares proposed to be bought back if all offers are accepted
Price to be offered for shares
|
22
|
+Record date for participation in
|
|
offer
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
-
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to thisbuy-back.
-
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
............................................................ Date: 23 August 2019
(Director/Company Secretary)
Matthew Scott
11/01/2010
