Renu Energy : Change of Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

10 September 2019

Change of Chief Financial Officer &

Company Secretary

The Board of ReNu Energy Limited (ASX:RNE) wishes to advise that, following the completion of the transaction with CleanPeak Energy, its current full time CFO & Company Secretary, Mr Matthew Scott, has tendered his resignation allowing the company to appoint a permanent part-time CFO & Company Secretary. ReNu Energy is pleased to welcome Mr Greg Watson as CFO & Company Secretary. Mr Scott is currently providing a handover to Mr Watson and will leave the Company in mid-September 2019.

ReNu Energy Chairman, Mr Steve McLean said: "I wish to thank Matthew for his important contribution to the Company over the past few months as we completed the transaction with CleanPeak Energy. The change from a full-time to part-time CFO and Company Secretary is in line with our stated intention of immediately reducing overhead costs as the Company works through the current transition period. On behalf of the Board, we wish Matthew all the best in his new endeavours."

