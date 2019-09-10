Log in
RENU ENERGY LTD

(RNEDA)
Renu Energy : Change of Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

09/10/2019 | 04:17am EDT

10 September 2019

Change of Chief Financial Officer &

Company Secretary

The Board of ReNu Energy Limited (ASX:RNE) wishes to advise that, following the completion of the transaction with CleanPeak Energy, its current full time CFO & Company Secretary, Mr Matthew Scott, has tendered his resignation allowing the company to appoint a permanent part-time CFO & Company Secretary. ReNu Energy is pleased to welcome Mr Greg Watson as CFO & Company Secretary. Mr Scott is currently providing a handover to Mr Watson and will leave the Company in mid-September 2019.

ReNu Energy Chairman, Mr Steve McLean said: "I wish to thank Matthew for his important contribution to the Company over the past few months as we completed the transaction with CleanPeak Energy. The change from a full-time to part-time CFO and Company Secretary is in line with our stated intention of immediately reducing overhead costs as the Company works through the current transition period. On behalf of the Board, we wish Matthew all the best in his new endeavours."

For more information please contact:

Friederike Graser

Investor Relations & Communications Manager +61 7 3721 7588

About ReNu Energy

ReNu Energy Limited (ASX: RNE) is an independent power producer which delivers clean energy solutions using a build, own, operate and maintain model. The Company provides its customers with renewable energy, at a lower price, with no upfront cost.

ReNu Energy Limited, Level 1, 9 Gardner Close, Milton, QLD 4064

Phone: +61 7 3721 7500 | Fax: +61 7 3721 7599 | Email: info@renuenergy.com.au

ABN: 55 095 006 090

Disclaimer

ReNu Energy Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 08:16:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Steven Ricato Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Steven McLean Non-Executive Chairman
Warren Leitao Chief Operating Officer
Damian Galvin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard Brimblecombe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENU ENERGY LTD-47.37%2
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG24.94%581
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC-43.04%570
GLOBAL GREEN CHEMICALS PCL--.--%391
GREEN PLAINS INC-23.19%385
GUANGZHOU DEVOTION THERMAL TECH CO LTD--.--%313
