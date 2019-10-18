Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Renu Energy Ltd    RNEDA   AU0000028896

RENU ENERGY LTD

(RNEDA)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/29
0.01 AUD   -90.00%
04:24aRENU ENERGY : Change of Registered Office Address »
PU
09/20RENU ENERGY : Changes to the Executive Leadership Team and Appendix 3C »
PU
09/10RENU ENERGY : Change of Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renu Energy : Change of Registered Office Address »

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 04:24am EDT

14 October 2019

Change of Registered Office Address

In accordance with ASX listing rule 3.14 ReNu Energy Limited (ASX:RNE) advises that its registered office address has changed to:

Corporate House, Kings Row 1

Level 2, 52 McDougall Street, Milton, QLD 4064

All other contact details remain the same.

For more information please contact:

Greg Watson

Friederike Graser

Company Secretary

Investor Relations & Communications Manager

+ 61 7 3721 7500

+61 7 3721 7588

ReNu Energy Limited, Corporate House, Kings Row 1, Level 2, 52 McDougall Street, Milton, QLD 4064

Phone: +61 7 3721 7500 | Fax: +61 7 3721 7599 | Email: info@renuenergy.com.au

ABN: 55 095 006 090

Disclaimer

ReNu Energy Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 08:23:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENU ENERGY LTD
04:24aRENU ENERGY : Change of Registered Office Address »
PU
09/20RENU ENERGY : Changes to the Executive Leadership Team and Appendix 3C »
PU
09/10RENU ENERGY : Change of Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary
PU
09/04RENU ENERGY : Completion of solar operations sale to CleanPeak Energy »
PU
08/30RENU ENERGY : Audited 2019 Financial Report including Appendix 4E »
PU
08/23RENU ENERGY : Lapse of equity incentives held by former CFO
PU
08/23RENU ENERGY : Appendix 3C
PU
07/31RENU ENERGY : Appendix 4C – Quarterly »
PU
07/05RENU ENERGY : Company Update »
PU
06/18RENU ENERGY : HOA with SCA for further 4 solar PV and embedded networks »
PU
More news
Chart RENU ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Renu Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Steven Ricato Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Steven McLean Non-Executive Chairman
Warren Leitao Chief Operating Officer
Greg Watson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard Brimblecombe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENU ENERGY LTD-47.37%2
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.12.53%55 552
INNOGY SE9.26%27 497
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 714
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.56.72%13 129
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%8 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group