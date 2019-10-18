Renu Energy : Change of Registered Office Address »

14 October 2019
Change of Registered Office Address
In accordance with ASX listing rule 3.14 ReNu Energy Limited (ASX:RNE) advises that its registered office address has changed to:
Corporate House, Kings Row 1
Level 2, 52 McDougall Street, Milton, QLD 4064
All other contact details remain the same.
For more information please contact:
|
Greg Watson
|
Friederike Graser
|
Company Secretary
|
Investor Relations & Communications Manager
|
+ 61 7 3721 7500
|
+61 7 3721 7588
ReNu Energy Limited, Corporate House, Kings Row 1, Level 2, 52 McDougall Street, Milton, QLD 4064
Phone: +61 7 3721 7500 | Fax: +61 7 3721 7599 | Email: info@renuenergy.com.au
ABN: 55 095 006 090
