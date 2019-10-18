Renu Energy : Change of Registered Office Address »

14 October 2019

Change of Registered Office Address

In accordance with ASX listing rule 3.14 ReNu Energy Limited (ASX:RNE) advises that its registered office address has changed to:

Corporate House, Kings Row 1

Level 2, 52 McDougall Street, Milton, QLD 4064

All other contact details remain the same.

For more information please contact:

Greg Watson Friederike Graser Company Secretary Investor Relations & Communications Manager + 61 7 3721 7500 +61 7 3721 7588

ReNu Energy Limited, Corporate House, Kings Row 1, Level 2, 52 McDougall Street, Milton, QLD 4064

Phone: +61 7 3721 7500 | Fax: +61 7 3721 7599 | Email: info@renuenergy.com.au

ABN: 55 095 006 090