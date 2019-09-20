Renu Energy : Changes to the Executive Leadership Team and Appendix 3C »

20 September 2019

Changes to the Executive Leadership Team and Appendix 3C

Further to recent announcements regarding the restructuring of the Company following the completion of the transaction with CleanPeak Energy, the Board of ReNu Energy Limited (ASX: RNE) (ReNu Energy) wishes to announce that its current full time Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr Craig Ricato, has tendered his resignation. The Board thanks Mr Ricato for his service and leadership.

Following the CleanPeak Energy transaction, the Board and executive team have critically reviewed the Company's current cost structure and are implementing a number of changes so as to ensure that overhead costs are significantly reduced during the current transition period. As part of this review, it was determined that it would be appropriate for the full-time responsibilities of the CEO to be transitioned to an Interim Chief Executive Officer until 31 December 2019.

Accordingly, the Board has appointed Mr Tony Louka as interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Ricato has provided a full handover to Mr Louka and, following a short period of leave, will finish with the Company on 30 September 2019.

ReNu Energy Chairman, Mr Steve McLean said: "On behalf of the board I would like to thank Craig for his contributions and commitment to the Company over the past 18 months. Under Craig's leadership the management team was successful in recapitalising the Company through the agreement with Resonance Asset Management Limited and most recently negotiated the sale of solar assets, leaving the Company in a strong position to focus on transformation opportunities. We wish Craig all the best in his future endeavours. With Tony's experience and in-depth understanding of the utilities, renewables and sustainability sectors, he was the natural choice to guide the Company through this transitional period."

Mr Louka will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and management of the Company and be available to perform his role on an 'as needed' basis.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.4, the Company advises the material terms of engagement of Mr Louka as follows:

Term - fixed term until 31 December 2019, unless extended or terminated earlier by the parties.

ReNu Energy Limited, Level 1, 9 Gardner Close, Milton, QLD 4064

Phone: +61 7 3721 7500 | Fax: +61 7 3721 7599 | Email: info@renuenergy.com.au

ABN: 55 095 006 090