Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Renu Energy Ltd    RNEDA   AU0000028896

RENU ENERGY LTD

(RNEDA)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/29
0.01 AUD   -90.00%
04:38aRENU ENERGY : Company Update »
PU
06/18RENU ENERGY : HOA with SCA for further 4 solar PV and embedded networks »
PU
03/05RENU ENERGY : Investor Presentation »
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renu Energy : Company Update »

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 04:38am EDT

5 July 2019

Company Update

Highlights

  • Extension to exclusivity period with GrainCorp Operations Limited
  • Extension of Term Sheet with Astronergy Solar Australia Pty Ltd
  • WAMMCO Katanning FEED study updated
  • Appointment of CFO & Company Secretary

ReNu Energy Limited (ASX:RNE) is pleased to provide the following update on its recent activities.

GrainCorp 3 x solar PV pilot projects

As previously announced to the market in November 2018, ReNu Energy and GrainCorp Operations Limited (GrainCorp) executed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) for the evaluation and development of three solar PV pilot projects on GrainCorp facilities.

ReNu Energy has completed its evaluation of three pilot project solar PV sites located in Queensland, NSW and Victoria respectively, and is continuing to negotiate the commercial terms of the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with GrainCorp. The parties have agreed to an extension of the Exclusivity Period under the HOA to 30 September 2019 to provide additional time to negotiate the PPAs for the three identified pilot sites.

Astronergy solar farm developments in SA

As announced on 26 April 2019, ReNu Energy and Astronergy Solar Australia Pty Ltd (Astronergy) executed Term Sheets for the acquisition by ReNu Energy of two 5.8MW DC (4.95MW AC) grid connected solar farm developments in South Australia.

ReNu Energy and Astronergy have agreed to an extension of both Term Sheets to 31 August to complete due diligence, negotiations and legally binding agreements for each project. Due diligence on both projects is continuing and the parties have been working to progress the commercial negotiations, including options for vendor finance.

WAMMCO Katanning FEED study

ReNu Energy and WAMMCO are committed to delivering renewable energy to the Katanning abattoir, increasing its sustainability and reducing its grid-sourced power costs.

ReNu Energy Limited, Level 1, 9 Gardner Close, Milton, QLD 4064

Phone: +61 7 3721 7500 | Fax: +61 7 3721 7599 | Email: info@renuenergy.com.au

ABN: 55 095 006 090

ReNu Energy has continued to work on the front-end engineering & design (FEED) study for an integrated 3.1MW bioenergy and solar PV facility at the WAMMCO Katanning abattoir. Following the submission of connection agreement applications in February, Western Power has now completed its preliminary network study to determine the options and costs for connecting to the network and the requirements and limits for power export into the grid.

The Western Power report indicated that the network could accommodate two connections of up to 999kVA (approximately 2.4MW DC) of non-exporting solar at the site. The initial feedback also indicated that the installation of synchronous generation (biogas engines) is likely to require significant local network upgrades. ReNu Energy and WAMMCO are currently examining Western Power's feedback, particularly the potential network upgrade requirements.

Appointment of CFO & Company Secretary

ReNu Energy is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Matthew Scott as CFO & Company Secretary.

Mr Scott has more than 25 years' accounting and commercial experience in the resource, energy, health technology and professional services sectors. Matthew has most recently worked as a Finance Consultant to Admedus Ltd and prior as CFO and Company Secretary with listed resource company Bandanna Energy Limited and private mining company Foxleigh Mining.

Matthew has a strong background in financial reporting, governance, capital and debt raising, system establishment and commercial and operational transition management. He started his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers working in both the Brisbane and London offices.

For more information please contact:

Craig Ricato

Friederike Graser

CEO & Managing Director

Investor Relations & Communications Manager

+ 61 7 3721 7500

+61 7 3721 7588

About ReNu Energy

ReNu Energy Limited (ASX: RNE) is an independent power producer which delivers clean energy solutions using a build, own, operate and maintain model. The Company provides its customers with renewable energy, at a lower price, with no upfront cost.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

ReNu Energy Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 08:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENU ENERGY LTD
04:38aRENU ENERGY : Company Update »
PU
06/18RENU ENERGY : HOA with SCA for further 4 solar PV and embedded networks »
PU
03/05RENU ENERGY : Investor Presentation »
PU
02/26RENU ENERGY : 31 December 2018 Half Year Report »
PU
02/22RENU ENERGY : enters into Cooperation Agreement with specialist German bioenergy..
PU
2018RENU ENERGY : Becoming a substantial holder – Ricato »
PU
2018RENU ENERGY : Appendix 3B »
PU
2018RENU ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice »
PU
2018RENU ENERGY : Becoming a substantial holder – Leitao »
PU
2018RENU ENERGY : Issue of Executive Equity Incentives »
PU
More news
Chart RENU ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Renu Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Steven Ricato Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Steven McLean Non-Executive Chairman
Warren Leitao Chief Operating Officer
Damian Galvin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard Brimblecombe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENU ENERGY LTD-47.37%5
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC-38.75%592
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG17.90%556
GREEN PLAINS INC-21.43%426
GLOBAL GREEN CHEMICALS PCL--.--%398
GUANGZHOU DEVOTION THERMAL TECH CO LTD--.--%350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About