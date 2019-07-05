Renu Energy : Company Update »

5 July 2019

Company Update

Highlights

Extension to exclusivity period with GrainCorp Operations Limited

Extension of Term Sheet with Astronergy Solar Australia Pty Ltd

WAMMCO Katanning FEED study updated

Appointment of CFO & Company Secretary

ReNu Energy Limited (ASX:RNE) is pleased to provide the following update on its recent activities.

GrainCorp 3 x solar PV pilot projects

As previously announced to the market in November 2018, ReNu Energy and GrainCorp Operations Limited (GrainCorp) executed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) for the evaluation and development of three solar PV pilot projects on GrainCorp facilities.

ReNu Energy has completed its evaluation of three pilot project solar PV sites located in Queensland, NSW and Victoria respectively, and is continuing to negotiate the commercial terms of the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with GrainCorp. The parties have agreed to an extension of the Exclusivity Period under the HOA to 30 September 2019 to provide additional time to negotiate the PPAs for the three identified pilot sites.

Astronergy solar farm developments in SA

As announced on 26 April 2019, ReNu Energy and Astronergy Solar Australia Pty Ltd (Astronergy) executed Term Sheets for the acquisition by ReNu Energy of two 5.8MW DC (4.95MW AC) grid connected solar farm developments in South Australia.

ReNu Energy and Astronergy have agreed to an extension of both Term Sheets to 31 August to complete due diligence, negotiations and legally binding agreements for each project. Due diligence on both projects is continuing and the parties have been working to progress the commercial negotiations, including options for vendor finance.

WAMMCO Katanning FEED study

ReNu Energy and WAMMCO are committed to delivering renewable energy to the Katanning abattoir, increasing its sustainability and reducing its grid-sourced power costs.

