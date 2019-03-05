Renu Energy : Investor Presentation »

Company Presentation

Disclaimer

The material in this presentation has been prepared by ReNu Energy Limited (ABN 55 095 006 090) and is general background informationabout ReNu Energy's activities current as at the date of this presentation. This information is given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. Information in this presentation, including forecast financial information, should not be considered as advice or a recommendation to investors or potential investors in relation to holding, purchasing or selling securities or other financial products or instruments and does not take into account your particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs. Before acting on any information you should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to these matters, any relevant offer document and in particular, you should seek independent financial advice. All securities and financial product or instrument transactions involve risks, whichinclude (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments and, in international transactions,currency risk.

This presentation may contain forward looking statements including statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations withrespect to ReNu Energy's businesses and operations, market conditions, results of operation and financial condition, capitaladequacy, specific provisions and risk management practices. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. ReNu Energy does not undertake any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. While due care has been used in thepreparation of forecast information, actual results may vary in a materially positive or negative manner. Forecasts and hypothetical examplesare subject to uncertainty.

All references to $ are references to Australian dollars unless otherwise specifically marked.

ReNu Energy Overview

About ReNu Energy

Scalable & diversified renewable energy platform established with benefits emerging as critical mass is built

▪Experienced ASX-listed company who: ✓Develops, owns, operates and manages a growing portfolio of Bioenergy and Solar PV assets ✓ Sells renewable energy and related products & services

▪Holder of an electricity Retailer Authorisation licence from the Australian Energy Regulator for QLD, NSW, ACT, SA & TAS

▪Has $266m in carried forward tax losses (from previous entity GDY.AX)

▪Achieved a 400% increase in installed generation during 2018

▪Demonstrated capability to attract and collaborate with internationalfinancial, commercial and strategic partners

▪Intend to aggressively grow our generation portfolio through: ✓Strategic partnering with end-users ✓Continued partnerships with financial sponsors and suppliers to develop Solar PV and Bioenergy projects ✓Acquisition of complimentary assets/operations



2018 Environmental Outcomes 6,607 MWh of renewable generation 10,797 tonne of CO2avoided

Revenue model ensures earnings growth per MWh aswe increase our generation

ReNu Energy has:

✓established a scalable renewable energy platform with incremental earnings per MWh of new generation

✓achieved a 400% increase (4.35MW) in installed generation during 2018

✓targeting a 9MW increase in installed generation in 2019*

Generation targets

EBITDA target (run rate basis) (ex-overheads)

35.0

30.0

25.0

20.0

MW

15.0

10.0

5.0

-8.0

7.0

6.0

5.0

$M

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

-Dec-18

Dec-19

Dec-20

Dec-18

* Cash flow positive position

Dec-19

Dec-20