Renu Energy : Lapse of equity incentives held by former CFO

08/23/2019 | 06:13am EDT

23 August 2019

Lapse of equity incentives held by former CFO

ReNu Energy Limited (ASX: RNE) (Company) advises that 1,434,150 shares granted under the Company's Loan Share Plan to former Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Mr Damian Galvin, will be bought back under the Loan Share Plan Rules and cancelled. The associated plan loan will be extinguished.

The Company expects the buy-back to occur on or about Thursday 12 September 2019. An Appendix 3C has been lodged with ASX today.

- End -

For more information please contact:

Matthew Scott

CFO and Company Secretary +61 7 3721 7507

About ReNu Energy

ReNu Energy Limited (ASX: RNE) is an independent power producer which delivers clean energy products and services generally using a build, own, operate and maintain model. The Company provides its customers with renewable energy, at a lower price, with no upfront cost.

ReNu Energy Limited, Level 1, 9 Gardner Close, Milton, QLD 4064

Phone: +61 7 3721 7500 | Fax: +61 7 3721 7599 | Email: info@renuenergy.com.au

ABN: 55 095 006 090

Disclaimer

ReNu Energy Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 10:12:10 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Steven Ricato Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Steven McLean Non-Executive Chairman
Warren Leitao Chief Operating Officer
Damian Galvin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard Brimblecombe Non-Executive Director
