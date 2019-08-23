Renu Energy : Lapse of equity incentives held by former CFO

23 August 2019
Lapse of equity incentives held by former CFO
ReNu Energy Limited (ASX: RNE) (Company) advises that 1,434,150 shares granted under the Company's Loan Share Plan to former Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Mr Damian Galvin, will be bought back under the Loan Share Plan Rules and cancelled. The associated plan loan will be extinguished.
The Company expects the buy-back to occur on or about Thursday 12 September 2019. An Appendix 3C has been lodged with ASX today.
About ReNu Energy
ReNu Energy Limited (ASX: RNE) is an independent power producer which delivers clean energy products and services generally using a build, own, operate and maintain model. The Company provides its customers with renewable energy, at a lower price, with no upfront cost.
