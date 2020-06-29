REPAY : Added to US Small-Cap Russell 2000 Index

Log in
06/29/2020 | 08:50am EDT

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that effective as of the close of the market on June 26, 2020 it has been added as a member of the US Small-Cap Russell 2000® Index, as part of the 2020 Russell US Index’s annual reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. REPAY will also be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

“It’s an honor to be added to the Russell 2000 Index, and we believe our inclusion will increase REPAY’s exposure with an even larger group of investors for the future,” said John Morris, CEO of REPAY. “To be included in this index within a year of becoming a public company is extremely gratifying and strongly complements our company’s momentum and anticipated growth trajectory.”

REPAY aims to deliver the most frictionless, customer-centric payments experience by partnering with lenders, auto finance companies, credit unions, businesses and other merchants. REPAY’s expanded suite of digital solutions includes interactive voice response (IVR), SMS/text-to-pay, online web portals, and branded mobile applications. The company also offers solutions for loan repayment and distribution systems that are designed to immediately push funds to customers’ debit or prepaid cards.

The annual reconstitution of the broad-market Russell Indexes captures the largest 3,000 U.S. stocks, ranking them by total market capitalization. Representing two-thirds of the Index, the Russell 2000 is comprised of the publicly-traded small-cap companies.

Russell US Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for passive funds and investment products and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell US Indexes. Russell US Indexes are part of FTSE Russell’s suite of index offerings.

For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell US Indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about REPAY’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as “believe,” “aim,” or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of REPAY’s management, but actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, including, without limitation, the factors described in REPAY’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and REPAY disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of circumstances or developments occurring after the date of this communication.


