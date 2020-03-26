REPAY : Announces Partnership with Remitter

Log in
03/26/2020 | 09:12am EDT

Vertical Markets Focused Payments Processor Pairs Trusted Platform with AI-Driven SMS and Email Communications to Improve Recovery Performance with Enhanced Personalization and Predictability

Repay Holdings Corporation, (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”) a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced its partnership with Remitter USA Inc., a market leading white-labeled SMS and email communications platform, powered by AI and used by providers in the financial services industry to improve payments recovery performance.

The integration between REPAY and Remitter will further streamline and automate recovery efforts for creditors in the financial services industry by removing the friction and communication gaps associated with the recovery process, engaging consumers with highly personalized, actionable text and emails to facilitate swift collection of missed or late payments. Remitter’s mobile-first technology has proven to significantly increase collections, shorten time-to-payment, reduce costs in a collection environment and improve overall consumer experiences.

Deployed in multiple global markets, Remitter delivers a world-class mobile communications and recovery experience that intelligently adapts to consumers, sending text and emails on the optimum day and time, in the right language and automating follow-up based on individual consumer behavior and natural language processing (NLP). REPAY’s integrated payment processing technology will enable Remitter users in receivables management to seamlessly accept credit and debit cards as well as ACH payments 24/7 through a customer-branded online payment portal.

“As leaders in the payments space, our clients look to us for innovative ways to deliver enhanced payment experiences to their customers. By pairing the deep industry experience and capabilities of REPAY and Remitter, we feel we can bring a new level of AI-driven personalization and predictability to payments – ultimately empowering integrated clients with a distinct competitive advantage in the marketplace,” said Susan Perlmutter, Chief Revenue Officer of REPAY.

“REPAY’s broad range of payment capabilities complements Remitter's AI-enabled payment recovery platform, which will provide our clients the ability to quickly test and deploy this integrated solution for immediate benefits. Using REPAY and Remitter together proves that you can measurably improve recovery performance while also enriching the customer experience and strengthening brand affinity, so we are excited to bring this to market in with such a strong partner and industry leader,” said Simon Scalzo, Remitter’s Founder.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers.

About Remitter USA Inc.

Remitter is an innovative communication (text and email) platform using artificial intelligence to deliver world-class, adaptive recovery experiences to creditors’ customers in financial services, utilities, telco and healthcare. At the core of Remitter’s success is its proven ability to lift recovery performance using predictive and heuristic behavioral data to provide consumers with personalized experiences.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 160 M
EBIT 2020 36,2 M
Net income 2020 20,6 M
Debt 2020 161 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 48,8x
P/E ratio 2021 34,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,24x
EV / Sales2021 3,17x
Capitalization 517 M
Chart REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Repay Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 18,86  $
Last Close Price 13,74  $
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Morris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shaler V. Alias President & Director
Peter J. Kight Chairman
Michael F. Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Murphy Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION-6.21%517
FISERV INC.-21.13%61 934
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-19.64%44 029
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.20%18 139
WIRECARD AG-2.79%13 991
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-28.16%7 948
