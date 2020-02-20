REPAY : to Attend the 2020 KBW Fintech Payments Conference

Log in
02/20/2020

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that the Company will present at the 2020 KBW Fintech Payments Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in New York, NY. The presentation will begin at 2:40pm ET.

The presentation will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.repay.com/ under the “Events” section. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website for 90 days.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing and technology needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity and enhances the experience of electronic payments.


© Business Wire 2020
