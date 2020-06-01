REPAY : to Present at June Investor Conferences

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, the Company will present at the MoffettNathanson Payments, Processors, and IT Services Summit. The presentation will begin at 12:00pm ET.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, the Company will present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference. The presentation will begin at 9:20am CT.

These presentations will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.repay.com/ under the “Events” section. An archive of the webcasts will be available at the same location on the website for 90 days.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

