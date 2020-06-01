Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Repay Holdings Corporation    RPAY

REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(RPAY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/29 04:00:01 pm
23.04 USD   +11.74%
08:32aREPAY : to Present at June Investor Conferences
BU
05/31REPAY : How Credit Unions Can Increase Member Engagement
PU
05/28REPAY : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REPAY : to Present at June Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, the Company will present at the MoffettNathanson Payments, Processors, and IT Services Summit. The presentation will begin at 12:00pm ET.
  • On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, the Company will present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference. The presentation will begin at 9:20am CT.

These presentations will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.repay.com/ under the “Events” section. An archive of the webcasts will be available at the same location on the website for 90 days.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION
08:32aREPAY : to Present at June Investor Conferences
BU
05/31REPAY : How Credit Unions Can Increase Member Engagement
PU
05/28REPAY : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
05/26REPAY : Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
05/11REPAY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
05/11REPAY HOLDINGS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
05/11REPAY : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
04/30REPAY : Announces Appointment of Jake Moore as New Executive Vice President of C..
BU
04/23REPAY : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May 11, 2020
BU
04/22REPAY HOLDINGS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 149 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,90 M - -
Net Debt 2020 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -409x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 056 M 1 056 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,25x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Repay Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 22,43 $
Last Close Price 23,04 $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Morris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shaler V. Alias President & Director
Peter J. Kight Chairman
Michael F. Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Murphy Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION57.27%1 056
FISERV INC.-7.66%71 481
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-1.68%53 686
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.27%20 430
WIRECARD AG-12.04%12 856
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-7.11%10 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group