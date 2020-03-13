Log in
Repay : 3

03/13/2020

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE

COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

0104

Estimated average burden

SECURITIES

hours per

0.5

response:

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person

*

2. Date of Event

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

(Month/Day/Year)

Repay Holdings Corp[ RPAY ]

Moore Jacob Hamilton

Requiring Statement

03/11/2020

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to

5. If Amendment, Date of Original

Issuer

Filed (Month/Day/Year)

3 WEST PACES FERRY ROAD

(Check all applicable)

SUITE 200

Director

10% Owner

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing

Officer (give

Other (specify

(Check Applicable Line)

X title below)

below)

X

Form filed by One Reporting

Executive Vice President

(Street)

Person

ATLANTA

GA

30305

Form filed by More than One

Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial

Beneficially Owned (Instr.

Form: Direct

Ownership (Instr. 5)

4)

(D) or Indirect

(I) (Instr. 5)

Class V Common Stock(1)

1

D

Class A Common Stock

213,325(2)

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security

Conversion

Ownership

Indirect Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 4)

or Exercise

Form:

Ownership (Instr.

Price of

Direct (D)

5)

Amount

Derivative

or Indirect

or

Security

(I) (Instr. 5)

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Post-Merger Repay Units(3)

01/11/2020

(3)

Class A Common

106,013

(3)

D

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. These shares of Class V common stock ("Class V Common Stock") of the Issuer provide no economic rights in the Issuer to the holder thereof. However, each holder of Class V Common Stock will be entitled to vote with the holders of Class A common stock (the "Class A Common Stock") of the Issuer, with each share of Class V Common Stock entitling the holder to a number of votes equal to the number of Post-Merger Repay Units (as described below) held by such holder of Class V Common Stock at the time of such vote.
  2. Includes 128,218 shares of restricted Class A Common Stock that vests as follows: (a) 25% shall vest on August 14, 2020 and (b) 2.08 1/3% shall vest on each monthly anniversary date of the first vesting date.
  3. These "Post-Merger Repay Units" represent non-voting limited liability company interests in Hawk Parent Holdings, LLC. Pursuant to the terms of an exchange agreement, these Post-Merger Repay Units may be exchanged at the discretion of the holder for shares of Class A Common Stock on a one-for-one basis, or, at the option of the Issuer, for cash. These exchange rights do not expire.

Remarks:

Exhibit List: Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney

/s/Tyler B. Dempsey, as

03/12/2020

Attorney-in-Fact

** Signature of Reporting

Date

Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Exhibit 24

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents that the undersigned, does hereby make, constitute and appoint each of Tyler B.

Dempsey and Timothy J. Murphy, or any one of them, as a true and lawful attorney-in-fact of the undersigned with

full powers of substitution and revocation, for and in the name, place and stead of the undersigned (in the

undersigned's individual capacity), to execute and deliver such forms that the undersigned may be required to file

with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a result of the undersigned's ownership of or transactions in

securities of Repay Holdings Corporation (the "Company") (i) pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange

Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements on Form 3, Form 4 and Form 5 (including any

amendments thereto) and (ii) in connection with any applications for EDGAR access codes, including without

limitation the Form ID. The Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no

longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with regard to his or her ownership of or transactions in securities of the

Company, unless earlier revoked in writing. The undersigned acknowledges that Tyler B. Dempsey and Timothy J.

Murphy are not assuming any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

By: /s/ Jacob Hamilton Moore

Name: Jacob Hamilton Moore

Date: March 12, 2020

Disclaimer

Repay Holdings Corporation published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 08:07:05 UTC
