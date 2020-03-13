Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Includes 128,218 shares of restricted Class A Common Stock that vests as follows: (a) 25% shall vest on August 14, 2020 and (b) 2.08 1/3% shall vest on each monthly anniversary date of the first vesting date.

These shares of Class V common stock ("Class V Common Stock") of the Issuer provide no economic rights in the Issuer to the holder thereof. However, each holder of Class V Common Stock will be entitled to vote with the holders of Class A common stock (the "Class A Common Stock") of the Issuer, with each share of Class V Common Stock entitling the holder to a number of votes equal to the number of

Exhibit 24

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents that the undersigned, does hereby make, constitute and appoint each of Tyler B.

Dempsey and Timothy J. Murphy, or any one of them, as a true and lawful attorney-in-fact of the undersigned with

full powers of substitution and revocation, for and in the name, place and stead of the undersigned (in the

undersigned's individual capacity), to execute and deliver such forms that the undersigned may be required to file

with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a result of the undersigned's ownership of or transactions in

securities of Repay Holdings Corporation (the "Company") (i) pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange

Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements on Form 3, Form 4 and Form 5 (including any

amendments thereto) and (ii) in connection with any applications for EDGAR access codes, including without

limitation the Form ID. The Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no

longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with regard to his or her ownership of or transactions in securities of the

Company, unless earlier revoked in writing. The undersigned acknowledges that Tyler B. Dempsey and Timothy J.

Murphy are not assuming any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

By: /s/ Jacob Hamilton Moore

Name: Jacob Hamilton Moore

Date: March 12, 2020