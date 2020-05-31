Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Repay Holdings Corporation    RPAY

REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(RPAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Repay : How Credit Unions Can Increase Member Engagement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/31/2020 | 10:24am EDT

There is one question on everyone's mind right now: what's next? There's just so much uncertainty about the near future. What new realities will COVID-19 bring?

Your credit union members are worried. Like most Americans, they have many expenses. Members have questions about mortgages, car loans, stimulus checks, and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, along with what will happen from here. And in these complicated times, they are hoping that you will be a true partner to them, acting in stark contrast to a more impersonal big bank.

If you prioritize and increase engagement now, gaining your members' trust and lessening their financial fears, your credit union will reap the benefits later.

Credit Unions Have Built-In Advantages to Big Banks

According to Gallup, only 14.5% of customers strongly agree that their banks look out for their wellbeing. Not surprisingly, credit union members think differently. About 25.5% of members believe their credit unions are doing what is best to support them.

Not only that, 45.7% of respondents think their credit unions make it easy for them to manage their finances.

Is your credit union outperforming the banks in this way?

Credit unions are much more likely to engage with their members and have member-centric products and services. This is something you should use to your advantage during this challenging time. Your members have real questions and want to engage with you. Never forget that an engaged member will not only buy more products and services, but also refer their friends and family members back to your credit union.

We want to make sure that you have the tools you need to engage your members!

The Time to Engage is Now

There has never been a better time to engage with your members. Why?

  1. Many are working reduced hours
  2. Many are working from home
  3. Many are distracted during work hours because the whole family is home together
  4. They are online much more than usual
  5. They are worried and have questions about the future

These five ingredients make it easier than ever before to reach out to your members online through messaging, web, email, or social media. Everyone is home, and everyone will see it. Marketing tech company LiveIntent is reporting a 5% increasein email opens due to COVID-19. The MessageGears platformis reporting increases, too -- open rates are growing each week!

As a credit union, you already have much higher open rates compared to a typical big bank. Your members want to hear from you. Make sure you use this opportunity to promote even higher engagement.

How to Engage

Here are three easy ways to engage with your members and ensure they feel a real sense of partnership.

Send Out a Survey

One of the best places to start is with a survey. Getting your members to answer an array of targeted questions about your credit union will increase engagement and provide you with valuable business insights. Whatever information you gain can be used to improve your products and services.

Invest in Mobile

Sometimes less personal engagement means more engagement overall. An investment in mobile technology is a great example. These days, it's all about meeting your members where they are and where they feel comfortable - and that means going mobile. Mobile technology, through text pay or a mobile app, gives you direct access to your members. This form of communication and engagement fits right into their daily lives and comes across as less intrusive and more convenient than other types of communication. You could automatically send a text message after a loan payment asking your member how their payment experience was. Or maybe send a push notification through a mobile app three days before a payment is due to remind them to pay on time and maintain good credit. In turn, your members can quickly and securely submit a loan payment, check their balances, and save preferred payment methods through the mobile app.

Younger members, especially millennials, understand the immense value of a seamless digital experience. If they can bank from their phones and self-serve with account management and payment options, they're happy. Not to mention, younger members are more likely to stay with a credit union using current technology.

Use New Tech Tools

New technology doesn't only mean an updated mobile and digital experience. Many banks still use COBOL, old legacy systems, and software from the 1960s. Your credit union may be one of them, but it doesn't have to stay that way. You, too, can access faster, more secure tech tools and offer a fully digital omnichannel experience. Maybe your credit union can implement a new computer language, or perhaps you need a more robust tech-focused payment platform.

Credit unions can provide many of the same advantages the trendy, streamlined fintech firms offer. Every tech tool implemented by a credit union is a chance to engage with members in a new and different way.

Surveying your members and staying in continuous touch with them via a modern mobile and digital experience will keep your credit union top of mind for all their financial needs. More engagement means more trust and more business. And there is no better time to engage with your members than right now.

Disclaimer

Repay Holdings Corporation published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2020 14:24:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION
10:24aREPAY : How Credit Unions Can Increase Member Engagement
PU
05/28REPAY : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
05/26REPAY : Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
05/11REPAY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
05/11REPAY HOLDINGS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
05/11REPAY : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
04/30REPAY : Announces Appointment of Jake Moore as New Executive Vice President of C..
BU
04/23REPAY : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May 11, 2020
BU
04/22REPAY HOLDINGS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/22REPAY : Announces Expiration of Consent Solicitation for Public Warrants and Pro..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 149 M - -
Net income 2020 0,03 M - -
Net Debt 2020 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -457x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 056 M 1 056 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,25x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Repay Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,71 $
Last Close Price 23,04 $
Spread / Highest target 8,51%
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Morris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shaler V. Alias President & Director
Peter J. Kight Chairman
Michael F. Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Murphy Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION57.27%1 056
FISERV INC.-8.16%71 481
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-1.68%53 686
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.27%20 430
WIRECARD AG-12.04%12 856
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-7.11%10 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group