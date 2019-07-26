Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  REPK AZ    RBAZ

REPK AZ

(RBAZ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Republic Bank of Arizona Announces Unaudited Financial Results For the Quarter Ending June 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

PHOENIX, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic Bank of Arizona, (OTCBB:RBAZ) (“RBAZ”) (“Bank”) announced a net income of $123,000, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and $358,000, or $0.20 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to a net income of $479,000, or $0.28 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and $609,000, or $0.36 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Prior year earnings were positively influenced by net non-recurring items with an impact of $0.08 per share. 

President and CEO Ralph Tapscott stated, “We have invested in resources in Q2 with two new commercial bankers, a cash management officer and a new branch. We are excited to announce we have opened our new branch in the Kierland area of North Scottsdale as we look to deploy our excess capital and seek to expand our market convenience in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. The work of our commercial bankers, after just 90 days, is showing by way of increased activity and a strong pipeline heading in to Q3. We expect to be at or near our annual budgeted growth by the end of the 3rd quarter.”

Mr. Tapscott continued, “Our capital is strong and will support continued growth, our asset quality is exceptional, and our team is committed to growing relationships that will manifest in loan and core deposit growth, with a corresponding growth in core earnings. The second quarter featured the Bank’s first dividend in its history of $0.28 per share in addition to the inception of a stock repurchase program. Our team’s work continues to be reflected in our Bauer Five-Star bank rating.”

June 30, 2019 Highlights Include:

  • Total interest income of $1,317,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 outpaced total interest income of $1,305,000 for the same period of the prior year, and equates to an increase of 0.9%.
  • Total non-interest expense is up $85,000 to $952,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $867,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 due to an increase in personnel and other associated costs for the Scottsdale branch.
  • Total deposits of $90,020,000 were up $1,776,000 or 2.0% from December 31, 2018, while total deposits were down $11,604,000 or 11.4% from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019 due to some large payments made for capital expenditures and tax payments in April.
  • Total loans of $63,131,000 increased $1,114,000 or 1.8% from December 31, 2018, while total loans were down $1,599,000 or 2.5% from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

The Bank remains “well capitalized” as follows:

 June 30, 2019 (%) Ratio to be Well Capitalized (%)
    
Leverage Ratio14.77 5.00
Common Equity Tier 125.10 6.50
Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets25.10 8.00
Total Capital to Risk Weighted Assets26.36 10.00
    

About the Company
Republic Bank of Arizona is a locally owned community bank in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona.  RBAZ is a full service community bank providing deposit and loan products, and convenient on-line banking to individuals, businesses and professionals.  The Bank was established in April 2007 and is headquartered at 645 E. Missouri Avenue, Suite 108, Phoenix, AZ. (Our second location at 6909 E. Greenway Parkway, Suite 150, Scottsdale, AZ opened mid-July). The Bank is traded over-the-counter as RBAZ.  For further information, please visit our web site: www.republicbankaz.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may include forward-looking statements about RBAZ, for which the Bank claims the protection of safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements are based on management’s knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the Bank’s possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business.  Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.  A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, borrower capacity to repay, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the Bank conducts its operations.  All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.


  Unaudited Summary Financial Information
 For the three monthsFor the six months 
 ended June 30,ended June 30,Year-End
  2019  2018  2019  2018  2018 
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
Summary Income Data:     
Interest income$1,317 $1,305 $2,685 $2,509 $5,123 
Interest expense 251  160  499  300  714 
Net interest income 1,066  1,145  2,186  2,209  4,409 
Provision for (reduction in) loan losses -  (300) -  (300) (450)
Non-interest income 44  211  37  259  328 
Non-interest expense 952  867  1,766  1,775  3,522 
Realized gain (loss) on sales of securities -  (116) -  (116) (116)
Income before income taxes 158  673  457  877  1,549 
Provision for income tax 35  194  99  268  442 
Net income$123 $479 $358 $609 $1,107 
Per Share Data:     
Shares outstanding end-of-period 1,820  1,702  1,820  1,702  1,744 
Earnings per common share$0.07 $0.28 $0.20 $0.36 $0.63 
Cash dividend declared$512  $- $512  $-  $- 
Total shareholders’ equity$15,804 $14,445 $15,804 $14,445 $15,194 
Book value per share$8.68 $8.49 $8.68 $8.49 $8.71 
Selected Balance Sheet Data:     
Total assets$107,364 $116,635 $107,364 $116,635 $104,105 
Securities available-for-sale 21,729  20,734  21,729  20,734  21,888 
Securities held-to-maturity 6,185  6,275  6,185  6,275  6,230 
Loans 63,131  64,730  63,131  64,730  62,017 
Allowance for loan losses 1,196  1,373  1,196  1,373  1,184 
Deposits 90,020  101,624  90,020  101,624  88,244 
Other borrowings -  -  -  -  - 
Shareholders’ equity 15,804  14,445  15,804  14,445  15,194 
Performance Ratios:     
Return on average shareholders’ equity (annualized) (%) 3.13  13.53  4.64  8.67  7.70 
Net interest margin (%) 4.12  3.98  4.19  3.84  3.87 
Average assets$106,798 $115,420 $108,270 $115,550 $114,344 
Return on average assets (annualized) (%) 0.46  1.66  0.66  1.05  0.97 
Shareholders’ equity to assets (%) 14.72  12.38  14.72  12.38  14.59 
Efficiency ratio (%) 84.68  63.64  78.43  71.55  73.96 
Asset Quality Data:     
Nonaccrual loans -  -  -  -  - 
Troubled debt restructurings$548 $577 $548 $577 $563 
Other real estate -  -  -  -  - 
Nonperforming loans -  -  -  -  - 
Nonperforming assets to total assets (%) -  -  -  -  - 
Nonperforming loans to total loans (%) -  -  -  -  - 
Reserve for loan losses to total loans (%) 1.90  2.12  1.90  2.12  1.91 
Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming loans (%) *  *  *  *  * 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) for period($6) $- ($12) $- $5 
Average loans$60,877 $63,021 $62,381 $60,469 $63,356 
Ratio of charge‑offs (recoveries) to average loans (%) (0.01) -  (0.02) -  0.01 
Regulatory Capital Ratios:     
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (%) 14.77  12.93  14.77  12.93  14.11 
Common Equity Tier 1 (%) 25.10  23.29  25.10  23.29  25.83 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (%) 25.10  23.29  25.10  23.29  25.83 
Total risk-based capital ratio (%) 26.36  24.56  26.36  24.56  27.09 
                

Contact: Ralph Tapscott, 
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 602.280.9403
Email: rtapscott@republicaz.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REPK AZ
12:38pRepublic Bank of Arizona Announces Unaudited Financial Results For the Quarte..
GL
05/14Republic Bank of Arizona Announces Stock Repurchase Program and Cash Dividend
GL
04/26Republic Bank of Arizona Announces Unaudited Financial Results For the Quarte..
GL
02/07Republic Bank of Arizona Announces Unaudited Financial Results For the Quarte..
GL
2018Republic Bank of Arizona Announces Unaudited Financial Results For the Quarte..
GL
2018Republic Bank of Arizona Announces Unaudited Financial Results For the Quart..
GL
2018Republic Bank of Arizona Announces Unaudited Financial Results For the Quarte..
GL
2018Republic Bank of Arizona Announces Unaudited Financial Results For the Quarte..
GL
2017Republic Bank of Arizona Announces Unaudited Financial Results For the Quarte..
GL
2017RepublicBankAZ is Now Republic Bank of Arizona
GL
More news
Chart REPK AZ
Duration : Period :
REPK AZ Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group