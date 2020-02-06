Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Repligen Corporation    RGEN

REPLIGEN CORPORATION

(RGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Repligen to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 07:31am EST

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) today announced that the Company will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The Company will issue a press release before the market opens and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss business updates and financial results for the three- and twelve-month reporting periods ended December 31, 2019. 

The conference call will be accessible by dialing toll-free (844) 701-1063 for domestic callers and (412) 317-5487 for international callers. No passcode is required for the live call. In addition, a webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Both the conference call and webcast will be archived for a period of time following the live event. The replay dial-in numbers are (877) 344-7529 for callers in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 for callers in Canada and (412) 317-0088 for international callers. Replay listeners must provide the passcode 10137263. 

About Repligen Corporation
Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are inspiring advances in bioprocessing for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO’s) worldwide. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, MA (USA), and we have additional administrative and manufacturing operations in Marlborough, MA; Bridgewater, NJ; Rancho Dominguez, CA; Lund, Sweden; Breda, The Netherlands and Ravensburg, Germany. 

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, statements identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” or “could” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. 

Repligen Contact: 
Sondra S. Newman
Global Head of Investor Relations
(781) 419-1881
investors@repligen.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REPLIGEN CORPORATION
07:31aRepligen to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
01/07Repligen to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
2019REPLIGEN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
2019REPLIGEN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019REPLIGEN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
2019Repligen Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Updates Full Year 2..
GL
2019REPLIGEN : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
2019REPLIGEN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
2019REPLIGEN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019REPLIGEN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 269 M
EBIT 2019 63,3 M
Net income 2019 20,2 M
Finance 2019 328 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 219x
P/E ratio 2020 140x
EV / Sales2019 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 16,0x
Capitalization 5 440 M
Chart REPLIGEN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Repligen Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPLIGEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 109,70  $
Last Close Price 100,93  $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony J. Hunt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen A. Dawes Chairman
Steve Curran Vice President-Global Operations
Jon K. Snodgres Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ralf Kuriyel Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPLIGEN CORPORATION12.98%5 291
MEDTRONIC PLC5.76%158 366
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.9.20%46 277
HOYA CORPORATION-1.41%36 215
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS5.36%31 095
TERUMO CORPORATION4.79%26 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group