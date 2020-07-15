Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Repligen Corporation    RGEN

REPLIGEN CORPORATION

(RGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Repligen to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 07:31am EDT

WALTHAM, Mass., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) today announced that the Company will report its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The Company will issue a press release before the market opens and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss business updates and financial results for the three- and six- month reporting periods ended June 30, 2020.

The conference call will be accessible by dialing toll-free (844) 701-1063 for domestic callers and (412) 317-5487 for international callers. No passcode is required for the live call. In addition, a webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Both the conference call and webcast will be archived for a period of time following the live event. The replay dial-in numbers are (877) 344-7529 for callers in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 for callers in Canada and (412) 317-0088 for international callers. Replay listeners must provide the passcode 10146361.

About Repligen Corporation
Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are inspiring advances in bioprocessing for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO’s) worldwide. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, MA (USA), and we have additional administrative and manufacturing operations in Marlborough, MA; Bridgewater, NJ; Rancho Dominguez, CA; Lund, Sweden; Breda, The Netherlands and Ravensburg, Germany.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, statements identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” or “could” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Repligen Contact: 
Sondra S. Newman
Global Head of Investor Relations
(781) 419-1881
investors@repligen.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on REPLIGEN CORPORATION
07:31aRepligen to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
07/10REPLIGEN CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements..
AQ
07/06REPLIGEN : Current report filing
PU
06/29REPLIGEN CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/29Repligen Announces Agreement to Acquire Engineered Molding Technology
GL
06/15REPLIGEN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
06/15Repligen Appoints Carrie Eglinton Manner to Board of Directors
GL
05/15REPLIGEN CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06REPLIGEN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
05/06REPLIGEN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 317 M - -
Net income 2020 36,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 372 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 184x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 530 M 6 530 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 19,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart REPLIGEN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Repligen Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPLIGEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 135,29 $
Last Close Price 124,84 $
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony J. Hunt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen A. Dawes Chairman
Steve Curran Vice President-Global Operations
Jon K. Snodgres Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ralf Kuriyel Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPLIGEN CORPORATION32.44%6 530
MEDTRONIC PLC-16.57%126 954
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.1.23%43 073
DEXCOM, INC.87.59%37 893
HOYA CORPORATION3.54%37 814
TERUMO CORPORATION1.93%27 852
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group