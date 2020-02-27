Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Reply S.p.A.    REY   IT0005282865

REPLY S.P.A.

(REY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Reply : Becomes a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 04:39am EST

Reply announces it has become a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP), which is a status awarded to only a small number of highly capable Microsoft managed services provider partners worldwide.

The status confirms Reply's capability to provide a proactive and comprehensive range of services to meet the digital transformation needs of enterprise customers using exclusive business solutions based on Azure.

As an Azure Expert MSP, Reply offers highly automated services able to flexibly cover all of the cloud journey stages - from system migration to the implementation, management and optimization of operations and development processes.

Each company in the Azure Expert MSP program undergoes a rigorous audit process by an independent company. This assessment ensures Microsoft's customers get the excellence of the Azure Expert MSP partner in terms of high-level experience and know-how across the entire cloud and Azure platform lifecycle, from early assessment, to architecture and design, implementation and management.

"The Azure Expert MSP certification ensures that our customers are supported by a reputable partner, who is recognized by Microsoft as one of the most qualified in cloud managed services on an international scale. The Azure platform allows us to develop, test, deploy and manage applications and services with great flexibility and efficiency" - notes Filippo Rizzante, CTO Reply.

“Reply has proven its capabilities and knowledge around Azure through our Azure Expert MSP program. Its focus on customers, along with the scale, capabilities and excellence in deployment of Azure's services, meets the standards set for all Azure Expert MSPs” - said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft.

°°°

REPLY
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialized companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organizations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REPLY S.P.A.
04:39aREPLY : Becomes a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider
BU
02/11REPLY : Reply Challenge Programme 2020 begins: registration for the Standard and..
BU
02/04REPLY S P A : European Central Bank explores the possibilities of Machine Learni..
PU
02/04REPLY : European Central Bank Explores the Possibilities of Machine Learning Wit..
BU
01/22REPLY : The Autonomous Things trend research Study shows the evolution from Auto..
BU
2019REPLY : Logistics Reply Named to Food Logistics' 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Te..
BU
2019REPLY S P A : Company events 2020 Calendar
PU
2019REPLY : The Board of Directors Approves the Quarterly Financial Report as of 30 ..
BU
2019REPLY S P A : Storm Reply Announces AWS Industrial Software Competency Premier C..
BU
2019REPLY : 's Study Shows Enormous Potential for Quantum Computing as It Leaps to M..
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 185 M
EBIT 2019 154 M
Net income 2019 109 M
Finance 2019 68,6 M
Yield 2019 0,72%
P/E ratio 2019 24,0x
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,16x
EV / Sales2020 1,91x
Capitalization 2 622 M
Chart REPLY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Reply S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPLY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 68,45  €
Last Close Price 70,10  €
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Rizzante Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Tatiana Rizzante Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Claudio Bombonato Executive Director
Fausto Forti Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Filippo Rizzante Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPLY S.P.A.0.94%2 852
VERISK ANALYTICS9.50%26 552
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-2.93%11 647
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED2.03%9 228
OTSUKA CORPORATION2.03%8 222
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD.0.93%7 208
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group