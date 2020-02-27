Reply : Becomes a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider

Reply announces it has become a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP), which is a status awarded to only a small number of highly capable Microsoft managed services provider partners worldwide.

The status confirms Reply's capability to provide a proactive and comprehensive range of services to meet the digital transformation needs of enterprise customers using exclusive business solutions based on Azure.

As an Azure Expert MSP, Reply offers highly automated services able to flexibly cover all of the cloud journey stages - from system migration to the implementation, management and optimization of operations and development processes.

Each company in the Azure Expert MSP program undergoes a rigorous audit process by an independent company. This assessment ensures Microsoft's customers get the excellence of the Azure Expert MSP partner in terms of high-level experience and know-how across the entire cloud and Azure platform lifecycle, from early assessment, to architecture and design, implementation and management.

"The Azure Expert MSP certification ensures that our customers are supported by a reputable partner, who is recognized by Microsoft as one of the most qualified in cloud managed services on an international scale. The Azure platform allows us to develop, test, deploy and manage applications and services with great flexibility and efficiency" - notes Filippo Rizzante, CTO Reply.

“Reply has proven its capabilities and knowledge around Azure through our Azure Expert MSP program. Its focus on customers, along with the scale, capabilities and excellence in deployment of Azure's services, meets the standards set for all Azure Expert MSPs” - said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft.

REPLY

