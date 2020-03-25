Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Reply S.p.A.    REY   IT0005282865

REPLY S.P.A.

(REY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reply : Named Europe's Leading IoT Provider by teknowlogy Group/PAC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Reply has been named Europe's leading IoT provider in IoT C&SI 2020 Survey, an industry research conducted by leading independent research and consulting company teknowlogy Group/PAC.

The survey compared 32 international consulting companies and system integrators implementing Internet of Things (IoT) projects across 24 metrics, including competitiveness, consulting skills, implementation, solution development, collaboration, customer satisfaction and business value. The ranking is divided according to global geographic regions and project scenarios like "Consulting", "Connected Vehicles", "Smart Cities" and "Digital Factory".

Reply received the "Top Ranked" award in the categories "Partner of Choice", "Industry Expertise", "Implementation Skills", "Working Culture", "Collaboration" and "Effectiveness". All these categories identify competing IoT services between all providers analysed. In other 15 categories evaluated, Reply ranked as "Leader" related to IoT projects.

The study attested Reply’s strong implementation competence for IoT Projects and industry know-how, combined with a cooperative working style and an exemplary corporate culture, demonstrating the company’s effectiveness in helping clients achieve their business objectives.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply, commented: "Reply’s positioning, given the highly competitive environment in which it operates, shows the high standard and potential of our IoT skills. Worldwide, our teams work to develop innovative IoT projects using the latest technologies in all sectors. This result underlines the high agility of the Group, which relies on a decentralized and highly specialized network of companies with extensive industry expertise and deep technology know-how".

For more information on the IoT C&SI 2020 Survey: Link

°°°

Reply
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

teknowlogy Group/PAC
teknowlogy Group is the leading independent European research and consulting firm in the fields of digital transformation, software, and IT services. It brings together the expertise of two research and advisory firms, each with a strong history and local presence in the fragmented markets of Europe: CXP and PAC (Pierre Audoin Consultants). www.teknowlogy.com and www.pac-online.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REPLY S.P.A.
08:32aREPLY : Named Europe's Leading IoT Provider by teknowlogy Group/PAC
BU
03/21REPLY S P A : Information Reporting to the public
PU
03/13REPLY S P A : The Board of Directors approved the draft financial statements for..
PU
03/13REPLY : The Board of Directors Approved the Draft Financial Statements for the Y..
BU
03/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Companies multiply efforts against the coronavirus
03/13REPLY SPA : The Board of Directors approved the draft financial statements for t..
EQ
03/10REPLY S.P.A. : annual earnings release
03/10REPLY : Teams up With Banca Generali And MIP Politecnico of Milan for The First ..
BU
02/27REPLY : Becomes a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider
BU
02/11REPLY : Reply Challenge Programme 2020 begins: registration for the Standard and..
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 185 M
EBIT 2019 153 M
Net income 2019 110 M
Finance 2019 69,8 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,50x
EV / Sales2020 1,38x
Capitalization 1 842 M
Chart REPLY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Reply S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPLY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 65,78  €
Last Close Price 49,24  €
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Rizzante Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Tatiana Rizzante Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Claudio Bombonato Executive Director
Fausto Forti Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Filippo Rizzante Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPLY S.P.A.-29.10%1 988
VERISK ANALYTICS-8.08%22 387
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.3.55%9 136
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED0.89%8 466
OTSUKA CORPORATION-3.35%6 876
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD.-0.94%6 026
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group