Reply S p A : Completata la cessione di 2 milioni di azioni Reply S.p.A. tramite procedura di Accelerated Bookbuilding riservata a Investitori Istituzionali

Torino, 1 giugno 2020 alle 20:19

Facendo seguito al comunicato stampa emesso in data odierna, Alika S.r.l. rende noto di aver completato la cessione di 2 milioni di azioni di Reply, corrispondenti a circa il 5,35% del relativo capitale sociale, a un prezzo per azione di Euro 72.

L'operazione è stata effettuata attraverso una procedura di accelerated bookbuilding riservata a investitori istituzionali. La data di valuta dell'operazione sarà il 2 giugno 2020, mentre la data di regolamento dell'operazione sarà il 4 giugno 2020.

Morgan Stanley ha agito in qualità di sole bookrunner per l'operazione.

A seguito del completamento dell'operazione, Alika manterrà la proprietà di 14.872.556 azioni di Reply, pari al 39,75% del relativo capitale sociale e al 56,89% dei diritti di voto. Nell'ambito dell'operazione e coerentemente con la prassi di mercato per collocamenti di questa natura, Alika ha assunto un impegno di lock up relativo alle azioni Reply che resteranno di sua proprietà al termine dell'operazione per la durata di 180 giorni.

