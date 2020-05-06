Log in
Reply S p A : Storm Reply Achieves AWS SaaS Competency Status

05/06/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Storm Reply, specialized in the design and implementation of innovative cloud-based solutions and services, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) SaaS Competency status. This designation recognizes that Storm Reply has demonstrated deep experience helping organizations design and build SaaS and cloud-native solutions on AWS.

Achieving the AWS SaaS Competency differentiates Storm Reply as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that possess deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core SaaS categories – Design Services, and Builders. APN Consulting Partners in the Design Services category have expertise in designing and implementing complex cloud-native SaaS solutions with AWS infrastructure. APN Consulting Partners in the Builders category have deep expertise in building cloud-native SaaS applications via software development. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise in designing and building SaaS solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“Storm Reply continues to invest in the AWS Partner Network and its expertise” said Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply. “We are proud to be one of the first APN Partners to achieve AWS SaaS Competency status, which goes in addition to our existing AWS Oracle Competency, AWS Data & Analytics Competency, AWS IoT Competency, AWS Migration Competency, AWS Industrial Software Competency, and AWS DevOps Competency statuses.”

Storm Reply has a deep expertise in supporting companies in the implementation of SaaS solutions on AWS. With strong knowledge in designing and implementing end-to-end solutions architectures for cloud-native products on AWS, Storm Reply has successfully supported several ISVs in their evolution providing their services in a SaaS model on AWS.

As an APN Premier Consulting Partner, Storm Reply offers solutions that enable customers to reach their SaaS goals leveraging AWS’s for flexibility and scalability. These solutions are fully powered by AWS Services such as Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), and AWS Lambda.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Storm Reply
Storm Reply is specialized in the design and implementation of innovative Cloud-based solutions and services. Through consolidated expertise in the creation and management of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) Cloud solutions, Storm Reply supports important companies in Europe and all over the world in the implementation of Cloud-based systems and applications. Storm Reply is AWS Premier Consulting Partner. www.storm.reply.com


© Business Wire 2020
