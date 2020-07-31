Log in
Reply S.p.A: The Board of Directors approves the half-year financial report as of 30 June 2020

07/31/2020 | 07:27am EDT

31 July 2020 at 12:56

All economic indicators have improved:

  • Consolidated turnover of €615.2 million (€573.7 in H1 2019);
  • EBITDA of €90.2 million (€85.7 in H1 2019);
  • EBIT of €74.1 million (€67.6 in H1 2019);
  • Pre-tax profit of €75.1 million (€70.2 in H1 2019).

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 30 June 2020.

Since the start of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover of €615.2 million, which is an increase of 7.2% compared to the same period in 2019.

All indicators are positive for the period. In the first half of 2020, consolidated EBITDA of €90.2 million compared to the €85.7 million recorded in 2019 and corresponds to 14.7% of turnover.

EBIT, from January to June, was €74.1 million (€67.6 million in 2019), corresponding to 12.1% of turnover.

Pre-tax profit, from January to June 2020, was €75.1 million (€70.2 million in 2019), corresponding to 12.2% of turnover.

As regards the second quarter 2020, the Group's performance was also positive, with consolidated turnover for the period of €298.2 million, up by 2.8% compared to 2019.

EBITDA, from April to June 2020, amounted to €42.6 million, with EBIT of €36.1 million and pre-tax profit of €41.2 million.

As at 30 June 2020, the Group's net financial position was positive for €122.6 million, while at 31 March 2020 was positive for €159.3 million. The financial position at 30 June 2019 was positive for €18.3 million.

'The year 2020 - said Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply - will mark history. During February and March, as the Covid19 pandemic spread in the northern hemisphere, the world came to a standstill. Reply had the ability to react in an effective way to this period of unimaginable discontinuity. In less than two days, all of Reply's 8000+ people were able to work remotely. As a result, we were able to continue to honour the commitments we made with our customers, often working on fundamental systems which ensured not only the continuity of their business, but also the survival of entire countries and industries. I am referring, for example, to our involvement in banking and insurance services, to the contribution we have made to telephone operators, to the support we have given to health care services and the logistics chain'.

'In these months, despite the difficulties linked to the various lock-downs, - Mario Rizzante added - Reply has continued on its growth path, with positive results in all the geographies where it is operating. This has been possible thanks to our exclusive focus on new technologies and the resilience of our network model which has allowed us to promptly compensate the slowdown in activities linked to sectors particularly affected by the pandemic such as, for example, transport, manufacturing and tourism'.

'The current scenario - concluded Mario Rizzante - is constantly changing and it remains very difficult to make predictions about the future in the short and medium term. The recent months have, in any case, definitively changed the perception of technology by all companies. Today even the most traditional and conservative businesses have understood that the digitalization of processes, the cloud and artificial intelligence are essential tools to restart and be competitive in an increasingly connected and digital world'.

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.

Disclaimer

Reply S.p.A. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 11:26:04 UTC
