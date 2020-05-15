Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Reply S.p.A.    REY   IT0005282865

REPLY S.P.A.

(REY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reply S p A : The Board of Directors approves the quarterly report dated 31 March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 07:40am EDT

15 May 2020 at 13:17

All economic and financial indicators are positive:

  • Consolidated turnover of €317.0 million (+11.8%);
  • EBITDA of €47.6 million (€42.3 million in 2019);
  • EBIT of €38.0 million (€33.6 million in 2019);
  • Profit before tax amounts to €33.9 million (€34.2 million in 2019).

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 31 March 2020.

Since the beginning of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover amounting to €317.0 million, an increase of 11.8% compared to the corresponding data for 2019.

All indicators are positive for the period. In the first quarter of 2020 the consolidated EBITDA was €47.6 million (€42.3 million in 2019), equal to 15.0% of the turnover.

EBIT from January to March, was €38.0 million (€33.6 million in 2019), and is equal to 12.0% of the turnover.

The profit before tax, from January to March 2020, was €33.9 million (€34.2 million in 2019), equal to 10.7% of the turnover.

The net financial position of the Group on 31 March 2020 is also positive by €159.3 million. The net financial position on 31 December 2019 was positive for €105 million.

'The results for the first quarter of 2020 - says Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply - have been very positive, both in terms of revenues and margins. When in March the unexpected explosion of the Covid-19 pandemic caused slowdowns and lockdowns of business in each sector, Reply succeeded in guaranteeing the continuity of activities for every customer. This was achieved thanks to the flexibility of its network model, combined with a working system based for a long time on advanced individual productivity tools and systems distributed entirely in the cloud'.

'The economic repercussions of the pandemic on Reply - continues Mario Rizzante - are not punctually predictable, because they will depend a lot on how companies and governments will react. The next few months will require companies to make a great transformation effort, they will have to manage the restart in a competitive framework completely different from the one they left behind, preparing themselves to deal effectively also with possible new closedown. The scenario is complex, still in progress and very uncertain; but technology and, in particular the cloud, artificial intelligence and all digital components will have a decisive role in shaping our new future'.

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.

Disclaimer

Reply S.p.A. published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 11:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REPLY S.P.A.
07:40aREPLY S P A : The Board of Directors approves the quarterly report dated 31 Marc..
PU
05/13REPLY : Gartner Named Reply a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Custo..
BU
05/06REPLY S P A : Storm Reply Achieves AWS SaaS Competency Status
BU
05/04REPLY S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/23REPLY S P A : Rendiconto sintetico delle votazioni sui punti all'ordine del gior..
PU
04/21REPLY : Shareholders' Meeting approves the 2019 Financial Statements
BU
04/21REPLY S P A : Shareholders' Meeting approves the 2019 Financial Statements
PU
04/20REPLY : Registrations for the Creative Challenge 2020 Are Now Open
BU
04/02REPLY : Reply Code Challenge Ends With Over 20000 Participants Competing From 96..
BU
03/25REPLY : Named Europe's Leading IoT Provider by teknowlogy Group/PAC
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 204 M
EBIT 2020 143 M
Net income 2020 99,9 M
Finance 2020 204 M
Yield 2020 0,72%
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,91x
EV / Sales2021 1,63x
Capitalization 2 499 M
Chart REPLY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Reply S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPLY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 64,20 €
Last Close Price 66,80 €
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Rizzante Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Tatiana Rizzante Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Claudio Bombonato Executive Director
Fausto Forti Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Filippo Rizzante Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPLY S.P.A.-3.82%2 700
VERISK ANALYTICS3.05%24 972
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-1.41%10 968
OTSUKA CORPORATION-3.13%8 478
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED-2.99%8 416
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD.-2.00%5 814
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group