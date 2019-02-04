REPLY: Countdown to the Reply Code Challenge 2019. Join Us!

On the 15th of March 2019, Reply will launch the second edition of the Reply Code Challenge, a team-based coding competition open to students and professional coders. This year will see an additional challenge, which will be open to teenagers from the ages of 14 to 19, the Reply Code Challenge Teen Edition.

Last year, the Reply Code Challenge competition inspired thousands of people. More than 7,700 contestants from 67 countries registered to join the first edition, and 6,000 threw their hats in the ring for October’s Cyber Security edition.

The teams taking part in the Standard Code Challenge will use their coding skills to solve a tricky math’s problem. The winning team’s members will each receive an amazing Mac Book Pro.

The Teen Edition Code Challenge – created in collaboration with the Italian Olympiads in Informatics Team – will challenge teams of up to four people to solve algorithmic problems. The winning team will receive €5,000 to be divided among the members.

Sounds promising? To take part, sign up at challenges.reply.com from February 1st onwards, create a team, and participate on March 15th: both the Standard Challenge and the Teen Edition will be held online from 3:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. GMT. At 3:30 p.m. GMT, Reply will announce the challenges – and all teams can start developing and submitting their solutions on the Reply Code Challenge platform.

Participants can use any programming languages and send as many solutions for each problem they like.

You can find out more about the four-hour event at challenges.reply.com and in this video.

The idea for code challenges came from the Reply Code Master Team, a group of passionate and dedicated Reply developers. Reply believes in lifelong learning and invests heavily in recruiting the best talents: the Reply Code Challenge is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to promote coding among young people.

If you think you’re a top coder, it’s your time. All you need is your talent, passion, and the ability to collaborate. We look forward to your contribution! challenges.reply.com

REPLY

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media.

