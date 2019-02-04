REPLY: Countdown to the Reply Code Challenge 2019. Join Us!

On the 15th of March 2019, Reply
will launch the second edition of the Reply Code Challenge, a
team-based coding competition open to students and professional coders.
This year will see an additional challenge, which will be open to
teenagers from the ages of 14 to 19, the Reply Code Challenge Teen
Edition.
Last year, the Reply Code Challenge competition inspired thousands of
people. More than 7,700 contestants from 67 countries registered to join
the first edition, and 6,000 threw their hats in the ring for October’s
Cyber Security edition.
The teams taking part in the Standard Code Challenge will use
their coding skills to solve a tricky math’s problem. The winning team’s
members will each receive an amazing Mac Book Pro.
The Teen Edition Code Challenge – created in collaboration with
the Italian Olympiads in Informatics Team – will challenge teams of up
to four people to solve algorithmic problems. The winning team will
receive €5,000 to be divided among the members.
Sounds promising? To take part, sign up at challenges.reply.com
from February 1st onwards, create a team, and participate
on March 15th: both the Standard Challenge
and the Teen Edition will be held online from 3:30 p.m. to
10:00 p.m. GMT. At 3:30 p.m. GMT, Reply will announce the challenges
– and all teams can start developing and submitting their solutions on
the Reply Code Challenge platform.
Participants can use any programming languages and send as many
solutions for each problem they like.
You can find out more about the four-hour event at challenges.reply.com
and in this video.
The idea for code challenges came from the Reply Code Master Team,
a group of passionate and dedicated Reply developers. Reply believes in
lifelong learning and invests heavily in recruiting the best talents:
the Reply Code Challenge is part of the company’s ongoing efforts
to promote coding among young people.
If you think you’re a top coder, it’s your time. All you need is your
talent, passion, and the ability to collaborate. We look forward to your
contribution! challenges.reply.com
REPLY
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and
implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and
digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies
supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and
media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public
administration sectors in the definition and development of business
models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing,
digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include:
Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com
