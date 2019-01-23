REPLY Study on Artificial Intelligence: Quo vadis, AI?

Artificial intelligence enable machines to better understand the
surrounding context, giving them the ability to recognise sight, sound
and speech. This is made possible by machine learning algorithms. A
current study by Reply,
conducted with the trend
platform SONAR, shows which trends are still relevant in this area.
The study
highlights some aspects of the future potential of Artificial
Intelligence (AI). Complex algorithms, Edge Computing tools that reduce
latency periods and AI-specific hardware are yielding many new products
and services for mobile computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and
Human-machine Interfaces. There are many different possible scenarios,
and three trends play a major role in determining AI’s future as a game
changer:
AI-driven analytics
In the era of digital transformation, decisions are made based on data
with the help of predictive analytics. Companies in diverse industries
use AI-as-a-service solutions from established providers or start-ups
and increasingly purchase ‘ready-made’, AI-based business tools to
achieve Amazon-style personalisation, Google-style search mechanisms and
IBM Watson-style forecasting functions.
AI-infused Interfaces
Human-machine Interfaces are becoming increasingly natural and could
even replace smartphones and tablets. Tech giants and newcomers are in a
race for the ‘next platform’ and use AI to improve their interfaces.
Consumers have come to accept user interfaces capable of conversation –
especially voice-activated solutions – thanks to improved natural
language processing (NLP). Additionally, progress has also been made in
the area of emotional intelligence and empathetic AI; there are more and
more home robots that can be individually configured with their own
‘personality’.
Intelligent automation
Artificial Intelligence is also increasingly used to automate cognitive
tasks in highly diverse fields. Advanced AI-based systems improve
preventative maintenance for industrial equipment and facilities and
help to optimise and automate supply chain processes. Tools for Robotic
Process Automation (RPA) help automate everyday rule-based business
processes, so that companies can devote their energies to more important
processes.
Although Artificial Intelligence and its various aspects are already a
hot topic, development is still in its infancy in many practical
applications. In the years to come, predictive analytics will have a
major influence on the status of machines and plants through a
combination of sensors, IoT platforms and AI-controlled analysis tools.
Refined interfaces will increasingly close the gap in Artificial
Intelligence between IQ-intensive interactions and EQ-controlled
experiences and enable brand interaction at a closer, highly
personalised level. Chatbots in customer service provide another way to
devote time to the more relevant tasks that create value. AI Process
Automation and AI-controlled decision making reduce the amount of time
spent on everyday cognitive tasks.
“We are living at a time in which AI is rapidly finding its way into
everyday life and the workplace; some advances happen so fast that today
we can hardly imagine the things that will be possible tomorrow. The
three trends identified by SONAR give companies important pointers to
help them navigate some already usable transformations provided by the
application of algorithms on data” says Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply.
To read the full study, please click here.
Reply
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of
solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply
is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European
industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and
services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the
definition and development of business models enabled for the new
paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet
of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and
Digital Services. www.reply.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005269/en/