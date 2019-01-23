Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Reply SpA    REY   IT0005282865

REPLY SPA (REY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/23 05:27:56 am
49.53 EUR   +1.37%
2018REPLY SPA : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

REPLY Study on Artificial Intelligence: Quo vadis, AI?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 05:01am EST

Artificial intelligence enable machines to better understand the surrounding context, giving them the ability to recognise sight, sound and speech. This is made possible by machine learning algorithms. A current study by Reply, conducted with the trend platform SONAR, shows which trends are still relevant in this area.

The study highlights some aspects of the future potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Complex algorithms, Edge Computing tools that reduce latency periods and AI-specific hardware are yielding many new products and services for mobile computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Human-machine Interfaces. There are many different possible scenarios, and three trends play a major role in determining AI’s future as a game changer:

AI-driven analytics

In the era of digital transformation, decisions are made based on data with the help of predictive analytics. Companies in diverse industries use AI-as-a-service solutions from established providers or start-ups and increasingly purchase ‘ready-made’, AI-based business tools to achieve Amazon-style personalisation, Google-style search mechanisms and IBM Watson-style forecasting functions.

AI-infused Interfaces

Human-machine Interfaces are becoming increasingly natural and could even replace smartphones and tablets. Tech giants and newcomers are in a race for the ‘next platform’ and use AI to improve their interfaces. Consumers have come to accept user interfaces capable of conversation – especially voice-activated solutions – thanks to improved natural language processing (NLP). Additionally, progress has also been made in the area of emotional intelligence and empathetic AI; there are more and more home robots that can be individually configured with their own ‘personality’.

Intelligent automation

Artificial Intelligence is also increasingly used to automate cognitive tasks in highly diverse fields. Advanced AI-based systems improve preventative maintenance for industrial equipment and facilities and help to optimise and automate supply chain processes. Tools for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) help automate everyday rule-based business processes, so that companies can devote their energies to more important processes.

Although Artificial Intelligence and its various aspects are already a hot topic, development is still in its infancy in many practical applications. In the years to come, predictive analytics will have a major influence on the status of machines and plants through a combination of sensors, IoT platforms and AI-controlled analysis tools. Refined interfaces will increasingly close the gap in Artificial Intelligence between IQ-intensive interactions and EQ-controlled experiences and enable brand interaction at a closer, highly personalised level. Chatbots in customer service provide another way to devote time to the more relevant tasks that create value. AI Process Automation and AI-controlled decision making reduce the amount of time spent on everyday cognitive tasks.

“We are living at a time in which AI is rapidly finding its way into everyday life and the workplace; some advances happen so fast that today we can hardly imagine the things that will be possible tomorrow. The three trends identified by SONAR give companies important pointers to help them navigate some already usable transformations provided by the application of algorithms on data” says Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply.

To read the full study, please click here.

Reply

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REPLY SPA
05:01aREPLY STUDY ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGEN : Quo vadis, AI?
BU
2018REPLY : Syskoplan Reply once again won the SAP Quality Award in the “Innov..
PU
2018REPLY : Storm Reply achieves AWS Migration Competency
PU
2018REPLY : Supporting aws solutions for industrial iot
PU
2018REPLY : Syskoplan Reply awarded with the SAP Quality Award in the Innovation cat..
PU
2018REPLY : Syskoplan Reply Awarded with the SAP Quality Award in the Innovation Cat..
BU
2018REPLY : Quarterly Report Q3 2018
PU
2018REPLY : The Board of Directors Approves the Quarterly Financial Report as of 30 ..
BU
2018REPLY : The Board of Directors approves the quarterly financial report as of 30...
PU
2018REPLY : Bocconi University collaboration with Reply Communities of Practices on...
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 030 M
EBIT 2018 129 M
Net income 2018 92,6 M
Finance 2018 62,5 M
Yield 2018 0,81%
P/E ratio 2018 19,50
P/E ratio 2019 17,82
EV / Sales 2018 1,71x
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 1 828 M
Chart REPLY SPA
Duration : Period :
Reply SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPLY SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 56,8 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Rizzante Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Tatiana Rizzante Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Claudio Bombonato Executive Director
Fausto Forti Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Filippo Rizzante Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPLY SPA10.84%2 078
VERISK ANALYTICS6.66%19 145
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%14 825
OTSUKA CORPORATION14.98%5 836
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD--.--%3 099
VENUSTECH GROUP INC--.--%2 997
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.