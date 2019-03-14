Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Reply SpA    REY   IT0005282865

REPLY SPA

(REY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

REPLY: The Board Approves the Draft Financial Statement for the Year 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 09:36am EDT

All economic indicators have improved.

  • Consolidated turnover of €1,035.8 million (884.4 in 2017);
  • EBITDA at €144.8 million (123.2 in 2017);
  • EBIT at €132.4 million (113.9 in 2017);
  • Group net profit at €99.9 million (77.9 in 2017)

The proposed dividend distribution of €0.45 per share approved.

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the draft financial statement for the year 2018, which will be submitted for approval to the Shareholders Meeting scheduled, on first call, for 19 April 2019 in Turin.

The Reply Group closed 2018 with a consolidated turnover of €1,035.8 million, an increase of 17.1% compared to €884.4 million in 2017.

The EBITDA was €144.8 million (€123.2 million in 2017), while the EBIT was at €132.4 million (€113.9 million in 2017).

The Group net profit was at €99.9 million, an increase of 28.3% compared to €77.9 million recorded in 2017.

Following the results achieved in 2018, the Reply Board of Directors decided to propose to the next Shareholders Meeting the distribution of a dividend of €0.45 per share, which will be payable the 8 May 2019, with the dividend date set on the 6 May 2019 (record date 7 May 2019).

As at 31 December 2018, the Group’s net financial position has been positive, at €66.6 million. As at September 30, 2018, the net financial position was positive, at €56.3 million.

Following the meeting of the Board of Directors, Reply Chairman Mario Rizzante commented that “2018 was a significant year for our Group, with a turnover that for the first time has exceeded 1 billion euros, a figure that has risen by more than 17% compared to 2017.”

“Today,” Mr Rizzante continued, “big data, cloud computing and internet of things are the building blocks that form the basis for rethinking processes, production plants, logistics chains, services and physical goods. This scenario represents a great opportunity for Reply, which is characterized by a unique mix of skills including artificial intelligence, mixed reality, robotics and the leading cloud platforms.”

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.

Reply
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REPLY SPA
03/11REPLY : named a Visionary in “Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experien..
PU
03/11REPLY : named a Visionary in “Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experien..
BU
03/06THE REPLY CODE CHALLENGE 2019 IS COM : improve...
PU
03/06REPLY : The Reply Code Challenge 2019 is Coming Soon. 3 Reasons to Participate: ..
BU
02/19REPLY : Recognised for its LEA Reply :™ Solution in Gartner Market Guide f..
BU
02/15RED REPLY WINS THE ORACLE &LDQUO;PAR : Autonomous” award
PU
02/15REPLY : Red Reply Wins the Oracle “Partner of the Year Autonomous” A..
BU
02/04REPLY : Countdown to the Reply Code Challenge 2019. Join Us!
BU
01/23REPLY STUDY ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGEN : Quo vadis, AI?
BU
2018REPLY : Syskoplan Reply once again won the SAP Quality Award in the “Innov..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 031 M
EBIT 2018 129 M
Net income 2018 93,5 M
Finance 2018 67,3 M
Yield 2018 0,70%
P/E ratio 2018 22,42
P/E ratio 2019 20,53
EV / Sales 2018 1,99x
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
Capitalization 2 117 M
Chart REPLY SPA
Duration : Period :
Reply SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPLY SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 57,9 €
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Rizzante Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Tatiana Rizzante Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Claudio Bombonato Executive Director
Fausto Forti Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Filippo Rizzante Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPLY SPA28.40%2 397
VERISK ANALYTICS18.09%21 053
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%15 458
OTSUKA CORPORATION38.69%6 920
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD--.--%4 172
CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%4 050
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.