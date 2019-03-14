REPLY: The Board Approves the Draft Financial Statement for the Year 2018

All economic indicators have improved.

The proposed dividend distribution of €0.45 per share approved.

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the draft financial statement for the year 2018, which will be submitted for approval to the Shareholders Meeting scheduled, on first call, for 19 April 2019 in Turin.

The Reply Group closed 2018 with a consolidated turnover of €1,035.8 million, an increase of 17.1% compared to €884.4 million in 2017.

The EBITDA was €144.8 million (€123.2 million in 2017), while the EBIT was at €132.4 million (€113.9 million in 2017).

The Group net profit was at €99.9 million, an increase of 28.3% compared to €77.9 million recorded in 2017.

Following the results achieved in 2018, the Reply Board of Directors decided to propose to the next Shareholders Meeting the distribution of a dividend of €0.45 per share, which will be payable the 8 May 2019, with the dividend date set on the 6 May 2019 (record date 7 May 2019).

As at 31 December 2018, the Group’s net financial position has been positive, at €66.6 million. As at September 30, 2018, the net financial position was positive, at €56.3 million.

Following the meeting of the Board of Directors, Reply Chairman Mario Rizzante commented that “2018 was a significant year for our Group, with a turnover that for the first time has exceeded 1 billion euros, a figure that has risen by more than 17% compared to 2017.”

“Today,” Mr Rizzante continued, “big data, cloud computing and internet of things are the building blocks that form the basis for rethinking processes, production plants, logistics chains, services and physical goods. This scenario represents a great opportunity for Reply, which is characterized by a unique mix of skills including artificial intelligence, mixed reality, robotics and the leading cloud platforms.”

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.

Reply

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005475/en/