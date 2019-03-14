REPLY: The Board Approves the Draft Financial Statement for the Year 2018

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved
the draft financial statement for the year 2018, which will be submitted
for approval to the Shareholders Meeting scheduled, on first call, for
19 April 2019 in Turin.
The Reply Group closed 2018 with a consolidated turnover of €1,035.8
million, an increase of 17.1% compared to €884.4 million in 2017.
The EBITDA was €144.8 million (€123.2 million in 2017), while the EBIT
was at €132.4 million (€113.9 million in 2017).
The Group net profit was at €99.9 million, an increase of 28.3% compared
to €77.9 million recorded in 2017.
Following the results achieved in 2018, the Reply Board of Directors
decided to propose to the next Shareholders Meeting the distribution of
a dividend of €0.45 per share, which will be payable the 8 May 2019,
with the dividend date set on the 6 May 2019 (record date 7 May 2019).
As at 31 December 2018, the Group’s net financial position has been
positive, at €66.6 million. As at September 30, 2018, the net financial
position was positive, at €56.3 million.
Following the meeting of the Board of Directors, Reply Chairman Mario
Rizzante commented that “2018 was a significant year for our Group, with
a turnover that for the first time has exceeded 1 billion euros, a
figure that has risen by more than 17% compared to 2017.”
“Today,” Mr Rizzante continued, “big data, cloud computing and internet
of things are the building blocks that form the basis for rethinking
processes, production plants, logistics chains, services and physical
goods. This scenario represents a great opportunity for Reply, which is
characterized by a unique mix of skills including artificial
intelligence, mixed reality, robotics and the leading cloud platforms.”
The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial
reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of
Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting
information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's
records, ledgers and accounting entries.
This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.
Reply
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and
implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and
digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies
supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and
media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public
administration sectors in the definition and development of business
models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing,
digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include:
Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005475/en/