Reply 2018 Cyber Security Challenge: Join Us!

After the great success of the first Reply Code Challenge, held earlier this year in March, which saw more than 7,700 coders registered from 67 countries around the world, Reply is launching a new challenge: the Reply Cyber Security Challenge - Capture the Flag Edition. A team competition open to both students and professionals created by the Keen Minds team, Reply’s group of Cyber Security experts.

The challenge will take place online on Friday October 5th, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. CEST and will last 24 hours. All teams registered on challenges.reply.com will take on the challenge in Capture the Flag (CTF) mode. Each team will have to face 5 levels for each of the 5 categories offered: Coding, Web, Miscellaneous, Crypto and Binary. The team that obtains the highest score by solving the puzzles will win the challenge and each member of the team will win a gaming laptop.

Reply invests heavily in the research of talent and continual learning. The Reply Cyber Security Challenge fits within Reply’s vast programme of initiatives designed to promote the culture of coding, with a particular focus on the younger generations. One initiative is Reply Code for Kids, a European programme that over the past 24 months has involved over 15,000 children and teenagers aged between 6 and 18 in training activities on computational thinking.

To participate, those interested must put together a team, register on the challenges.reply.com platform from September 5th and be ready to take part online on the October 5th for 24 hours of fun and competition. At 7:30 p.m. CEST on October 5th, 2018, Reply will publish the first 3 levels of each category online.

