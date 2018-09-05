Log in
REPLY SPA (REY)
Reply 2018 Cyber Security Challenge: Join Us!

09/05/2018

After the great success of the first Reply Code Challenge, held earlier this year in March, which saw more than 7,700 coders registered from 67 countries around the world, Reply is launching a new challenge: the Reply Cyber Security Challenge - Capture the Flag Edition. A team competition open to both students and professionals created by the Keen Minds team, Reply’s group of Cyber Security experts.

The challenge will take place online on Friday October 5th, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. CEST and will last 24 hours. All teams registered on challenges.reply.com will take on the challenge in Capture the Flag (CTF) mode. Each team will have to face 5 levels for each of the 5 categories offered: Coding, Web, Miscellaneous, Crypto and Binary. The team that obtains the highest score by solving the puzzles will win the challenge and each member of the team will win a gaming laptop.

Reply invests heavily in the research of talent and continual learning. The Reply Cyber Security Challenge fits within Reply’s vast programme of initiatives designed to promote the culture of coding, with a particular focus on the younger generations. One initiative is Reply Code for Kids, a European programme that over the past 24 months has involved over 15,000 children and teenagers aged between 6 and 18 in training activities on computational thinking.

To participate, those interested must put together a team, register on the challenges.reply.com platform from September 5th and be ready to take part online on the October 5th for 24 hours of fun and competition. At 7:30 p.m. CEST on October 5th, 2018, Reply will publish the first 3 levels of each category online.

Reply
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com


© Business Wire 2018
STOCK PICK
At a crossroads
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 028 M
EBIT 2018 129 M
Net income 2018 90,9 M
Finance 2018 87,3 M
Yield 2018 0,72%
P/E ratio 2018 22,69
P/E ratio 2019 19,92
EV / Sales 2018 1,92x
EV / Sales 2019 1,67x
Capitalization 2 065 M
Chart REPLY SPA
Duration : Period :
Reply SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPLY SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 60,0 €
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Rizzante Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Tatiana Rizzante Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Claudio Bombonato Executive Director
Fausto Forti Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Filippo Rizzante Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPLY SPA19.56%2 393
VERISK ANALYTICS25.48%19 615
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%16 676
OTSUKA CORPORATION-53.94%6 819
CONDUENT INC42.95%4 895
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD--.--%4 064
