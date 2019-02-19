Log in
REPLY SPA

(REY)
Reply : Recognised for its LEA Reply :™ Solution in Gartner Market Guide for Yard Management

02/19/2019

Reply, with its Supply Chain and Industry 4.0 platform LEA Reply™, has been included in Gartner’s January 2019 Market Guide for Yard Management.

LEA Reply™ is an interconnected platform based on a microservices architecture that enables agile and cost-effective supply chain solutions tailor-made for business needs.

According to Gartner’s research, “As transportation costs and capacity issues increase, yard management presents opportunities to improve operational efficiency through increased visibility and process optimization.”

The Yard Management Solution, incorporated in LEA Reply™, specialises in the management and performance of all activities that typically take place in a yard enabling end-to-end management, offering 100% visibility and control for critical situations, expediting inbound and outbound warehouse processes and allowing the prioritisation of urgent consignments or production line requirements.

The Gartner research continues, “Companies are looking into YMS solutions to help close the supply chain gaps that exist in their own backyards. Some of these gaps consist of long trailer wait times, unproductive personnel numbers, poorly synchronized movement of goods and ineffective dock planning.”

LEA Reply™ comes with a comprehensive range of features like gate flow, dock scheduling, dock management and yard management. It incorporates a 2D or 3D map with real-time monitoring, staging task capabilities, a mobile application, mobile bay area devices, mobile shunter devices, kiosk, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and RFID, thus maximising efficiency and reducing costs of ownership.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

REPLY
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on digital media and new channels of communication. Through its network of highly specialised companies, Reply partners with major European corporations in the telecoms and media industry and services, banking and insurance, and public administration sectors, to design and develop business models built on the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply’s services include: Consulting, Systems Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

LEA REPLY™
LEA Reply™ is Reply’s latest evolution of Supply Chain Software. It is built on 20+ years of industry experience and customer success of previous product suites Click Reply™ and SideUp Reply™. LEA Reply™ is an interconnected platform based on a microservices architecture that enables agile and cost-effective supply chain solutions tailor-made for business needs. www.lea.reply.com


© Business Wire 2019
