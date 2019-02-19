Reply : Recognised for its LEA Reply :™ Solution in Gartner Market Guide for Yard Management

Reply,
with its Supply Chain and Industry 4.0 platform LEA
Reply™, has been included in Gartner’s January 2019 Market Guide for
Yard Management.
LEA Reply™ is an interconnected platform based on a microservices
architecture that enables agile and cost-effective supply chain
solutions tailor-made for business needs.
According to Gartner’s research, “As transportation costs and capacity
issues increase, yard management presents opportunities to improve
operational efficiency through increased visibility and process
optimization.”
The Yard Management Solution, incorporated in LEA Reply™, specialises in
the management and performance of all activities that typically take
place in a yard enabling end-to-end management, offering 100% visibility
and control for critical situations, expediting inbound and outbound
warehouse processes and allowing the prioritisation of urgent
consignments or production line requirements.
The Gartner research continues, “Companies are looking into YMS
solutions to help close the supply chain gaps that exist in their own
backyards. Some of these gaps consist of long trailer wait times,
unproductive personnel numbers, poorly synchronized movement of goods
and ineffective dock planning.”
LEA Reply™ comes with a comprehensive range of features like gate flow,
dock scheduling, dock management and yard management. It incorporates a
2D or 3D map with real-time monitoring, staging task capabilities, a
mobile application, mobile bay area devices, mobile shunter devices,
kiosk, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and RFID, thus
maximising efficiency and reducing costs of ownership.
REPLY
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and
implementation of solutions based on digital media and new channels of
communication. Through its network of highly specialised companies,
Reply partners with major European corporations in the telecoms and
media industry and services, banking and insurance, and public
administration sectors, to design and develop business models built on
the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the
Internet of Things. Reply’s services include: Consulting, Systems
Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com
LEA REPLY™
LEA Reply™ is Reply’s latest evolution of Supply
Chain Software. It is built on 20+ years of industry experience and
customer success of previous product suites Click Reply™ and SideUp
Reply™. LEA Reply™ is an interconnected platform based on a
microservices architecture that enables agile and cost-effective supply
chain solutions tailor-made for business needs. www.lea.reply.com
