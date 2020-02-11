Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Repro Med Systems, Inc.    KRMD

REPRO MED SYSTEMS, INC.

(KRMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KORU Medical Systems : Schedules 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 04:11pm EST

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 9:00 am ET to discuss the results and business activities.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

  • (877) 407-9753 (Domestic) or
  • (201) 493-6739 (International)

Webcast registration: Click Here

Following the live call, a replay will be available for six months on the Company's website, www.korumedical.com under "Investor Relations."

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REPRO MED SYSTEMS, INC.
04:11pKORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS : Schedules 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Res..
BU
02/10KORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS : to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on February 12, 2020
BU
01/24REPRO MED SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
2019REPRO MED : Canaccord Genuity MedTech & Diagnostics Forum Presentation
PU
2019REPRO MED SYSTEMS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2019REPRO MED SYSTEMS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2019REPRO MED : Magistrate Judge Issues Report and Recommendation to Award KORU Medi..
BU
2019KORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS : to Present at November Investor Conferences
BU
2019REPRO MED : Part i - item 2. management's discussion and analysis of financial c..
AQ
2019REPRO MED SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22,3 M
EBIT 2019 1,41 M
Net income 2019 1,23 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 298x
P/E ratio 2020 74,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 9,00x
Capitalization 235 M
Chart REPRO MED SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Repro Med Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPRO MED SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,00  $
Last Close Price 5,95  $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald B. Pettigrew President & Chief Executive Officer
R. John Fletcher Chairman
Manuel Marques Chief Operating Officer
Karen A. Fisher Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Brian Schiller Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPRO MED SYSTEMS, INC.-8.96%245
MEDTRONIC PLC4.85%158 366
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.9.16%46 277
HOYA CORPORATION-1.27%36 215
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS5.71%31 095
TERUMO CORPORATION4.73%26 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group