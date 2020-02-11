KORU Medical Systems : Schedules 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Conference Call

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 9:00 am ET to discuss the results and business activities.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

(877) 407-9753 ( Domestic ) or

) or (201) 493-6739 (International)

Webcast registration: Click Here

Following the live call, a replay will be available for six months on the Company's website, www.korumedical.com under "Investor Relations."

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005719/en/