Repsol : Implementation of the Buy-back Programme of Repsol, S.A. shares up to a maximum of approximately 4.40% of its share capital

Official Notice

Madrid, August 29, 2019

Repsol has resolved today to start implementing the buy-back program of the Company´s own shares (the "Buy-backProgramme") authorized by the Annual Shareholders´ Meeting held on May 31, 2019, under item seven of the agenda (the "Shareholders´ Meeting Resolution").

According to said Shareholders´ Meeting Resolution, the Buy-back Programme is carried out pursuant to the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16 April 2014, on Market Abuse, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052, 8 March 2016, supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to the regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.

The Buy-back Programme will be carried out in the following terms:

1. Purpose

The Buy-back Programme is implemented with the objective of reducing the share capital of Repsol through the cancellation of own shares, contributing to the Company's shareholder remuneration by increasing the profit per share.

2. Maximum number of shares and investment

The maximum number of shares (the "MNS") to be acquired under the Buy-back Programme is set at 70,368,868 Repsol´s shares1, representing approximately 4.40% of Repsol´s share capital as of today.

In accordance with the formula provided for in the Shareholders´ Meeting Resolution, the Maximum Investment of the Buy-back Programme will be 1,149,651,380.95 euros.

3. Price and volume conditions

The shares will be purchased at market price, subject to the price and volume conditions set forth in article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052, 8 March 2016. In particular, concerning the price, Repsol will not purchase shares at a price higher than the higher of the following: (i) the price of the last independent trade; or (ii) the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

1 Number according to the Joint Limit, as it is defined in the Shareholders´ Meeting Resolution.

