Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Repsol    REP   ES0173516115

REPSOL

(REP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Repsol : Information on the arbitration proceeding in relation to the Company's assets in the United Kingdom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 03:28pm EST

Repsol, S.A.

Tlf.:+34 917 538 100

C/Méndez Alvaro, 44

+34

917 538 000

28045 Madrid

Fax:+34

913 489 494

repsol.com

Inside Information

Madrid, February 14, 2020

As Repsol has been disclosing in previous years (including the official notice registered with the CNMV on June 17, 2016) Addax Petroleum UK Limited ("Addax") and Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corporation ("Sinopec") in 2015 initiated an arbitration proceeding against Talisman Energy Inc. (currently "ROGCI") and Talisman Colombia Holdco Limited ("TCHL") in connection with the purchase in 2012 by Addax and Sinopec of 49% of the shares in Talisman Energy UK Limited (TSEUK) from the Canadian group Talisman. In that arbitration proceeding, that relates to events which took place in 2012, prior to Repsol's acquisition of Talisman in 2015 -and that does not involve any actions by Repsol-, Addax and Sinopec requested, in the event that their claims were upheld in their entirety, a total approximate amount of US$5.5 billion, which, according to their requests, would correspond to the amount of their initial investment in TSEUK, and any additional investment, past or future, in such company, as well as any loss of opportunity.

Additionally, on November 30, 2017 Repsol, S.A. commenced an arbitration against China Petroleum Corporation and TipTop Luxembourg S.A.R.L seeking relief from any adverse ruling on the arbitration mentioned above together with other damages yet unquantified. This procedure is based on their conduct towards Repsol during the months leading up to its acquisition of the Talisman Group.

In relation to the arbitration proceeding initiated by Addax and Sinopec, Repsol informs that the Arbitral Tribunal in 2017 issued a first partial award dismissing all the warranty claims made by Addax and Sinopec. Likewise, it decided, among other procedural matters, to split the proceedings into two phases: the first addressing liability and the second dealing with the quantum of any liability found.

In 2020, the Arbitral Tribunal has made its second partial award on one aspect of the five matters to be determined in the liability phase and, although Repsol had considered the claims to be without merit -supported by external advice-, and still does, the Tribunal has decided that ROGCI and TCHL are liable to Sinopec and Addax in respect of that aspect of the claim.

The mentioned second partial award addresses liability in relation to one of the five areas of the claim. The Tribunal has indicated that it will provide further awards deciding the outcome of those remaining aspects of the claim in due course, although we do not currently have an indication of when these further awards will be made. In principle, after the remaining awards on liability have been made, a further phase of the proceedings will be necessary to determine the quantum issues, the timetable for which has not yet been set. It is likely that this timetable will need to include provision for further statements of case, document production, factual

Repsol, S.A.

Tlf.:+34 917 538 100

C/Méndez Alvaro, 44

+34

917 538 000

28045 Madrid

Fax:+34

913 489 494

repsol.com

Inside Information

evidence and expert evidence before a further hearing. We do not expect the quantum phase, without taking into account any challenges to the awards, to be resolved before 1Q 2022.

The company is analyzing possible action against this partial award and expects to challenge it before the Singaporean courts.

Whilst the amount of a possible compensation (if any) is not known with certainty given that a number of key issues remain to be determined and the process will be protracted, Repsol, in an exercise of prudence, has recognized a provision of 837 million euros in its financial statements at December 31, 2019 for the entire litigation.

Disclaimer

Repsol SA published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 20:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REPSOL
03:28pREPSOL : Information on the arbitration proceeding in relation to the Company's ..
PU
01:25pREPSOL : Recognizes EUR837 Million Provision Related to Talisman Arbitration
DJ
02/12BP boss Looney sets out to 'reinvent' oil giant with zero carbon goal
RE
02/06Reliance, Chevron defend against U.S. criticism of oil business with Venezuel..
RE
02/06Equinor broadens scope of carbon targets to match rivals
RE
02/06Big Oil's climate targets vary widely
RE
02/05U.S. warns energy cos like Rosneft, Chevron over ties to Venezuela's Maduro
RE
01/31Church of England pension fund shifts 600 million pounds to climate index
RE
01/31Shell Weighs More Divestments as Its Profit Falls Sharply -- WSJ
DJ
01/30Shell Slows Buybacks as Profit Falls Sharply -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 47 111 M
EBIT 2019 3 811 M
Net income 2019 2 252 M
Debt 2019 9 486 M
Yield 2019 7,64%
P/E ratio 2019 8,98x
P/E ratio 2020 7,02x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 18 705 M
Chart REPSOL
Duration : Period :
Repsol Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPSOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 16,82  €
Last Close Price 12,65  €
Spread / Highest target 66,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Brufau Niubó Chairman
Antonio Lorenzo Sierra Chief Financial Officer
Hector González Nistal Executive Director-Technical Development, S&E
Luis Suárez de Lezo Mantilla Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPSOL-9.08%20 323
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-12.68%257 978
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-2.64%122 557
BP PLC-2.47%120 654
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-10.23%78 208
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-8.08%45 174
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group