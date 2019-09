Repsol : Information on the transactions carried out by Repsol, S.A. under its Buy-back Programme between September 18 and 25, 2019

Repsol, S.A. Tlf.:+34 917 538 100 C/Méndez Alvaro, 44 +34 917 538 000 28045 Madrid Fax:+34 913 489 494

Official Notice

Madrid, September 26, 2019

In relation to the official notice registered with the Spanish Securities Market Commission (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores - CNMV) on August 29, 2019 relating to the Buy- back Programme implemented by the Company pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders´ Meeting held on May 31, 2019, under item seven of the agenda (the "Buy-backProgramme"), Repsol informs that between September 18 and 25, 2019 the Company has carried out the following transactions under the Buy-back Programme:

Date Security Transaction Trading Number of Price venue Shares (€/share) 18-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition XMAD 736,800 14.070 18-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition BATE 200,000 14.074 18-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition TRQX 80,000 14.075 18-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition CHIX 300,000 14.075 19-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition XMAD 620,000 14.259 19-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition BATE 200,000 14.242 19-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition TRQX 80,000 14.242 19-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition CHIX 300,000 14.241 20-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition XMAD 800,000 14.269 20-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition BATE 205,000 14.272 20-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition TRQX 90,000 14.272 20-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition CHIX 325,000 14.269 23-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition XMAD 650,000 14.242 23-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition BATE 210,000 14.245 23-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition TRQX 90,000 14.246 23-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition CHIX 335,000 14.244 24-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition XMAD 858,113 14.193 24-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition BATE 200,000 14.205 24-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition TRQX 95,000 14.204 24-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition CHIX 350,000 14.204 25-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition XMAD 1,240,000 14.026 25-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition BATE 215,000 14.033 25-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition TRQX 95,000 14.033 25-sep-19 REP.MC Acquisition CHIX 350,000 14.033

Detailed information on each of the transactions carried out during the indicated period is attached as an annex.