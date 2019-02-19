Log in
REPSOL

(REP)
Repsol Makes Big Gas Discovery in Indonesia

02/19/2019

By Nathan Allen

Repsol said Tuesday that it has made a large gas discovery on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

Preliminary tests suggest the KBD-2X well, located on the Sakakemang block in South Sumatra, could hold at least 2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, Repsol said.

The Spanish energy company said it was the largest find made in Indonesia for 18 years and among the 10 biggest of the last 12 months.

Repsol is the block's operator with a 45% stake, while Petronas Gas Bhd (6033.KU) holds another 45% and Japan's Mitsui Oil Exploration Co. holds the remaining 10% equity.

The Spanish group said it plans to drill another test well in the coming months and continues to work with the Indonesian authorities on the next steps for the project.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PETRONAS GAS BHD End-of-day quote.
REPSOL 0.16% 15.195 End-of-day quote.7.74%
WTI -0.02% 55.83 Delayed Quote.22.80%
Latest news on REPSOL
09:13aREPSOL : has made the largest gas discovery in Indonesia in the past 18 years
09:08aRepsol unveils biggest gas discovery in Indonesia in 18 years
09:07aRepsol Makes Big Gas Discovery in Indonesia
07:52aREPSOL : Makes Gas Discovery at Sakakemang Onshore Indonesia
02/11REPSOL : Libyan oilfields safe amid military escalation in south
02/11REPSOL : NOC, Repsol keeps Libya's al-Sharara field shuttered over violence
02/09REPSOL : Libyan oil company (NOC), Repsol discuss crisis on al-Charara oil field
02/09REPSOL : Venezuela Sanctions Start to Affect European Sour Crude Market
02/05SNCHEZ : "More than $ us 1,400 million in 25 exploratory and research wells for ..
02/04Venezuela Struggles to Pump, Ship Oil After U.S. Sanctions
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 53 043 M
EBIT 2018 4 256 M
Net income 2018 2 579 M
Debt 2018 5 122 M
Yield 2018 5,81%
P/E ratio 2018 9,41
P/E ratio 2019 8,97
EV / Sales 2018 0,54x
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 23 687 M
Technical analysis trends REPSOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 17,8 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Brufau Niubó Chairman
Antonio Lorenzo Sierra Chief Financial Officer
Hector González Nistal Executive Director-Technical Development, S&E
Luis Suárez de Lezo Mantilla Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPSOL7.74%26 754
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION13.96%329 009
BP8.48%140 483
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES8.82%108 026
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP16.83%104 994
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.17.70%53 614
