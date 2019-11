By Cristina Roca



Repsol SA (REP.MC) said late Thursday that it has reduced its capital by 71.4 million euros ($79.6 million) by cancelling shares.

The purpose of the capital reduction was to contribute to shareholders' remuneration by increasing profit per share, the Spanish energy company said.

Following the reduction, the company's share capital has been set at EUR1.53 billion, Repsol said.

