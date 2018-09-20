Repsol : Resignation of members of the Company´s Board of Directors

Repsol, S.A. Tlf.:+34 917 538 100 C/Méndez Alvaro, 44 +34 917 538 000 28045 Madrid Fax:+34 913 489 494 repsol.com Official Notice

Madrid, September 20, 2018

Today Mr. Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche and Mr. Jordi Gual Solé have notified Repsol, S.A. their resignations as members of the Company´s Board of Directors, which expreses its gratitude for the valuable services rendered.