Repsol    REP   ES0173516115

REPSOL (REP)
News

Repsol : Resignation of members of the Company´s Board of Directors

09/20/2018 | 08:39pm CEST

Repsol, S.A.

Tlf.:+34 917 538 100

C/Méndez Alvaro, 44

+34 917 538 000

28045 Madrid

Fax:+34 913 489 494

repsol.com

Official Notice

Madrid, September 20, 2018

Today Mr. Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche and Mr. Jordi Gual Solé have notified Repsol, S.A. their resignations as members of the Company´s Board of Directors, which expreses its gratitude for the valuable services rendered.

Disclaimer

Repsol SA published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 18:38:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 54 389 M
EBIT 2018 4 340 M
Net income 2018 2 553 M
Debt 2018 5 028 M
Yield 2018 5,36%
P/E ratio 2018 9,77
P/E ratio 2019 9,10
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 27 135 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 18,7 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Brufau Niubó Chairman
Antonio Lorenzo Sierra Chief Financial Officer
Hector González Nistal Executive Director-Technical Development, S&E
Luis Suárez de Lezo Mantilla Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPSOL15.29%31 698
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.01%358 307
BP5.87%145 288
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP13.05%122 118
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES31.83%106 072
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.9.62%63 688
