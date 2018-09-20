Repsol : Resignation of members of the Company´s Board of Directors

|
Official Notice
Madrid, September 20, 2018
Today Mr. Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche and Mr. Jordi Gual Solé have notified Repsol, S.A. their resignations as members of the Company´s Board of Directors, which expreses its gratitude for the valuable services rendered.
