Repsol S A : Changes in the Board of Directors of the Company

|
Repsol, S.A.
|
Tlf.:+34 917 538 100
|
C/Méndez Alvaro, 44
|
+34
|
917 538 000
|
28045 Madrid
|
Fax:+34
|
913 489 494
|
|
|
repsol.com
Other relevant information
Madrid, July 22, 2020
Recognizing his great professional contribution, the Repsol Board of Directors, at the proposal of the Nomination Committee, has agreed to re-elect Mr. Rene Dahan as Independent Director, and to keep him as a member of the Delegate Committee, after his formal resignation as Proprietary External Director.
* * *
Disclaimer
Repsol SA published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 19:15:15 UTC