Repsol S A : Changes in the Board of Directors of the Company

Repsol, S.A. Tlf.:+34 917 538 100 C/Méndez Alvaro, 44 +34 917 538 000 28045 Madrid Fax:+34 913 489 494 repsol.com

Other relevant information

Madrid, July 22, 2020

Recognizing his great professional contribution, the Repsol Board of Directors, at the proposal of the Nomination Committee, has agreed to re-elect Mr. Rene Dahan as Independent Director, and to keep him as a member of the Delegate Committee, after his formal resignation as Proprietary External Director.

* * *