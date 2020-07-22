Log in
REPSOL

(REP)
Repsol S A : Changes in the Board of Directors of the Company

07/22/2020

Other relevant information

Madrid, July 22, 2020

Recognizing his great professional contribution, the Repsol Board of Directors, at the proposal of the Nomination Committee, has agreed to re-elect Mr. Rene Dahan as Independent Director, and to keep him as a member of the Delegate Committee, after his formal resignation as Proprietary External Director.

Disclaimer

Repsol SA published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 19:15:15 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 29 420 M 34 044 M 34 044 M
Net income 2020 111 M 128 M 128 M
Net Debt 2020 9 534 M 11 032 M 11 032 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
Yield 2020 12,5%
Capitalization 11 775 M 13 649 M 13 626 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 22 754
Free-Float 86,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 11,11 €
Last Close Price 7,93 €
Spread / Highest target 89,2%
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Brufau Niubó Chairman
Antonio Lorenzo Sierra Chief Financial Officer
Hector González Nistal Executive Director-Technical Development, S&E
Luis Suárez de Lezo Mantilla Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPSOL-43.09%13 533
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-36.01%188 790
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD32.36%167 959
BP PLC-33.00%81 012
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.01%65 956
PTT-10.23%36 399
