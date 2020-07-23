Repsol S A : posted an adjusted net income of 189 million euros for the first half of 2020

All the Repsol businesses achieved a positive operating cash flow during the first six months of 2020, despite working in an extraordinarily challenging environment that put the company's capacity for innovation to the test and made the indispensable contribution of its products and services to the functioning of society evident.

The Commercial and Renewables business posted a result of 163 million euros in the first half of the year, hampered by the halt in demand. The lockdown and mobility restrictions imposed to combat Covid-19 caused a 48% decrease in sales at Repsol's service stations during the second quarter, compared to the same period in 2019, coinciding to a large extent with the declaration of State of Alarm in Spain.

Repsol responded to the circumstances and new needs of its customers and users by implementing options to place orders for food and hygiene products available at the majority of its service station stores that maintained activity as an essential service.

LPG revenue reflected an increase in domestic demand, countered by the impact that the coronavirus had on the hotel and catering sector and the mild temperatures recorded in Spain.

With regards to the results of Repsol Electricidad y Gas, they were higher thanks to the improved performance of the generation business and the increase in production. Repsol continued increasing its number of customers, exceeding one million, and is committed to different cutting edge supply alternatives such as Solify and Solmatch.

In April Repsol launched Solmatch, the first large solar community in Spain. This product encourages distributed generation, using solar panels installed on the roofs of buildings and connected to homes located a maximum of 500 meters away, thus making it possible to enjoy local and 100% renewable energy.

During the first half of the year, the company took significant strides to increase its renewable generation capacity and continue advancing in its commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050.In April, work began on the construction of Kappa, the company's first solar park located in Ciudad Real which will have a total installed capacity of 126 megawatts (MW) and will represent an investment of 100 million euros.

Kappa is one of seven renewables projects that Repsol is currently developing on the Iberian Peninsula and the second to break ground in Spain, after the Delta wind farm, located between Zaragoza and Teruel. With a total installed capacity of 335 MW and an investment of 300 million euros, Delta is expected to come online at the end of this year. The region of Aragon is also home to the latest asset included in the company's renewables portfolio, Delta 2 that comprises 26 wind farms distributed across the provinces of Huesca, Zaragoza, and Teruel with a combined total capacity of 859 MW.

The third renewables project that the company has started to build, in the month of July, is the Valdesolar solar farm (Badajoz), with 264 MW and representing an approximate investment of 200 million euros. The construction works on this renewables plant, which are expected to conclude in the early months of 2021, will be an important source of job creation in the area. They will provide employment for an average of 300 people, surpassing 500 jobs at peak moments.

The company has reaffirmed its commitment to lead the energy transition, even during the current crisis, an aspect also made tangible in the Industrial business with two important decarbonisation projects, announced in the middle of June. The first of them is one of the largest net zero emission synthetic fuel plants in the world, using green hydrogen generated with renewable energy. The second will be a gas generation plant using urban waste. Both initiatives demonstrate the importance of technological neutrality when looking for suitable projects for decarbonisation and the capacity of the Spanish industry to lead the economic recovery and the fight against climate change.

The Industrial turnover was 296 million euros, halted by the decrease in demand and the gradual reduction of margins which led to low activity in its industrial complexes. This area made efforts to adapt its production, logistics, and commercial models to the new situation, without losing sight of innovation and digitalisation.

Turning to Chemical, since the beginning of the pandemic this business has adjusted its operations in accordance with the falling demand of sectors such as the automotive sector and the increase of others associated with health and food, vital to the fight against Covid-19, and those for which its raw materials are essential. The revenue of this area was mainly affected by maintenance carried out at the facilities in Sines and Tarragona.

The Upstream business was penalised by the extraordinary fall in crude and gas prices, registering a loss of 51 million euros. The area implemented measures to reduce costs and redefined asset exploitation plans. In addition, in light of the market situation, Repsol decided to decrease the production of some of its assets. Therefore, the average output for the first six months of the year was 675,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Finally, it is worth noting the successful exploratory campaign carried out during the period with six wells out of seven yielding a positive result. Although this activity has been reduced considerably, discoveries were made in the United States, Colombia, and Mexico. Two important discoveries in waters off the Mexican coast during the month of April stand out. Both were carried out with lower costs and shorter timelines than estimated, following the strictest health and safety protocols with specific measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.