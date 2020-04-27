Repsol : Second supplementary notice regarding the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 2020

Log in
04/27/2020 | 01:13pm EDT

Repsol, S.A.

Tlf.:+34

917 538 100

C/Méndez Alvaro, 44

+34

917 538 000

28045 Madrid

Fax:+34 913 489 494

repsol.com

Other Relevant Information

REPSOL, S.A.

SECOND SUPPLEMENTARY NOTICE REGARDING THE ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS

MEETING OF REPSOL, S.A.

In relation to the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Repsol, S.A. ("Repsol" or the "Company") called to be held in the Auditorium of its corporate offices, calle Méndez Álvaro, nº 44, Madrid, on 7 May 2020 at 12:00 noon on first call, and at the same time and place on 8 May 2020 on second call (the meeting is expected to be held on second call), in view of Royal Decree 492/ 2020 of 24 April 2020 that extends the state of alarm initially declared by Royal Decree 463/2020 of March 14 and in order to safeguard the general interest, as well as the health and safety of shareholders, employees and other persons involved in the preparation and holding of the meeting, as previously stated in the announcement of April 17 (published in the BORME on April 22), the following information is provided:

  1. The General Meeting will be held without the shareholders, proxies or guests attending in person and, in general, without any other person except for those that are strictly required to participate in organizing and holding the meeting, with the security and distance measures that are necessary.
  2. Shareholders are reminded that they have available different channels and means to participate in the General Meeting other than attending in person. These are all described in the announcement of the call of April 3, in the additional notice of call of April 17, and in the Company's corporate website.
    These means include, in addition to remote attendance, proxy‐granting and early voting through remote communication means, either by hand‐delivery, postal correspondence or by electronic means.
  3. For the purposes of exercising the rights of the shareholders and in accordance with the Companies Act and articles 40 and 41 of Royal Decree‐Law 8/2020, of March 17, the remote attendance of the shareholder will be equivalent and substitute the attendance in person at the General Shareholders' Meeting.
  4. In order to guarantee the correct exercise of shareholders' rights and an adequate development of the meeting, those shareholders (or their proxies) wishing to attend remotely to the General Meeting, shall register previously in the space dedicated to the 2020 General Shareholders' Meeting ("Remote Assistance") on the corporate website, from 12:00 noon (CEST) on May 4, 2020 to 11:00 am (CEST ) on May 7, 2020, as indicated in the additional notice of call published on April, 17.

Repsol, S.A.

Tlf.:+34

917 538 100

C/Méndez Alvaro, 44

+34

917 538 000

28045 Madrid

Fax:+34 913 489 494

repsol.com

Other Relevant Information

Once the shareholder (or, as the case may be, his representative) has registered in accordance with the means and term provided, he may attend and vote at the General Meeting through remote means and connecting on the day of the meeting.

The remote attendance of the shareholder at the General Meeting (provided that it is validly constituted) will invalidate the vote or the proxy granted previously through any other procedure established by the Company.

  1. Likewise, the Meeting will be broadcast live via streaming through the Company's corporate website (www.repsol.com).
  2. The Company will continue to monitor the progress of the health emergency and the measures taken by the authorities in this regard and will update the information contained in this notice if necessary, seeking compliance with the regulations in force and protecting our shareholders, employees, customers and suppliers.

Madrid, 27 April 2020

Director‐Secretary of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Madrid, 27 April 2020

Director‐Secretary of the Board of Directors
