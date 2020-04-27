Repsol : Second supplementary notice regarding the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 2020

Other Relevant Information

REPSOL, S.A.

SECOND SUPPLEMENTARY NOTICE REGARDING THE ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS

MEETING OF REPSOL, S.A.

In relation to the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Repsol, S.A. ("Repsol" or the "Company") called to be held in the Auditorium of its corporate offices, calle Méndez Álvaro, nº 44, Madrid, on 7 May 2020 at 12:00 noon on first call, and at the same time and place on 8 May 2020 on second call (the meeting is expected to be held on second call), in view of Royal Decree 492/ 2020 of 24 April 2020 that extends the state of alarm initially declared by Royal Decree 463/2020 of March 14 and in order to safeguard the general interest, as well as the health and safety of shareholders, employees and other persons involved in the preparation and holding of the meeting, as previously stated in the announcement of April 17 (published in the BORME on April 22), the following information is provided:

The General Meeting will be held without the shareholders, proxies or guests attending in person and, in general, without any other person except for those that are strictly required to participate in organizing and holding the meeting, with the security and distance measures that are necessary.

Shareholders are reminded that they have available different channels and means to participate in the General Meeting other than attending in person . These are all described in the announcement of the call of April 3, in the additional notice of call of April 17, and in the Company's corporate website.

These means include, in addition to remote attendance, proxy‐granting and early voting through remote communication means, either by hand‐delivery, postal correspondence or by electronic means.

For the purposes of exercising the rights of the shareholders and in accordance with the Companies Act and articles 40 and 41 of Royal Decree‐Law 8/2020, of March 17, the remote attendance of the shareholder will be equivalent and substitute the attendance in person at the General Shareholders' Meeting .