Repsol    REP   ES0173516115

REPSOL

(REP)
My previous session
News 
Official Publications

Repsol : Shell starts exploratory drilling for oil and gas off Bulgarian coast

03/26/2019 | 05:30am EDT
Shell's company logo is pictured at a gas station in Zurich

SOFIA (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it will start drilling an exploration well in a block off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast next month for oil and gas.

Shell has teamed up with Spain's Repsol and Australia's Woodside Energy after sealing a contract with Bulgaria in 2016 for deepwater exploratory drilling as part of Sofia efforts to end its almost complete reliance on Russia's natural gas supplies. It is Shell's only upstream project in Bulgaria.

"With partners and with good data... we started preparation for drilling 18 months ago. This month the rig will move on to the location and we expect to start drilling on April 1," Alexander Kayes, Shell's Bulgaria venture manager, told reporters.

Drilling of the exploration well in the 1-14 Khan Kubrat block in the Black Sea will be at a depth of 1,300 metres and is expected to take about three months, he said.

In November, French oil giant Totaland its partners Austria's OMV and Repsolstarted drilling a third well in a block next to Shell's block in the Black Sea.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Susan Fenton)
REPSOL -0.76% 15.095 End-of-day quote.7.21%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED -1.03% 34.43 End-of-day quote.11.08%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 50 681 M
EBIT 2019 4 376 M
Net income 2019 2 628 M
Debt 2019 5 861 M
Yield 2019 6,26%
P/E ratio 2019 8,90
P/E ratio 2020 7,85
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 23 531 M
Managers
NameTitle
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Brufau Niubó Chairman
Antonio Lorenzo Sierra Chief Financial Officer
Hector González Nistal Executive Director-Technical Development, S&E
Luis Suárez de Lezo Mantilla Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPSOL7.21%26 615
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION17.20%340 817
BP10.54%147 762
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES19.67%122 973
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP18.42%106 184
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.18.52%53 376
