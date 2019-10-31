Log in
REPSOL    REP   ES0173516115

Repsol : Third-Quarter Earnings Dropped

0
10/31/2019 | 03:41am EDT

By Kim Richters

Repsol SA (REP.MC) said on Thursday that its earnings in the third quarter of the year dropped, as the company faced lower oil and gas prices.

The Spanish oil-and-gas company's profit for the period dropped to 333 million euros ($370.3 million), compared with EUR625 million a year earlier, it said.

Adjusted net income, which excludes non-recurring items, fell to EUR522 million from EUR588 million.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for the quarter was EUR1.60 billion, down from EUR2.02 billion the year-earlier quarter.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 46 549 M
EBIT 2019 4 155 M
Net income 2019 2 546 M
Debt 2019 7 841 M
Yield 2019 6,42%
P/E ratio 2019 9,16x
P/E ratio 2020 7,55x
EV / Sales2019 0,66x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 22 702 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 17,17  €
Last Close Price 14,94  €
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Brufau Niubó Chairman
Antonio Lorenzo Sierra Chief Financial Officer
Hector González Nistal Executive Director-Technical Development, S&E
Luis Suárez de Lezo Mantilla Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPSOL6.11%25 250
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.69%289 577
BP PLC0.94%128 128
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES30.84%122 633
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-17.71%82 682
PHILLIPS 6635.17%52 861
