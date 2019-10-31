Repsol : Third-Quarter Earnings Dropped

By Kim Richters



Repsol SA (REP.MC) said on Thursday that its earnings in the third quarter of the year dropped, as the company faced lower oil and gas prices.

The Spanish oil-and-gas company's profit for the period dropped to 333 million euros ($370.3 million), compared with EUR625 million a year earlier, it said.

Adjusted net income, which excludes non-recurring items, fell to EUR522 million from EUR588 million.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for the quarter was EUR1.60 billion, down from EUR2.02 billion the year-earlier quarter.

