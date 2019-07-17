Repsol : Turbine assembly begins for the WindFloat Atlantic project

The installation of the first Windfloat Atlantic turbine on its floating platform will begin today in the outer harbor of Ferrol, marking a major milestone for the Windfloat Atlantic project and the offshore wind energy sector as this is the largest turbine ever to be installed on a floating platform.

The fabrication and load out of this first WindFloat was successfully completed last week in Fene, and the platform has been moored to the quayside in Ferrol, where the installation of the wind turbine will begin. The assembly will take place over the coming weeks in preparation for the offshore operations, scheduled for the end of summer, when the floating structure will depart for its final destination off the coast of Viana do Castelo (Portugal).

The project belongs to the Windplus consortium, which is jointly owned by EDP Renováveis (54.4%), ENGIE (25%), Repsol (19.4%) and Principle Power Inc. (1.2%). The three turbines that comprise the wind farm will be mounted on floating platforms anchored to the seabed, and will collectively deliver an installed capacity of 25 MW-equivalent to the energy consumed by 60,000 homes in one year. Additionally, this technology has great advantages that make it more accessible and affordable, including its assembly by standard onshore cranes on dry land (at the port) and the use of common maritime transportation methods, such as tugboats, instead of expensive offshore installation vessels.

WindFloat Atlantic uses cutting-edge technology from Principle Power, which enables the installation of floating platforms in deep waters that were previously inaccessible, and where abundant wind resources can be harnessed. The wind farm will be located 20 kilometers off the coast of Viana do Castelo, where the water depth reaches 100 meters.

The project has secured support from both public and private entities, attracting investments from market-leading companies, as well as financial support from European Commission (through the NER300 Programme), the Government of Portugal and the European Investment Bank.

Among the suppliers that have made this project possible are Principle Power, Navantia/Windar Joint Venture, A. Silva Matos Group, Bourbon, along with turbine supplier MHI Vestas, and dynamic cable supplier JDR Cables.