Repsol : launches the Global Share Acquisition Plan “Tu Repsol” for 2020

02/18/2020 | 01:41pm EST

Repsol, S.A.

Tlf.:+34

917 538 100

C/Méndez Alvaro, 44

+34

917 538 000

28045 Madrid

Fax:+34 913 489 494

repsol.com

Other Relevant Information

Madrid, February 18, 2020

Repsol, S.A. has launched the Global Share Acquisition Plan 2020 "Your Repsol" (the "Plan"), the Plan applies to Repsol Group's employees. This Plan allows its participants to allocate an amount of its remuneration to the acquisition of shares of the Company and receive a free share for every two initially acquired, as long as these shares are maintained for a period of two years and the rest of the conditions of the plan are fulfilled.

The Plan commenced on January 1st and the purchase of the shares is carried out on a monthly basis, being the first acquisition on February 2020 and the last acquisition on January 2021. The specific amount that each employee can allocate to the acquisition of Repsol shares may not be less than 240 euros or more than 2,400 euros per year, or its equivalent amount in local currency.

The first purchase of shares was made on February 17th, 2020 in the Spanish Stock Market, at a weighted average price of 12.60 euros per share.

The maximum number of free shares to be delivered at the end of the maintenance period of the initial shares, that is, in February 2023, is calculated according to the following formula:

Maximum Number of Free Shares = ½ * (Total amount requested by all the participants of the Plan to be paid in shares / Repsol Share Quote)1

Below are the main data of the Plan for the year 2020 are as follow, all without prejudice to the communications that, individually, some of its participants must submit to the CNMV in accordance with current regulations:

Number of current participants

4,166

Total amount requested by all current participants

in the Plan, to be paid in shares

7,517,572€

Estimated date of delivery of free shares

Between February 1st

and March 31st, 2023

1 The Repsol share price will be the weighted average price at which the shares were acquired during the 12‐month purchase period of the Plan, from February 2020 to January 2021.

Disclaimer

Repsol SA published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 18:38:07 UTC
