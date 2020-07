The tie-up with Grupo Ibereolica Renovables will be Repsol's first renewable energy project outside Spain and Portugal, and will run more than 1.6 GW of capacity by 2025, with another 1 GW planned for 2030.

Repsol will invest 168 million euros (152.70 million pounds) for a 50% stake in the venture, which takes it a step further to meeting a targeted 7.5 GW renewable generation capacity by 2025.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Jose Elías Rodríguez)