By Giulia Petroni



Repsol SA said Friday that it has signed an agreement to transfer two stakes in Vietnam to state-owned company PetroVietnam.

The Spanish energy company said it would transfer its 51.75% stake in block 07/03 PSC and its 40% stake in blocks 135-136/03 PSC.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year, the company said, adding it won't have any significant impact on its financial statements.

