Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Repsol    REP   ES0173516115

REPSOL

(REP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Russian Fighters Help Tighten Rebel Control of Libya's Largest Oil Field -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 03:23pm EDT

By Benoit Faucon

Mercenaries connected to the Russian government have joined forces with a rebel militia to hold Libya's largest oil field, European and Libyan officials said, prompting U.S. protests over foreign interference in the country's most strategic industry.

A convoy of vehicles carrying Russian and Sudanese mercenaries moved into the 300,000-barrels-a-day Sharara field late Thursday and joined forces with a militia loyal to the eastern Libya-based rebel commander Khalifa Haftar, the officials said. The field is operated by Spain's Repsol SA on behalf of Libya's state-run National Oil Corp., with France's Total SA, Norway's Equinor ASA and Austria's OMV AG owning minority stakes.

"Our workers are not allowed to resume production or resume maintenance work by the Libyan armed militias under the command of the Eastern authorities," Libya's NOC told The Wall Street Journal. "We do not need Russian and other foreign mercenaries in Libyan oil fields whose goal is to prevent oil production."

Equinor referred comments to NOC and the other companies didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Sharara field has become a prized asset in the six-year-long civil war between Mr. Haftar's forces and the official Libyan government. The oil field closed in January and briefly reopened earlier this month after forces that held the facility pledged loyalty to the central government in Tripoli, a move that undermined other producers' efforts to rebalance oil markets at the time.

After production resumed for two days, the facility was shut down again when fighters loyal to Mr. Haftar took control of the field on June 8, the officials said. With the arrival this week of experienced Russian fighters, Mr. Haftar will now be able to consolidate his control and keep the field closed, depriving the internationally-recognized government of vital revenue, the officials said.

The Russian fighters, the officials said, are part of the Wagner Group -- a network of mercenaries connected to the Russian Defense Ministry. In Libya, the group's operations are overseen by Russia's military intelligence branch, one of them said.

Russian Defense Ministry officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The ministry has always denied any connection with Wagner.

The U.S. Embassy in Libya on Friday criticized what it called "an unprecedented foreign-backed campaign to undermine Libya's energy sector and prevent the resumption of oil production."

"We share the NOC's deep concern about the shameful interference of Wagner and other foreign mercenaries against NOC facilities and personnel at the al-Sharara oil field," the Embassy said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

NOC said the field was also occupied by Sudanese mercenaries called "Janjaweed," who are loyal to the government in Khartoum.

"Many countries are themselves benefiting from the absence of Libyan oil from global markets," said NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla, referring to recent efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia to curb global oil supply and lift prices.

"Some of them cynically express their public regret for Libya's continued inability to produce oil while all the time working in the background to support blockading forces," Mr. Sanalla said.

The arrival of Kremlin-aligned mercenaries also means Russia may now hold sway on assets partly owned by major European oil companies, European security officials. "It's a dangerous step. The optics are terrible," one of them said.

Write to Benoit Faucon at benoit.faucon@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA -1.45% 139.15 Delayed Quote.-19.54%
FACEBOOK -7.63% 217.07 Delayed Quote.14.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.31% 40.81 Delayed Quote.-38.98%
REPSOL 1.68% 8 End-of-day quote.-42.57%
TOTAL SE -0.18% 35.145 Real-time Quote.-28.44%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.99% 69.719 Delayed Quote.12.15%
WTI -1.75% 38.25 Delayed Quote.-38.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on REPSOL
03:23pRussian Fighters Help Tighten Rebel Control of Libya's Largest Oil Field -- U..
DJ
06/25REPSOL : and Kia Sign Electric-Vehicle Charging Points Agreement
DJ
06/25REPSOL S A : and Kia sign an agreement to give new momentum to electric mobility
PU
06/24Norway Plans Arctic Oil Exploration Drive
DJ
06/24BP's stranded Canadian, Angolan assets expose wider industry risks
RE
06/18BP raises nearly $12 billion in first hybrid bonds issue
RE
06/16REPSOL : Ex-dividend day for Cash amount paid with the scrip issue offered as an..
FA
06/15Repsol to Invest $90 Million in Emission-Reduction Projects in Spain
DJ
06/12Repsol to Transfer Two Stakes in Vietnam to State-Owned PetroVietnam
DJ
06/12REPSOL : Agreement for the transfer to PetroVietnam of the stakes in Block 07/03..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 274 M 27 218 M 27 218 M
Net income 2020 674 M 756 M 756 M
Net Debt 2020 10 020 M 11 236 M 11 236 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
Yield 2020 11,8%
Capitalization 11 541 M 12 936 M 12 941 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 22 754
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart REPSOL
Duration : Period :
Repsol Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPSOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 11,23 €
Last Close Price 8,00 €
Spread / Highest target 87,5%
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Brufau Niubó Chairman
Antonio Lorenzo Sierra Chief Financial Officer
Hector González Nistal Executive Director-Technical Development, S&E
Luis Suárez de Lezo Mantilla Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPSOL-42.57%13 336
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-36.23%190 988
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD15.03%144 307
BP PLC-34.56%77 092
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-30.06%64 563
PTT-15.91%34 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group