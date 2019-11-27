Log in
Repsol S A : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 4th

11/27/2019 | 08:36am EST

MADRID, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Repsol (REPYY; REPYF), based in Madrid and a global multienergy company, today announced that Álvaro Visús, IR Front Office Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 4th.

DATE: Wednesday, December 4th
TIME: 12:30 PM ET
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/120519VIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

About Repsol

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/repsol-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-december-4th-300965679.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2019
