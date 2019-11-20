Log in
REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC.

REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC.

(RBCAA)
Republic Bancorp, Inc. : Declares Common Stock Dividends

0
11/20/2019

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCAA), parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company, declared a cash dividend of $0.264 per share on Class A Common Stock and $0.24 per share on Class B Common Stock, payable January 17, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 20, 2019.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”). The Bank currently has 41 full-service banking centers and two loan production offices throughout five states: 28 banking centers in 8 Kentucky communities - Covington, Crestview Hills, Florence, Georgetown, Lexington, Louisville, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville; three banking centers in southern Indiana – Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany; seven banking centers in six Florida communities (Tampa MSA) – Largo, Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace, and one loan production office in Oldsmar; two banking centers in Tennessee (Nashville MSA) – Cool Springs (Franklin) and Green Hills (Nashville), and one loan production office in Brentwood; and one banking center in Norwood (Cincinnati), Ohio. The Bank offers internet banking at www.republicbank.com. The Bank also offers separately branded, nation-wide digital banking at www.mymemorybank.com. The Company has $6.1 billion in assets and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The Company’s Class A Common Stock is listed under the symbol “RBCAA” on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Republic Bank. It’s just easier here. ®


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 301 M
EBIT 2019 128 M
Net income 2019 78,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,19x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,04x
Capitalization 960 M
Technical analysis trends REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 48,50  $
Last Close Price 45,83  $
Spread / Highest target 5,83%
Spread / Average Target 5,83%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven E. Trager Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
A. Scott Trager Vice Chairman & President
Kevin D. Sipes CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
R. Wayne Stratton Independent Director
Michael T. Rust Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC.18.36%960
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.80%409 500
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.77%296 299
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.13%288 772
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.19%228 512
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.31%206 995
