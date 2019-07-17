Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/17 03:16:58 pm
48.675 USD   -0.64%
03:01pREPUBLIC BANCORP, INC. : Declares Common Stock Dividends
06/20REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC. KY : Ex-dividend day for
05/15REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC. : Declares Common Stock Dividends
Republic Bancorp, Inc. : Declares Common Stock Dividends

07/17/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCAA), parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company, declared a cash dividend of $0.264 per share on Class A Common Stock and $0.24 per share on Class B Common Stock, payable October 18, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 20, 2019.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”). The Bank currently has 45 full-service banking centers and two loan production offices throughout five states: 32 banking centers in 11 Kentucky communities - Covington, Crestview Hills, Elizabethtown, Florence, Frankfort, Georgetown, Lexington, Louisville, Owensboro, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville; three banking centers in southern Indiana – Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany; seven banking centers in six Florida communities (Tampa MSA) – Largo, Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace, and one loan production office in Oldsmar; two banking centers in Tennessee (Nashville MSA) – Cool Springs (Franklin) and Green Hills (Nashville), and one loan production office in Brentwood; and one banking center in Norwood (Cincinnati), Ohio. The Bank offers internet banking at www.republicbank.com. The Bank also offers separately branded, nation-wide digital banking at www.mymemorybank.com. The Company has $5.7 billion in assets and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The Company’s Class A Common Stock is listed under the symbol “RBCAA” on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Republic Bank. It’s just easier here.®


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 236 M
EBIT 2019 131 M
Net income 2019 78,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,34x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,11x
Capitalization 1 026 M
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 49,00  $
Last Close Price 48,99  $
Spread / Highest target 0,02%
Spread / Average Target 0,02%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,02%
NameTitle
Steven E. Trager Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
A. Scott Trager Vice Chairman & President
Kevin D. Sipes CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
R. Wayne Stratton Independent Director
Michael T. Rust Independent Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC. KY26.52%1 072
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.68%370 083
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.05%279 743
BANK OF AMERICA18.59%279 161
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.37%211 863
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.72%200 723
