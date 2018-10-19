Republic Bancorp, Inc. : Reports a 63% Year-Over-Year Increase in Third Quarter Net Income 0 10/19/2018 | 02:06pm CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCAA), headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, is the holding company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005013/en/ Republic Bancorp, Inc. (“Republic” or the “Company”) is pleased to report third quarter net income of $17.4 million, a 63% increase over the third quarter of 2017, resulting in Diluted Earnings per Class A Common Share (“Diluted EPS”) of $0.83. Year-to-date net income was $60.5 million, a $19.8 million, or 48%, increase from the same period in 2017, resulting in return on average assets (“ROA”) and return on average equity (“ROE”) of 1.57% and 12.23% for the first nine months of 2018. Pre-tax earnings for the third quarter of 2018 increased 17% over the third quarter of 2017. As with the previous two quarters of 2018, the Company’s performance metrics for the third quarter of 2018 were positively impacted by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”)(1), which, among other things, lowered the federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, effective January 1, 2018. The Company estimates that the lower effective tax rate alone benefitted its third quarter 2018 metrics by increasing net income approximately $1.9 million, Diluted EPS by $0.09, ROA by 0.15%, and ROE by 1.13%. In addition to the income tax benefit received from the TCJA, the Company also recognized an additional $2.8 million in federal income tax benefits during the third quarter of 2018 as discussed later in this release. Steve Trager, Chairman & CEO of Republic commented, “We remain excited with the continued growth in our pre-tax earnings this quarter and are pleased to optimize the benefits of the changing federal tax regime. While both loan and deposit origination activity remain solid at our Core Bank, the current interest-rate environment has fueled fierce competition for many bank products and will continue to present challenges for all players in the industry to grow in the future. Despite these challenges, we remain optimistic about our ability to grow prudently, while managing both the credit risk in our loan portfolio and the interest rate risk of the organization.” The following table highlights Republic’s financial performance for the third quarters and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017: (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total Company Financial Performance Highlights Three Months Ended Sep. 30, Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2018 2017 $ Change % Change 2018 2017 $ Change % Change Income Before Income Taxes* $ 19,209 $ 16,434 $ 2,775 17 % $ 73,935 $ 61,774 $ 12,161 20 % Net Income* 17,411 10,706 6,705 63 60,546 40,794 19,752 48 Diluted Earnings per Class A Common Stock 0.83 0.51 0.32 63 2.90 1.96 0.94 48 Return on Average Assets 1.37 % 0.89 % NA 54 1.57 % 1.14 % NA 38 Return on Average Equity 10.31 6.76 NA 53 12.23 8.71 NA 40 NA – Not applicable *See segment data at the end of this earnings release Results of Operations for the Third Quarter of 2018 Compared to the Third Quarter of 2017 Core Bank(2) – Net income from Core Banking was $15.4 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $5.1 million, or 50%, over the third quarter of 2017. Benefitting from growth in net interest income and noninterest income, as well as continued strong credit quality, the Core Bank’s pre-tax income for the third quarter of 2018 increased $1.6 million, or 10%, over the same period in 2017. Growth in the Core Bank’s bottom line outpaced growth in pre-tax income due to approximately $4.0 million in total benefits recognized during the quarter resulting from the previously mentioned federal income tax benefits. Core Bank net interest income increased $3.0 million, or 7%, over the third quarter of 2017 driven by an increase of eight basis points in the Core Bank’s net interest margin and further complemented by growth of $188 million, or 5%, in the Core Bank’s quarterly loan average. The table below presents the overall change in the Core Bank’s net interest income, as well as average and period-end loan balances by origination channel: Net Interest Income for the (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sep. 30, Origination Channel 2018 2017 $ Change % Change Traditional Network $ 40,488 $ 35,382 $ 5,106 14 % Warehouse Lending 4,414 4,737 (323 ) (7 ) Correspondent Lending 236 307 (71 ) (23 ) 2012-FDIC Acquired Loans 64 1,809 (1,745 ) (96 ) Total Core Bank $ 45,202 $ 42,235 $ 2,967 7 Average Loan Balances Period-End Loan Balances (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Origination Channel 2018 2017 $ Change % Change 2018 2017 $ Change % Change Traditional Network $ 3,366,569 $ 3,152,032 $ 214,537 7 % $ 3,384,623 $ 3,203,673 $ 180,950 6 % Warehouse Lending 541,592 535,703 5,889 1 561,813 571,160 (9,347 ) (2 ) Correspondent Lending 101,209 127,905 (26,696 ) (21 ) 99,096 125,643 (26,547 ) (21 ) 2012-FDIC Acquired Loans 5,808 11,409 (5,601 ) (49 ) 5,697 9,906 (4,209 ) (42 ) Total Core Bank $ 4,015,178 $ 3,827,049 $ 188,129 5 $ 4,051,229 $ 3,910,382 $ 140,847 4 The primary drivers of the changes in the Core Bank’s average loan balances and net interest income for the third quarter of 2018, as compared to the third quarter of 2017, follow: The Traditional Network experienced solid growth in average loan balances of $215 million, or 7%, from the third quarter of 2017 to the third quarter of 2018. This growth was largely concentrated in the commercial loan sector, with average commercial real estate balances growing $101 million, or 9%, and average commercial and industrial balances growing $55 million, or 20%.

The Core Bank’s 2012 FDIC-Acquired loans contributed $1.7 million less in net interest income during the third quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017, as substantially all of the remaining accretable discount on the acquired loans had been recognized by December 31, 2017. The difference between the Core Bank’s net interest margin and net interest spread was 30 basis points during the third quarter of 2018 compared to 23 basis points during the third quarter of 2017. The differential between the net interest margin and net interest spread represents the value of the Core Bank’s noninterest-bearing deposits and stockholders’ equity to its net interest margin. Because of rising short-term interest rates from September 30, 2017 to September 30, 2018, as measured by the increase of 100 basis points in the Federal Funds Target Rate during this period, the contribution of the Core Bank’s noninterest-bearing deposits and stockholders’ equity to the net interest margin increased significantly.

An internal change in the way the Company assigns a cost of funds to Warehouse Lending (“Warehouse”) through its Funds Transfer Pricing (“FTP”) methodology resulted in the Warehouse segment’s fluctuation in net interest income. Effective January 1, 2018, the Company changed its Warehouse FTP methodology to be more consistent with the FTP methodology used for other Core Bank loan products with similar pricing and duration characteristics. This change in FTP methodology had a $272,000 negative comparable impact on the Warehouse net interest income for the third quarter of 2018 and a corresponding positive comparable impact of $272,000 to the Traditional Network’s net interest income. The Core Bank’s provision for loan and lease losses (“Provision”) decreased to $513,000 for the third quarter of 2018 from $609,000 for the same period in 2017, with the Provision for both periods primarily reflecting general loss reserves for loan growth with no significant loan-specific losses recorded during either period. Overall, the Core Bank’s credit quality metrics remained strong from period to period, with the Core Bank’s ratios of nonperforming loans to total loans and delinquent loans to total loans remaining near historically low levels. The table below presents the Core Bank’s credit quality metrics: As of and for the: Quarters Ended: Years Ended: Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Core Banking Credit Quality Ratios 2018 2018 2018 2017 2016 2015 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.42 % 0.43 % 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.42 % 0.66 % Nonperforming assets to total loans (including OREO) 0.42 0.43 0.38 0.36 0.46 0.70 Delinquent loans to total loans(3) 0.29 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.18 0.35 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.04 — 0.06 0.04 0.05 0.05 (Quarterly rates annualized) OREO = Other Real Estate Owned Noninterest income for the Core Bank was $9.4 million during the third quarter of 2018, a $1.1 million, or 13%, increase from the $8.3 million achieved during the third quarter of 2017. The following factors primarily drove this increase: Mortgage banking income increased $258,000, with secondary market loan originations increasing from $43 million during the third quarter of 2017 to $49 million during the third quarter of 2018.

Interchange fee income increased $289,000, or 12%, driven primarily by a 10% year-over-year increase in active debit cards. Core Bank noninterest expenses increased $2.5 million, or 7%, during the third quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017. The following primarily drove the increase: Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $2.3 million, or 13%, driven partially by annual merit increases, partially by an increase of approximately 87 Core Bank full-time-equivalent employees (“FTEs”) over the previous 12 months, and partially by a $1.1 million increase in incentive compensation, as the Company remained on pace during the first nine months of 2018 to achieve some of its more aggressive budgeted targets for the year, resulting in expected higher incentive payouts.

New and upgraded technology implemented in the previous 12 months to support several key strategic Core Bank initiatives caused data processing expenses to increase $495,000, or 33%. Such initiatives include improving the Company’s client relationship management system, its online banking functionality, and the overall security of client information and assets.

Offsetting the increases above, Occupancy expense decreased $493,000. During the third quarter of 2017, the Core Bank recorded a $907,000 impairment charge for a property the Company began marketing for sale. Partially offsetting the impact of this prior-year non-recurring item was an 8% increase in depreciation expense associated with facility expansions and renovations from the previous year. Republic Processing Group(4) Republic Processing Group (“RPG”) reported net income of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $495,000 for the same period in 2017, with the previously mentioned income tax benefits contributing approximately $712,000 to the increase. Strong revenue growth within the Republic Credit Solutions (“RCS”) segment drove the majority of the increase in RPG’s net income for the quarter. RCS profitability remains concentrated in its line-of-credit product, with revenues for this product increasing $1.5 million, or 23%, from the third quarter of 2017. Partially offsetting revenue growth within the RCS segment, the Tax Refund Solutions (“TRS”) segment of RPG reported an expected net loss of $452,000 for the third quarter of 2018 compared to a net loss of $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2017. The TRS segment of RPG accounts for a significant portion of RPG’s annualized revenues but derives substantially all of its revenues during the first and second quarters of the year and historically operates at a net loss during the second half of the year, as the Company prepares for the next tax season. Total Company Income Tax Expense In addition to the income tax benefit received from the TCJA, Republic also recognized additional federal income tax benefits of approximately $2.8 million during the third quarter of 2018 as part of preparing its fiscal-year 2017 federal tax return due October 15, 2018. The Company considers approximately $2.6 million of the $2.8 million in federal income tax benefits to be nonrecurring in nature, with a portion of the remaining benefits to be realizable in the future. During the third quarter, the Company completed two separate studies and a tax-accounting-method change that positively impacted income taxes for its 2017 federal tax return and amended filings dating back to fiscal year 2014. As it relates to the two separate studies, the Company recorded benefits for both a fixed asset cost-segregation study and a Research and Development (“R&D”) tax-credit study. The R&D tax-credit study resulted in the recognition of R&D credits dating back to 2014. Due to the innovative nature of its business operations, the Company is optimistic that it will continue to qualify for a portion of these federal tax credits annually into the future. The Company also recorded a nonrecurring tax benefit as a result of a cost-segregation study that assigned revised tax lives to select fixed assets based on a detailed engineering-based analysis. The more detailed classification of fixed assets allowed the Company a large one-time recognition of additional depreciation expense for its 2017 federal tax return at a 35% income tax rate, as opposed to the TCJA rate of 21% it previously expected to receive for these deductions in the future. In addition to the two studies, the Company also filed for an automatic change in accounting method in combination with its 2017 federal tax return related to the immediate recognition of loan origination costs for income tax purposes, as opposed to the amortization of those costs over the life of the loan. The Company estimates that the $2.8 million benefit of all three of these distinct tax-related items also increased its third quarter 2018 Diluted EPS by $0.13, ROA by 0.22%, and ROE by 1.68%. Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”). The Bank currently has 45 full-service banking centers and one loan-production office throughout five states: 32 banking centers in 11 Kentucky communities - Covington, Crestview Hills, Elizabethtown, Florence, Frankfort, Georgetown, Lexington, Louisville, Owensboro, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville; three banking centers in southern Indiana – Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany; seven banking centers in six Florida communities (Tampa MSA) – Largo, Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace; two banking centers in Tennessee – Cool Springs (Franklin) and Green Hills (Nashville MSA) and one loan-production office in Brentwood (Nashville MSA); and one banking center in Norwood (Cincinnati), Ohio. The Bank offers internet banking at www.republicbank.com. The Bank also offers separately branded, nation-wide digital banking at www.mymemorybank.com. The Company has $5.2 billion in assets and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The Company’s Class A Common Stock is listed under the symbol “RBCAA” on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Republic Bank. It’s just easier here. ® Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the future impact to our balance sheet and income statement resulting from changes in interest rates, the ability to develop products and strategies in order to meet the Company’s long-term strategic goals, the economy, the ability for the Company to benefit from future research and development tax credits, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Actual results could differ materially based upon factors disclosed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors set forth as “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2017. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release. Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (all amounts other than per share amounts, number of employees, and number of banking centers are expressed in thousands unless otherwise noted) Balance Sheet Data Sep. 30, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Sep. 30, 2017 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 365,512 $ 299,351 $ 329,862 Investment securities 513,766 591,458 523,896 Loans held for sale 28,899 16,989 13,135 Loans 4,136,195 4,014,034 3,957,512 Allowance for loan and lease losses (43,824 ) (42,769 ) (40,191 ) Loans, net 4,092,371 3,971,265 3,917,321 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 32,067 32,067 32,067 Premises and equipment, net 45,945 45,605 44,845 Goodwill 16,300 16,300 16,300 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 70 115 167 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 64,491 63,356 62,972 Other assets and accrued interest receivable 62,933 48,856 52,609 Total assets $ 5,222,354 $ 5,085,362 $ 4,993,174 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,103,461 $ 1,022,042 $ 1,040,414 Interest-bearing 2,463,224 2,411,116 2,309,315 Total deposits 3,566,685 3,433,158 3,349,729 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other short-term borrowings 163,768 204,021 173,311 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 715,000 737,500 757,500 Subordinated note 41,240 41,240 41,240 Other liabilities and accrued interest payable 58,851 37,019 38,107 Total liabilities 4,545,544 4,452,938 4,359,887 Stockholders' equity 676,810 632,424 633,287 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,222,354 $ 5,085,362 $ 4,993,174 Average Balance Sheet Data Three Months Ended Sep. 30, Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Assets: Investment securities, including FHLB stock $ 530,468 $ 552,821 $ 529,731 $ 578,963 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning deposits 265,111 208,688 274,773 174,538 Loans, including loans held for sale 4,112,926 3,875,420 4,095,901 3,785,639 Total interest-earning assets 4,908,505 4,636,929 4,900,405 4,539,140 Total assets 5,101,286 4,834,653 5,150,774 4,783,434 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,076,967 $ 1,052,162 $ 1,180,187 $ 1,082,361 Interest-bearing deposits 2,476,088 2,249,436 2,434,407 2,228,731 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other short-term borrowings 213,195 208,160 216,070 202,018 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 574,130 618,750 571,136 572,390 Subordinated note 41,240 41,240 41,240 41,240 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,304,653 3,117,586 3,262,853 3,044,379 Stockholders' equity 675,470 633,874 660,179 624,164 Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued) (all amounts other than per share amounts, number of employees, and number of banking centers are expressed in thousands unless otherwise noted) Income Statement Data Three Months Ended Sep. 30, Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total interest income(5) $ 61,090 $ 53,725 $ 193,279 $ 162,429 Total interest expense 8,057 5,418 21,497 14,547 Net interest income 53,033 48,307 171,782 147,882 Provision for loan and lease losses 4,077 4,221 26,264 21,633 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,579 3,395 10,708 10,032 Net refund transfer fees 149 177 19,974 18,329 Mortgage banking income 1,360 1,102 3,696 3,707 Interchange fee income 2,757 2,475 8,315 7,348 Program fees 1,686 1,597 4,705 3,972 Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI 385 394 1,135 1,178 Net gains on OREO 248 31 700 422 Other 1,301 1,203 4,073 3,236 Total noninterest income 11,465 10,374 53,306 48,224 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 22,846 20,505 69,446 61,731 Occupancy and equipment, net 6,279 6,806 18,891 18,676 Communication and transportation 1,047 1,239 3,670 3,450 Marketing and development 1,449 1,677 3,648 4,090 FDIC insurance expense 360 300 1,230 1,050 Bank franchise tax expense 710 749 4,088 3,974 Data processing 2,350 1,795 7,179 5,142 Interchange related expense 1,138 928 3,243 3,057 Supplies 314 241 998 1,029 OREO expense 2 55 63 284 Legal and professional fees 935 446 2,706 1,794 Other 3,782 3,285 9,727 8,422 Total noninterest expense 41,212 38,026 124,889 112,699 Income before income tax expense 19,209 16,434 73,935 61,774 Income tax expense(1) 1,798 5,728 13,389 20,980 Net income $ 17,411 $ 10,706 $ 60,546 $ 40,794 Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued) (all amounts other than per share amounts, number of employees, and number of banking centers are expressed in thousands unless otherwise noted) Selected Data and Ratios Three Months Ended Sep. 30, Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Per Share Data: Basic weighted average shares outstanding 20,962 21,153 20,950 20,921 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 21,120 21,236 21,093 21,000 Period-end shares outstanding: Class A Common Stock 18,682 18,618 18,682 18,618 Class B Common Stock 2,213 2,243 2,213 2,243 Book value per share(6) $ 32.39 $ 30.36 $ 32.39 $ 30.36 Tangible book value per share(6) 31.34 29.29 31.34 29.29 Earnings per share ("EPS"): Basic EPS - Class A Common Stock $ 0.84 $ 0.51 $ 2.92 $ 1.97 Basic EPS - Class B Common Stock 0.76 0.47 2.65 1.79 Diluted EPS - Class A Common Stock 0.83 0.51 2.90 1.96 Diluted EPS - Class B Common Stock 0.76 0.47 2.64 1.78 Cash dividends declared per Common share: Class A Common Stock $ 0.242 $ 0.220 $ 0.726 $ 0.649 Class B Common Stock 0.220 0.200 0.660 0.590 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.37 % 0.89 % 1.57 % 1.14 % Return on average equity 10.31 6.76 12.23 8.71 Efficiency ratio(7) 64 65 55 57 Yield on average interest-earning assets(5) 4.98 4.63 5.26 4.77 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.98 0.70 0.88 0.64 Cost of average deposits(8) 0.51 0.31 0.44 0.27 Net interest spread(5) 4.00 3.93 4.38 4.13 Net interest margin - Total Company(5) 4.32 4.17 4.67 4.34 Net interest margin - Core Bank(2) 3.76 3.68 3.65 3.49 Other Information: End of period FTEs(9) - Total Company 1,034 970 1,034 970 End of period FTEs - Core Bank 983 896 983 896 Number of full-service banking centers 45 45 45 45 Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued) (all amounts other than per share amounts, number of employees, and number of banking centers are expressed in thousands unless otherwise noted) Credit Quality Data and Ratios As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Sep. 30, Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Credit Quality Asset Balances: Nonperforming Assets - Total Company: Loans on nonaccrual status $ 17,015 $ 15,475 $ 17,015 $ 15,475 Loans past due 90-days-or-more and still on accrual 271 906 271 906 Total nonperforming loans 17,286 16,381 17,286 16,381 OREO 70 167 70 167 Total nonperforming assets $ 17,356 $ 16,548 $ 17,356 $ 16,548 Nonperforming Assets - Core Bank(2): Loans on nonaccrual status $ 17,015 $ 15,475 $ 17,015 $ 15,475 Loans past due 90-days-or-more and still on accrual 22 55 22 55 Total nonperforming loans 17,037 15,530 17,037 15,530 OREO 70 167 70 167 Total nonperforming assets $ 17,107 $ 15,697 $ 17,107 $ 15,697 Delinquent loans: Delinquent loans - Core Bank $ 11,840 $ 7,756 $ 11,840 $ 7,756 Delinquent loans - RPG(4) 5,986 4,270 5,986 4,270 Total delinquent loans - Total Company $ 17,826 $ 12,026 $ 17,826 $ 12,026 Credit Quality Ratios - Total Company: Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.41 % Nonperforming assets to total loans (including OREO) 0.42 0.42 0.42 0.42 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.33 Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans 1.06 1.02 1.06 1.02 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 254 245 254 245 Delinquent loans to total loans(3) 0.43 0.30 0.43 0.30 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.52 0.20 0.82 0.51 Credit Quality Ratios - Core Bank: Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.42 % 0.40 % 0.42 % 0.40 % Nonperforming assets to total loans (including OREO) 0.42 0.40 0.42 0.40 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33 0.32 0.33 0.32 Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans 0.78 0.76 0.78 0.76 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 184 190 184 190 Delinquent loans to total loans 0.29 0.20 0.29 0.20 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.03 Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued) (all amounts other than per share amounts, number of employees, and number of banking centers are expressed in thousands unless otherwise noted) Balance Sheet Data Quarterly Comparison Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Sep. 30, 2017 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 365,512 $ 386,956 $ 362,122 $ 299,351 $ 329,862 Investment securities 513,766 485,622 483,573 591,458 523,896 Loans held for sale 28,899 26,337 14,295 16,989 13,135 Loans 4,136,195 4,195,984 4,052,500 4,014,034 3,957,512 Allowance for loan and lease losses (43,824 ) (45,047 ) (52,341 ) (42,769 ) (40,191 ) Loans, net 4,092,371 4,150,937 4,000,159 3,971,265 3,917,321 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 32,067 32,067 32,067 32,067 32,067 Premises and equipment, net 45,945 46,485 46,792 45,605 44,845 Goodwill 16,300 16,300 16,300 16,300 16,300 Other real estate owned 70 — 160 115 167 Bank owned life insurance 64,491 64,106 63,727 63,356 62,972 Other assets and accrued interest receivable 62,933 57,135 59,139 48,856 52,609 Total assets $ 5,222,354 $ 5,265,945 $ 5,078,334 $ 5,085,362 $ 4,993,174 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,103,461 $ 1,061,182 $ 1,241,127 $ 1,022,042 $ 1,040,414 Interest-bearing 2,463,224 2,412,187 2,476,496 2,411,116 2,309,315 Total deposits 3,566,685 3,473,369 3,717,623 3,433,158 3,349,729 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other short-term borrowings 163,768 175,291 175,682 204,021 173,311 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 715,000 860,000 440,000 737,500 757,500 Subordinated note 41,240 41,240 41,240 41,240 41,240 Other liabilities and accrued interest payable 58,851 52,037 50,535 37,019 38,107 Total liabilities 4,545,544 4,601,937 4,425,080 4,452,938 4,359,887 Stockholders' equity 676,810 664,008 653,254 632,424 633,287 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,222,354 $ 5,265,945 $ 5,078,334 $ 5,085,362 $ 4,993,174 Average Balance Sheet Data Quarterly Comparison Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Sep. 30, 2017 Assets: Investment securities, including FHLB stock $ 530,468 $ 506,209 $ 552,760 $ 559,381 $ 552,821 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning deposits 265,111 276,246 283,161 229,638 208,688 Loans, including loans held for sale 4,112,926 4,092,388 4,082,050 3,967,211 3,875,420 Total interest-earning assets 4,908,505 4,874,843 4,917,971 4,756,230 4,636,929 Total assets 5,101,286 5,074,781 5,278,204 4,953,134 4,834,653 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,076,967 $ 1,146,403 $ 1,319,860 $ 1,045,939 $ 1,052,162 Interest-bearing deposits 2,476,088 2,410,330 2,416,142 2,383,196 2,249,436 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other short-term borrowings 213,195 178,063 257,439 271,434 208,160 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 574,130 593,187 545,778 537,326 618,750 Subordinated note 41,240 41,240 41,240 41,240 41,240 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,304,653 3,222,820 3,260,599 3,233,196 3,117,586 Stockholders' equity 675,470 663,077 641,624 640,686 633,874 Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued) (all amounts other than per share amounts, number of employees, and number of banking centers are expressed in thousands unless otherwise noted) Income Statement Data Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Sep. 30, 2017 Total interest income(5) $ 61,090 $ 58,356 $ 73,833 $ 56,349 $ 53,725 Total interest expense 8,057 7,272 6,168 5,711 5,418 Net interest income 53,033 51,084 67,665 50,638 48,307 Provision for loan and lease losses 4,077 4,932 17,255 6,071 4,221 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,579 3,574 3,555 3,325 3,395 Net refund transfer fees 149 3,473 16,352 171 177 Mortgage banking income 1,360 1,316 1,020 935 1,102 Interchange fee income 2,757 2,891 2,667 2,533 2,475 Program fees 1,686 1,323 1,696 1,851 1,597 Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI 385 379 371 384 394 Losses on available-for-sale debt securities — — — (136) — Net gains on OREO 248 320 132 254 31 Other 1,301 1,020 1,752 873 1,203 Total noninterest income 11,465 14,296 27,545 10,190 10,374 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 22,846 22,766 23,834 20,502 20,505 Occupancy and equipment, net 6,279 6,391 6,221 6,518 6,806 Communication and transportation 1,047 1,241 1,382 1,261 1,239 Marketing and development 1,449 1,283 916 1,098 1,677 FDIC insurance expense 360 345 525 328 300 Bank franchise tax expense 710 860 2,518 652 749 Data processing 2,350 2,443 2,386 2,606 1,795 Interchange related expense 1,138 1,098 1,007 931 928 Supplies 314 303 381 565 241 OREO expense 2 16 45 104 55 Legal and professional fees 935 728 1,043 616 446 Other 3,782 3,158 2,787 2,964 3,285 Total noninterest expense 41,212 40,632 43,045 38,145 38,026 Income before income tax expense 19,209 19,816 34,910 16,612 16,434 Income tax expense(1) 1,798 4,150 7,441 11,774 5,728 Net income $ 17,411 $ 15,666 $ 27,469 $ 4,838 $ 10,706 Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued) (all amounts other than per share amounts, number of employees, and number of banking centers are expressed in thousands unless otherwise noted) Selected Data and Ratios As of and for the Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Sep. 30, 2017 Per Share Data: Basic weighted average shares outstanding 20,962 21,187 20,920 21,149 21,153 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 21,120 21,331 21,018 21,258 21,236 Period-end shares outstanding: Class A Common Stock 18,682 18,677 18,645 18,607 18,618 Class B Common Stock 2,213 2,215 2,243 2,243 2,243 Book value per share(6) $ 32.39 $ 31.78 $ 31.27 $ 30.33 $ 30.36 Tangible book value per share(6) 31.34 30.73 30.22 29.27 29.29 Earnings per share ("EPS"): Basic EPS - Class A Common Stock $ 0.84 $ 0.75 $ 1.32 $ 0.23 $ 0.51 Basic EPS - Class B Common Stock 0.76 0.68 1.21 0.21 0.47 Diluted EPS - Class A Common Stock 0.83 0.74 1.32 0.23 0.51 Diluted EPS - Class B Common Stock 0.76 0.68 1.20 0.21 0.47 Cash dividends declared per Common share: Class A Common Stock $ 0.242 $ 0.242 $ 0.242 $ 0.220 $ 0.220 Class B Common Stock 0.220 0.220 0.220 0.200 0.200 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.37 % 1.23 % 2.08 % 0.39 % 0.89 % Return on average equity 10.31 9.45 17.12 3.02 6.76 Efficiency ratio(7) 64 62 45 63 65 Yield on average interest-earning assets(5) 4.98 4.79 6.01 4.74 4.63 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.98 0.90 0.76 0.71 0.70 Cost of average deposits(8) 0.51 0.44 0.36 0.35 0.31 Net interest spread(5) 4.00 3.89 5.25 4.03 3.93 Net interest margin - Total Company(5) 4.32 4.19 5.50 4.26 4.17 Net interest margin - Core Bank(2) 3.76 3.64 3.55 3.72 3.68 Other Information: End of period FTEs(9) - Total Company 1,034 1,013 1,003 997 970 End of period FTEs - Core Bank 983 933 922 915 896 Number of full-service banking centers 45 45 45 45 45 Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued) (all amounts other than per share amounts, number of employees, and number of banking centers are expressed in thousands unless otherwise noted) Credit Quality Data and Ratios As of and for the Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Sep. 30, 2017 Credit Quality Asset Balances: Nonperforming Assets - Total Company: Loans on nonaccrual status $ 17,015 $ 17,502 $ 14,849 $ 14,118 $ 15,475 Loans past due 90-days-or-more and still on accrual 271 858 1,279 956 906 Total nonperforming loans 17,286 18,360 16,128 15,074 16,381 OREO 70 — 160 115 167 Total nonperforming assets $ 17,356 $ 18,360 $ 16,288 $ 15,189 $ 16,548 Nonperforming Assets - Core Bank(2): Loans on nonaccrual status $ 17,015 $ 17,502 $ 14,849 $ 14,118 $ 15,475 Loans past due 90-days-or-more and still on accrual 22 22 27 19 55 Total nonperforming loans 17,037 17,524 14,876 14,137 15,530 OREO 70 — 160 115 167 Total nonperforming assets $ 17,107 $ 17,524 $ 15,036 $ 14,252 $ 15,697 Delinquent Loans: Delinquent loans - Core Bank $ 11,840 $ 8,703 $ 8,303 $ 8,460 $ 7,756 Delinquent loans - RPG(4)(10) 5,986 4,429 17,530 5,641 4,270 Total delinquent loans - Total Company $ 17,826 $ 13,132 $ 25,833 $ 14,101 $ 12,026 Credit Quality Ratios - Total Company: Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.42 % 0.44 % 0.40 % 0.38 % 0.41 % Nonperforming assets to total loans (including OREO) 0.42 0.44 0.40 0.38 0.42 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33 0.35 0.32 0.30 0.33 Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans 1.06 1.07 1.29 1.07 1.02 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 254 245 325 284 245 Delinquent loans to total loans(3)(10) 0.43 0.31 0.64 0.35 0.30 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.52 1.19 0.75 0.35 0.20 Credit Quality Ratios - Core Bank: Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.42 % 0.43 % 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.40 % Nonperforming assets to total loans (including OREO) 0.42 0.43 0.38 0.36 0.40 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33 0.34 0.31 0.28 0.32 Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans 0.78 0.76 0.77 0.77 0.76 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 184 179 205 213 190 Delinquent loans to total loans 0.29 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.20 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.04 — 0.06 0.06 0.03 Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued) Segment Data: Reportable segments are determined by the type of products and services offered and the level of information provided to the chief operating decision maker, who uses such information to review performance of various components of the business (such as banking centers and business units), which are then aggregated if operating performance, products/services, and clients are similar. As of September 30, 2018, the Company was divided into five reportable segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending (“Warehouse”), Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions (“TRS”), and Republic Credit Solutions (“RCS”). Management considers the first three segments to collectively constitute “Core Bank” or “Core Banking” operations, while the last two segments collectively constitute Republic Processing Group (“RPG”) operations. The Bank’s Correspondent Lending channel and the Company’s national branchless banking platform, MemoryBank®, are considered part of the Traditional Banking segment. The nature of segment operations and the primary drivers of net revenues by reportable segment are provided below: Reportable Segment: Nature of Operations: Primary Drivers of Net Revenue: Core Banking: Traditional Banking Provides traditional banking products to clients in its market footprint primarily via its network of banking centers and to clients outside of its market footprint primarily via its Digital and Correspondent Lending delivery channels. Loans, investments, and deposits. Warehouse Lending Provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers across the United States. Mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Mortgage Banking Primarily originates, sells and services long-term, single family, first lien residential real estate loans primarily to clients in the Bank's market footprint. Loan sales and servicing. Republic Processing Group: Tax Refund Solutions TRS offers tax-related credit products and facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products. The RPS division of TRS offers general-purpose reloadable cards. TRS and RPS products are primarily provided to clients outside of the Bank’s market footprint. Loans, refund transfers, and prepaid cards. Republic Credit Solutions Offers consumer credit products. RCS products are primarily provided to clients outside of the Bank’s market footprint, with a substantial portion of RCS clients considered subprime or near-prime borrowers. Unsecured, consumer loans. The accounting policies used for Republic’s reportable segments are the same as those described in the summary of significant accounting policies in the Company’s 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Republic evaluates segment performance using operating income. The Company allocates goodwill to the Traditional Banking segment. Republic generally allocates income taxes based on income before income tax expense unless Republic can reasonably make specific segment allocations. The Company makes transactions among reportable segments at carrying value. Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued) Segment information for the quarters and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 follows: Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Core Banking Republic Processing Group ("RPG") Total Tax Republic Traditional Warehouse Mortgage Core Refund Credit Total Total (dollars in thousands) Banking Lending Banking Banking Solutions Solutions RPG Company Net interest income $ 40,655 $ 4,414 $ 133 $ 45,202 $ 113 $ 7,718 $ 7,831 $ 53,033 Provision for loan and lease losses 696 (183 ) — 513 (1,028 ) 4,592 3,564 4,077 Net refund transfer fees — — — — 149 — 149 149 Mortgage banking income — — 1,360 1,360 — — — 1,360 Program fees — — — — 93 1,593 1,686 1,686 Other noninterest income 7,864 11 124 7,999 22 249 271 8,270 Total noninterest income 7,864 11 1,484 9,359 264 1,842 2,106 11,465 Total noninterest expense 34,847 834 1,071 36,752 2,656 1,804 4,460 41,212 Income (loss) before income tax expense 12,976 3,774 546 17,296 (1,251 ) 3,164 1,913 19,209 Income tax expense (benefit) 966 864 114 1,944 (799 ) 653 (146 ) 1,798 Net income (loss) $ 12,010 $ 2,910 $ 432 $ 15,352 $ (452 ) $ 2,511 $ 2,059 $ 17,411 Period-end assets $ 4,537,971 $ 561,625 $ 13,251 $ 5,112,847 $ 15,991 $ 93,516 $ 109,507 $ 5,222,354 Net interest margin 3.82 % 3.26 % NM 3.76 % NM NM NM 4.32 % Net-revenue concentration* 74 % 7 % 3 % 84 % 1 % 15 % 16 % 100 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Core Banking Republic Processing Group ("RPG") Total Tax Republic Traditional Warehouse Mortgage Core Refund Credit Total Total (dollars in thousands) Banking Lending Banking Banking Solutions Solutions RPG Company Net interest income $ 37,396 $ 4,737 $ 102 $ 42,235 $ 60 $ 6,012 $ 6,072 $ 48,307 Provision for loan and lease losses 683 (74 ) — 609 (840 ) 4,452 3,612 4,221 Net refund transfer fees — — — — 177 — 177 177 Mortgage banking income — — 1,102 1,102 — — — 1,102 Program fees — — — — 63 1,534 1,597 1,597 Other noninterest income 7,130 11 65 7,206 16 276 292 7,498 Total noninterest income 7,130 11 1,167 8,308 256 1,810 2,066 10,374 Total noninterest expense 32,280 848 1,149 34,277 2,851 898 3,749 38,026 Income (loss) before income tax expense 11,563 3,974 120 15,657 (1,695 ) 2,472 777 16,434 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,951 1,454 41 5,446 (615 ) 897 282 5,728 Net income (loss) $ 7,612 $ 2,520 $ 79 $ 10,211 $ (1,080 ) $ 1,575 $ 495 $ 10,706 Period-end assets $ 4,361,591 $ 570,676 $ 9,395 $ 4,941,662 $ 13,090 $ 38,422 $ 51,512 $ 4,993,174 Net interest margin 3.70 % 3.54 % NM 3.68 % NM NM NM 4.17 % Net-revenue concentration* 76 % 8 % 2 % 86 % 1 % 13 % 14 % 100 % ____________________ *Net revenue represents net interest income plus total noninterest income. Net-revenue concentration equals segment-level net revenue divided by total Company net revenue. Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Core Banking Republic Processing Group ("RPG") Total Tax Republic Traditional Warehouse Mortgage Core Refund Credit Total Total (dollars in thousands) Banking Lending Banking Banking Solutions Solutions RPG Company Net interest income $ 118,191 $ 12,169 $ 308 $ 130,668 $ 19,127 $ 21,987 $ 41,114 $ 171,782 Provision for loan and lease losses 2,158 88 — 2,246 11,473 12,545 24,018 26,264 Net refund transfer fees — — — — 19,974 — 19,974 19,974 Mortgage banking income — — 3,696 3,696 — — — 3,696 Program fees — — — — 276 4,429 4,705 4,705 Other noninterest income 22,591 30 211 22,832 1,212 887 2,099 24,931 Total noninterest income 22,591 30 3,907 26,528 21,462 5,316 26,778 53,306 Total noninterest expense 103,654 2,523 3,451 109,628 11,454 3,807 15,261 124,889 Income before income tax expense 34,970 9,588 764 45,322 17,662 10,951 28,613 73,935 Income tax expense 4,906 2,193 160 7,259 3,664 2,466 6,130 13,389 Net income $ 30,064 $ 7,395 $ 604 $ 38,063 $ 13,998 $ 8,485 $ 22,483 $ 60,546 Period-end assets $ 4,537,971 $ 561,625 $ 13,251 $ 5,112,847 $ 15,991 $ 93,516 $ 109,507 $ 5,222,354 Net interest margin 3.71 % 3.18 % NM 3.65 % NM NM NM 4.67 % Net-revenue concentration* 63 % 5 % 2 % 70 % 18 % 12 % 30 % 100 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 Core Banking Republic Processing Group ("RPG") Total Tax Republic Traditional Warehouse Mortgage Core Refund Credit Total Total (dollars in thousands) Banking Lending Banking Banking Solutions Solutions RPG Company Net interest income $ 103,490 $ 13,073 $ 255 $ 116,818 $ 15,179 $ 15,885 $ 31,064 $ 147,882 Provision for loan and lease losses 2,611 (36 ) — 2,575 6,763 12,295 19,058 21,633 Net refund transfer fees — — — — 18,329 — 18,329 18,329 Mortgage banking income — — 3,707 3,707 — — — 3,707 Program fees — — — — 103 3,869 3,972 3,972 Other noninterest income 20,618 27 192 20,837 152 1,227 1,379 22,216 Total noninterest income 20,618 27 3,899 24,544 18,584 5,096 23,680 48,224 Total noninterest expense 93,552 2,448 3,347 99,347 10,891 2,461 13,352 112,699 Income before income tax expense 27,945 10,688 807 39,440 16,109 6,225 22,334 61,774 Income tax expense 8,684 3,909 282 12,875 5,846 2,259 8,105 20,980 Net income $ 19,261 $ 6,779 $ 525 $ 26,565 $ 10,263 $ 3,966 $ 14,229 $ 40,794 Period-end assets $ 4,361,591 $ 570,676 $ 9,395 $ 4,941,662 $ 13,090 $ 38,422 $ 51,512 $ 4,993,174 Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.58 % NM 3.49 % NM NM NM 4.34 % Net-revenue concentration* 63 % 7 % 2 % 72 % 17 % 11 % 28 % 100 % ____________________ * Net revenue represents net interest income plus total noninterest income. Net-revenue concentration equals segment-level net revenue divided by total Company net revenue. Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued) (1) The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”), enacted on December 22, 2017, lowered the federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, effective January 1, 2018. With the TCJA’s meaningful impact during 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company’s effective tax rate per quarter was as follows: 9.4% (quarter ended September 30, 2018); 20.9% (quarter ended June 30, 2018); 21.3% (quarter ended March 31, 2018); 70.9% (quarter ended December 31, 2017); and 34.9% (quarter ended September 30, 2017). In addition to the TCJA lowering the Company’s 2018 federal income tax rate, Republic’s relatively low effective tax rate during the third quarter of 2018 was driven by approximately $2.8 million in income tax benefits recognized during the third quarter of 2018 as part of preparing the Company’s fiscal-year 2017 federal tax return due October 15, 2018. The Company considers approximately $2.6 million of the $2.8 million in federal income tax benefits to be nonrecurring in nature, with a portion of the remaining benefits to be realizable in the future. A $6.3 million charge to income tax expense upon remeasurement of the Company’s deferred tax assets and liabilities at a 21% corporate tax rate drove the relatively high effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2017. (2) “Core Bank” or “Core Banking” operations consist of the Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, and Mortgage Banking segments. (3) The delinquent loans to total loans ratio equals loans 30-days-or-more past due divided by total loans. Depending on loan class, loan delinquency is determined by the number of days or the number of payments past due. (4) Republic Processing Group operations consist of the Tax Refund Solutions and Republic Credit Solutions segments. (5) The amount of loan fee income can meaningfully impact total interest income, loan yields, net interest margin, and net interest spread. The amount of loan fee income included in total interest income was $9.0 million and $9.1 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. The amount of loan fee income included in total interest income was $44.4 million and $36.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. The amount of loan fee income included in total interest income per quarter was as follows: $9.0 million (quarter ended September 30, 2018); $8.5 million (quarter ended June 30, 2018); $26.9 million (quarter ended March 31, 2018); $9.4 million (quarter ended December 31, 2017); and $9.1 million (quarter ended September 30, 2017). Interest income for Easy Advances (“EAs”) is composed entirely of loan fees. The loan fees disclosed above included EA fees of $17.8 million and $14.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. EAs are only offered during the first two months of each year. Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued) (6) The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to tangible stockholders’ equity in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements, a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy. Quarterly Comparison (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Sep. 30, 2017 Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a) $ 676,810 $ 664,008 $ 653,254 $ 632,424 $ 633,287 Less: Goodwill 16,300 16,300 16,300 16,300 16,300 Less: Mortgage servicing rights 4,925 4,914 4,925 5,044 5,128 Less: Core deposit intangible 705 756 807 858 911 Tangible stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP (c) $ 654,880 $ 642,038 $ 631,222 $ 610,222 $ 610,948 Total assets - GAAP (b) $ 5,222,354 $ 5,265,945 $ 5,078,334 $ 5,085,362 $ 4,993,174 Less: Goodwill 16,300 16,300 16,300 16,300 16,300 Less: Mortgage servicing rights 4,925 4,914 4,925 5,044 5,128 Less: Core deposit intangible 705 756 807 858 911 Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d) $ 5,200,424 $ 5,243,975 $ 5,056,302 $ 5,063,160 $ 4,970,835 Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b) 12.96 % 12.61 % 12.86 % 12.44 % 12.68 % Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d) 12.59 % 12.24 % 12.48 % 12.05 % 12.29 % Number of shares outstanding (e) 20,895 20,892 20,888 20,850 20,861 Book value per share - GAAP (a/e) $ 32.39 $ 31.78 $ 31.27 $ 30.33 $ 30.36 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (c/e) 31.34 30.73 30.22 29.27 29.29 (7) The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The ratio excludes net gains (losses) on sales, calls, and impairment of investment securities, if applicable. (8) The cost of average deposits ratio equals annualized total interest expense on deposits divided by total average interest-bearing deposits plus total average noninterest-bearing deposits. (9) FTEs – Full-time-equivalent employees. (10) Delinquent loans for the RPG segment included $13 million of EAs at March 31, 2018. EAs were only offered during the first two months of 2018. EAs do not have a contractual due date but are eligible for delinquency consideration three weeks after the taxpayer-customer’s tax return is submitted to the applicable tax authority. All unpaid EAs are charged-off by the end of the second quarter of each year. NM – Not meaningful View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005013/en/

