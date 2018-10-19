Republic Bancorp, Inc. : Reports a 63% Year-Over-Year Increase in Third Quarter Net Income

Republic
Bancorp, Inc. (“Republic” or the “Company”) is pleased to report
third quarter net income of $17.4 million, a 63% increase over the third
quarter of 2017, resulting in Diluted Earnings per Class A Common Share
(“Diluted EPS”) of $0.83. Year-to-date net income was $60.5 million, a
$19.8 million, or 48%, increase from the same period in 2017, resulting
in return on average assets (“ROA”) and return on average equity (“ROE”)
of 1.57% and 12.23% for the first nine months of 2018.
Pre-tax earnings for the third quarter of 2018 increased 17% over the
third quarter of 2017. As with the previous two quarters of 2018, the
Company’s performance metrics for the third quarter of 2018 were
positively impacted by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”)(1),
which, among other things, lowered the federal corporate tax rate from
35% to 21%, effective January 1, 2018. The Company estimates that the
lower effective tax rate alone benefitted its third quarter 2018 metrics
by increasing net income approximately $1.9 million, Diluted EPS by
$0.09, ROA by 0.15%, and ROE by 1.13%. In addition to the income tax
benefit received from the TCJA, the Company also recognized an
additional $2.8 million in federal income tax benefits during the third
quarter of 2018 as discussed later in this release.
Steve
Trager, Chairman & CEO of Republic commented, “We remain excited
with the continued growth in our pre-tax earnings this quarter and are
pleased to optimize the benefits of the changing federal tax regime.
While both loan and deposit origination activity remain solid at our
Core Bank, the current interest-rate environment has fueled fierce
competition for many bank products and will continue to present
challenges for all players in the industry to grow in the future.
Despite these challenges, we remain optimistic about our ability to grow
prudently, while managing both the credit risk in our loan portfolio and
the interest rate risk of the organization.”
The following table highlights Republic’s financial performance for the
third quarters and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017:
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Total Company Financial Performance Highlights
Three Months Ended Sep. 30,
Nine Months Ended Sep. 30,
2018
2017
$ Change
% Change
2018
2017
$ Change
% Change
Income Before Income Taxes*
$
19,209
$
16,434
$
2,775
17
%
$
73,935
$
61,774
$
12,161
20
%
Net Income*
17,411
10,706
6,705
63
60,546
40,794
19,752
48
Diluted Earnings per Class A Common Stock
0.83
0.51
0.32
63
2.90
1.96
0.94
48
Return on Average Assets
1.37
%
0.89
%
NA
54
1.57
%
1.14
%
NA
38
Return on Average Equity
10.31
6.76
NA
53
12.23
8.71
NA
40
NA – Not applicable
*See segment data at the end of this earnings release
Results of Operations for the Third Quarter of
2018 Compared to the Third Quarter of 2017
Core Bank(2)– Net income from Core
Banking was $15.4 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of
$5.1 million, or 50%, over the third quarter of 2017. Benefitting from
growth in net interest income and noninterest income, as well as
continued strong credit quality, the Core Bank’s pre-tax income for the
third quarter of 2018 increased $1.6 million, or 10%, over the same
period in 2017. Growth in the Core Bank’s bottom line outpaced growth in
pre-tax income due to approximately $4.0 million in total benefits
recognized during the quarter resulting from the previously mentioned
federal income tax benefits.
Core Bank net interest income increased $3.0 million, or 7%, over the
third quarter of 2017 driven by an increase of eight basis points in the
Core Bank’s net interest margin and further complemented by growth of
$188 million, or 5%, in the Core Bank’s quarterly loan average. The
table below presents the overall change in the Core Bank’s net interest
income, as well as average and period-end loan balances by origination
channel:
Net Interest Income
for the
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Sep. 30,
Origination Channel
2018
2017
$ Change
% Change
Traditional Network
$
40,488
$
35,382
$
5,106
14
%
Warehouse Lending
4,414
4,737
(323
)
(7
)
Correspondent Lending
236
307
(71
)
(23
)
2012-FDIC Acquired Loans
64
1,809
(1,745
)
(96
)
Total Core Bank
$
45,202
$
42,235
$
2,967
7
Average Loan Balances
Period-End Loan Balances
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
Origination Channel
2018
2017
$ Change
% Change
2018
2017
$ Change
% Change
Traditional Network
$
3,366,569
$
3,152,032
$
214,537
7
%
$
3,384,623
$
3,203,673
$
180,950
6
%
Warehouse Lending
541,592
535,703
5,889
1
561,813
571,160
(9,347
)
(2
)
Correspondent Lending
101,209
127,905
(26,696
)
(21
)
99,096
125,643
(26,547
)
(21
)
2012-FDIC Acquired Loans
5,808
11,409
(5,601
)
(49
)
5,697
9,906
(4,209
)
(42
)
Total Core Bank
$
4,015,178
$
3,827,049
$
188,129
5
$
4,051,229
$
3,910,382
$
140,847
4
The primary drivers of the changes in the Core Bank’s average loan
balances and net interest income for the third quarter of 2018, as
compared to the third quarter of 2017, follow:
The Traditional Network experienced solid growth in average loan
balances of $215 million, or 7%, from the third quarter of 2017 to the
third quarter of 2018. This growth was largely concentrated in the
commercial loan sector, with average commercial real estate balances
growing $101 million, or 9%, and average commercial and industrial
balances growing $55 million, or 20%.
The Core Bank’s 2012 FDIC-Acquired loans contributed $1.7 million less
in net interest income during the third quarter of 2018 compared to
the same period in 2017, as substantially all of the remaining
accretable discount on the acquired loans had been recognized by
December 31, 2017.
The difference between the Core Bank’s net interest margin and net
interest spread was 30 basis points during the third quarter of 2018
compared to 23 basis points during the third quarter of 2017. The
differential between the net interest margin and net interest spread
represents the value of the Core Bank’s noninterest-bearing deposits
and stockholders’ equity to its net interest margin. Because of rising
short-term interest rates from September 30, 2017 to September 30,
2018, as measured by the increase of 100 basis points in the Federal
Funds Target Rate during this period, the contribution of the Core
Bank’s noninterest-bearing deposits and stockholders’ equity to the
net interest margin increased significantly.
An internal change in the way the Company assigns a cost of funds to
Warehouse Lending (“Warehouse”) through its Funds Transfer Pricing
(“FTP”) methodology resulted in the Warehouse segment’s fluctuation in
net interest income. Effective January 1, 2018, the Company changed
its Warehouse FTP methodology to be more consistent with the FTP
methodology used for other Core Bank loan products with similar
pricing and duration characteristics. This change in FTP methodology
had a $272,000 negative comparable impact on the Warehouse net
interest income for the third quarter of 2018 and a corresponding
positive comparable impact of $272,000 to the Traditional Network’s
net interest income.
The Core Bank’s provision for loan and lease losses (“Provision”)
decreased to $513,000 for the third quarter of 2018 from $609,000 for
the same period in 2017, with the Provision for both periods primarily
reflecting general loss reserves for loan growth with no significant
loan-specific losses recorded during either period. Overall, the Core
Bank’s credit quality metrics remained strong from period to period,
with the Core Bank’s ratios of nonperforming loans to total loans and
delinquent loans to total loans remaining near historically low levels.
The table below presents the Core Bank’s credit quality metrics:
As of and for the:
Quarters Ended:
Years Ended:
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Core Banking Credit Quality Ratios
2018
2018
2018
2017
2016
2015
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.42
%
0.43
%
0.37
%
0.36
%
0.42
%
0.66
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans (including OREO)
0.42
0.43
0.38
0.36
0.46
0.70
Delinquent loans to total loans(3)
0.29
0.21
0.21
0.21
0.18
0.35
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.04
—
0.06
0.04
0.05
0.05
(Quarterly rates annualized)
OREO = Other Real Estate Owned
Noninterest income for the Core Bank was $9.4 million during the third
quarter of 2018, a $1.1 million, or 13%, increase from the $8.3 million
achieved during the third quarter of 2017. The following factors
primarily drove this increase:
Mortgage banking income increased $258,000, with secondary market loan
originations increasing from $43 million during the third quarter of
2017 to $49 million during the third quarter of 2018.
Interchange fee income increased $289,000, or 12%, driven primarily by
a 10% year-over-year increase in active debit cards.
Core Bank noninterest expenses increased $2.5 million, or 7%, during the
third quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017. The
following primarily drove the increase:
Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $2.3 million, or 13%,
driven partially by annual merit increases, partially by an increase
of approximately 87 Core Bank full-time-equivalent employees (“FTEs”)
over the previous 12 months, and partially by a $1.1 million increase
in incentive compensation, as the Company remained on pace during the
first nine months of 2018 to achieve some of its more aggressive
budgeted targets for the year, resulting in expected higher incentive
payouts.
New and upgraded technology implemented in the previous 12 months to
support several key strategic Core Bank initiatives caused data
processing expenses to increase $495,000, or 33%. Such initiatives
include improving the Company’s client relationship management system,
its online banking functionality, and the overall security of client
information and assets.
Offsetting the increases above, Occupancy expense decreased $493,000.
During the third quarter of 2017, the Core Bank recorded a $907,000
impairment charge for a property the Company began marketing for sale.
Partially offsetting the impact of this prior-year non-recurring item
was an 8% increase in depreciation expense associated with facility
expansions and renovations from the previous year.
Republic Processing Group(4)
Republic Processing Group (“RPG”) reported net income of $2.1 million
for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $495,000 for the same period
in 2017, with the previously mentioned income tax benefits contributing
approximately $712,000 to the increase. Strong revenue growth within the
Republic Credit Solutions (“RCS”) segment drove the majority of the
increase in RPG’s net income for the quarter. RCS profitability remains
concentrated in its line-of-credit product, with revenues for this
product increasing $1.5 million, or 23%, from the third quarter of 2017.
Partially offsetting revenue growth within the RCS segment, the Tax
Refund Solutions (“TRS”) segment of RPG reported an expected net loss of
$452,000 for the third quarter of 2018 compared to a net loss of $1.1
million for the third quarter of 2017. The TRS segment of RPG accounts
for a significant portion of RPG’s annualized revenues but derives
substantially all of its revenues during the first and second quarters
of the year and historically operates at a net loss during the second
half of the year, as the Company prepares for the next tax season.
Total Company Income Tax Expense
In addition to the income tax benefit received from the TCJA, Republic
also recognized additional federal income tax benefits of approximately
$2.8 million during the third quarter of 2018 as part of preparing its
fiscal-year 2017 federal tax return due October 15, 2018. The Company
considers approximately $2.6 million of the $2.8 million in federal
income tax benefits to be nonrecurring in nature, with a portion of the
remaining benefits to be realizable in the future.
During the third quarter, the Company completed two separate studies and
a tax-accounting-method change that positively impacted income taxes for
its 2017 federal tax return and amended filings dating back to fiscal
year 2014. As it relates to the two separate studies, the Company
recorded benefits for both a fixed asset cost-segregation study and a
Research and Development (“R&D”) tax-credit study. The R&D tax-credit
study resulted in the recognition of R&D credits dating back to 2014.
Due to the innovative nature of its business operations, the Company is
optimistic that it will continue to qualify for a portion of these
federal tax credits annually into the future. The Company also recorded
a nonrecurring tax benefit as a result of a cost-segregation study that
assigned revised tax lives to select fixed assets based on a detailed
engineering-based analysis. The more detailed classification of fixed
assets allowed the Company a large one-time recognition of additional
depreciation expense for its 2017 federal tax return at a 35% income tax
rate, as opposed to the TCJA rate of 21% it previously expected to
receive for these deductions in the future.
In addition to the two studies, the Company also filed for an automatic
change in accounting method in combination with its 2017 federal tax
return related to the immediate recognition of loan origination costs
for income tax purposes, as opposed to the amortization of those costs
over the life of the loan. The Company estimates that the $2.8 million
benefit of all three of these distinct tax-related items also increased
its third quarter 2018 Diluted EPS by $0.13, ROA by 0.22%, and ROE by
1.68%.
Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of
Republic Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”). The Bank currently has 45
full-service banking centers and one loan-production office throughout
five states: 32 banking centers in 11 Kentucky communities - Covington,
Crestview Hills, Elizabethtown, Florence, Frankfort, Georgetown,
Lexington, Louisville, Owensboro, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville; three
banking centers in southern Indiana – Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and
New Albany; seven banking centers in six Florida communities (Tampa MSA)
– Largo, Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple
Terrace; two banking centers in Tennessee – Cool Springs (Franklin) and
Green Hills (Nashville MSA) and one loan-production office in Brentwood
(Nashville MSA); and one banking center in Norwood (Cincinnati), Ohio.
The Bank offers internet banking at www.republicbank.com.
The Bank also offers separately branded, nation-wide digital banking at www.mymemorybank.com.
The Company has $5.2 billion in assets and is headquartered in
Louisville, Kentucky. The Company’s Class A Common Stock is listed under
the symbol “RBCAA” on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.
Republic Bank. It’s just easier here. ®
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The
forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs are based on our
current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the future
impact to our balance sheet and income statement resulting from changes
in interest rates, the ability to develop products and strategies in
order to meet the Company’s long-term strategic goals, the economy, the
ability for the Company to benefit from future research and development
tax credits, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking
statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent
uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to
predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those
contemplated by forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore
against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are
neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of
future performance. Actual results could differ materially based upon
factors disclosed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors set
forth as “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the period ended December 31, 2017. The Company undertakes no obligation
to update any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements are made only as of the date of this release, and the Company
undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking
statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this
release.
Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information
Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
(all amounts other than per share amounts, number of employees,
and number of banking centers are expressed in thousands unless
otherwise noted)
Balance Sheet Data
Sep. 30, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
Sep. 30, 2017
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
365,512
$
299,351
$
329,862
Investment securities
513,766
591,458
523,896
Loans held for sale
28,899
16,989
13,135
Loans
4,136,195
4,014,034
3,957,512
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(43,824
)
(42,769
)
(40,191
)
Loans, net
4,092,371
3,971,265
3,917,321
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
32,067
32,067
32,067
Premises and equipment, net
45,945
45,605
44,845
Goodwill
16,300
16,300
16,300
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
70
115
167
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")
64,491
63,356
62,972
Other assets and accrued interest receivable
62,933
48,856
52,609
Total assets
$
5,222,354
$
5,085,362
$
4,993,174
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
1,103,461
$
1,022,042
$
1,040,414
Interest-bearing
2,463,224
2,411,116
2,309,315
Total deposits
3,566,685
3,433,158
3,349,729
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other short-term
borrowings
163,768
204,021
173,311
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
715,000
737,500
757,500
Subordinated note
41,240
41,240
41,240
Other liabilities and accrued interest payable
58,851
37,019
38,107
Total liabilities
4,545,544
4,452,938
4,359,887
Stockholders' equity
676,810
632,424
633,287
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,222,354
$
5,085,362
$
4,993,174
Average Balance Sheet Data
Three Months Ended Sep. 30,
Nine Months Ended Sep. 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Assets:
Investment securities, including FHLB stock
$
530,468
$
552,821
$
529,731
$
578,963
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning deposits
265,111
208,688
274,773
174,538
Loans, including loans held for sale
4,112,926
3,875,420
4,095,901
3,785,639
Total interest-earning assets
4,908,505
4,636,929
4,900,405
4,539,140
Total assets
5,101,286
4,834,653
5,150,774
4,783,434
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,076,967
$
1,052,162
$
1,180,187
$
1,082,361
Interest-bearing deposits
2,476,088
2,249,436
2,434,407
2,228,731
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other
short-term borrowings
213,195
208,160
216,070
202,018
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
574,130
618,750
571,136
572,390
Subordinated note
41,240
41,240
41,240
41,240
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,304,653
3,117,586
3,262,853
3,044,379
Stockholders' equity
675,470
633,874
660,179
624,164
Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information
Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued)
(all amounts other than per share amounts, number of employees,
and number of banking centers are expressed in thousands unless
otherwise noted)
Income Statement Data
Three Months Ended Sep. 30,
Nine Months Ended Sep. 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Total interest income(5)
$
61,090
$
53,725
$
193,279
$
162,429
Total interest expense
8,057
5,418
21,497
14,547
Net interest income
53,033
48,307
171,782
147,882
Provision for loan and lease losses
4,077
4,221
26,264
21,633
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,579
3,395
10,708
10,032
Net refund transfer fees
149
177
19,974
18,329
Mortgage banking income
1,360
1,102
3,696
3,707
Interchange fee income
2,757
2,475
8,315
7,348
Program fees
1,686
1,597
4,705
3,972
Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI
385
394
1,135
1,178
Net gains on OREO
248
31
700
422
Other
1,301
1,203
4,073
3,236
Total noninterest income
11,465
10,374
53,306
48,224
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
22,846
20,505
69,446
61,731
Occupancy and equipment, net
6,279
6,806
18,891
18,676
Communication and transportation
1,047
1,239
3,670
3,450
Marketing and development
1,449
1,677
3,648
4,090
FDIC insurance expense
360
300
1,230
1,050
Bank franchise tax expense
710
749
4,088
3,974
Data processing
2,350
1,795
7,179
5,142
Interchange related expense
1,138
928
3,243
3,057
Supplies
314
241
998
1,029
OREO expense
2
55
63
284
Legal and professional fees
935
446
2,706
1,794
Other
3,782
3,285
9,727
8,422
Total noninterest expense
41,212
38,026
124,889
112,699
Income before income tax expense
19,209
16,434
73,935
61,774
Income tax expense(1)
1,798
5,728
13,389
20,980
Net income
$
17,411
$
10,706
$
60,546
$
40,794
Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information
Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued)
(all amounts other than per share amounts, number of employees,
and number of banking centers are expressed in thousands unless
otherwise noted)
Selected Data and Ratios
Three Months Ended Sep. 30,
Nine Months Ended Sep. 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Per Share Data:
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
20,962
21,153
20,950
20,921
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
21,120
21,236
21,093
21,000
Period-end shares outstanding:
Class A Common Stock
18,682
18,618
18,682
18,618
Class B Common Stock
2,213
2,243
2,213
2,243
Book value per share(6)
$
32.39
$
30.36
$
32.39
$
30.36
Tangible book value per share(6)
31.34
29.29
31.34
29.29
Earnings per share ("EPS"):
Basic EPS - Class A Common Stock
$
0.84
$
0.51
$
2.92
$
1.97
Basic EPS - Class B Common Stock
0.76
0.47
2.65
1.79
Diluted EPS - Class A Common Stock
0.83
0.51
2.90
1.96
Diluted EPS - Class B Common Stock
0.76
0.47
2.64
1.78
Cash dividends declared per Common share:
Class A Common Stock
$
0.242
$
0.220
$
0.726
$
0.649
Class B Common Stock
0.220
0.200
0.660
0.590
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.37
%
0.89
%
1.57
%
1.14
%
Return on average equity
10.31
6.76
12.23
8.71
Efficiency ratio(7)
64
65
55
57
Yield on average interest-earning assets(5)
4.98
4.63
5.26
4.77
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
0.98
0.70
0.88
0.64
Cost of average deposits(8)
0.51
0.31
0.44
0.27
Net interest spread(5)
4.00
3.93
4.38
4.13
Net interest margin - Total Company(5)
4.32
4.17
4.67
4.34
Net interest margin - Core Bank(2)
3.76
3.68
3.65
3.49
Other Information:
End of period FTEs(9) - Total Company
1,034
970
1,034
970
End of period FTEs - Core Bank
983
896
983
896
Number of full-service banking centers
45
45
45
45
Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information
Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued)
(all amounts other than per share amounts, number of employees,
and number of banking centers are expressed in thousands unless
otherwise noted)
Credit Quality Data and Ratios
As of and for the
As of and for the
Three Months Ended Sep. 30,
Nine Months Ended Sep. 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Credit Quality Asset Balances:
Nonperforming Assets - Total Company:
Loans on nonaccrual status
$
17,015
$
15,475
$
17,015
$
15,475
Loans past due 90-days-or-more and still on accrual
271
906
271
906
Total nonperforming loans
17,286
16,381
17,286
16,381
OREO
70
167
70
167
Total nonperforming assets
$
17,356
$
16,548
$
17,356
$
16,548
Nonperforming Assets - Core Bank(2):
Loans on nonaccrual status
$
17,015
$
15,475
$
17,015
$
15,475
Loans past due 90-days-or-more and still on accrual
22
55
22
55
Total nonperforming loans
17,037
15,530
17,037
15,530
OREO
70
167
70
167
Total nonperforming assets
$
17,107
$
15,697
$
17,107
$
15,697
Delinquent loans:
Delinquent loans - Core Bank
$
11,840
$
7,756
$
11,840
$
7,756
Delinquent loans - RPG(4)
5,986
4,270
5,986
4,270
Total delinquent loans - Total Company
$
17,826
$
12,026
$
17,826
$
12,026
Credit Quality Ratios - Total Company:
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.42
%
0.41
%
0.42
%
0.41
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans (including OREO)
0.42
0.42
0.42
0.42
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.33
0.33
0.33
0.33
Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans
1.06
1.02
1.06
1.02
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
254
245
254
245
Delinquent loans to total loans(3)
0.43
0.30
0.43
0.30
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.52
0.20
0.82
0.51
Credit Quality Ratios - Core Bank:
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.42
%
0.40
%
0.42
%
0.40
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans (including OREO)
0.42
0.40
0.42
0.40
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.33
0.32
0.33
0.32
Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans
0.78
0.76
0.78
0.76
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
184
190
184
190
Delinquent loans to total loans
0.29
0.20
0.29
0.20
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.04
0.03
0.03
0.03
Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information
Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued)
(all amounts other than per share amounts, number of employees,
and number of banking centers are expressed in thousands unless
otherwise noted)
Balance Sheet Data
Quarterly Comparison
Sep. 30, 2018
Jun. 30, 2018
Mar. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
Sep. 30, 2017
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
365,512
$
386,956
$
362,122
$
299,351
$
329,862
Investment securities
513,766
485,622
483,573
591,458
523,896
Loans held for sale
28,899
26,337
14,295
16,989
13,135
Loans
4,136,195
4,195,984
4,052,500
4,014,034
3,957,512
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(43,824
)
(45,047
)
(52,341
)
(42,769
)
(40,191
)
Loans, net
4,092,371
4,150,937
4,000,159
3,971,265
3,917,321
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
32,067
32,067
32,067
32,067
32,067
Premises and equipment, net
45,945
46,485
46,792
45,605
44,845
Goodwill
16,300
16,300
16,300
16,300
16,300
Other real estate owned
70
—
160
115
167
Bank owned life insurance
64,491
64,106
63,727
63,356
62,972
Other assets and accrued interest receivable
62,933
57,135
59,139
48,856
52,609
Total assets
$
5,222,354
$
5,265,945
$
5,078,334
$
5,085,362
$
4,993,174
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
1,103,461
$
1,061,182
$
1,241,127
$
1,022,042
$
1,040,414
Interest-bearing
2,463,224
2,412,187
2,476,496
2,411,116
2,309,315
Total deposits
3,566,685
3,473,369
3,717,623
3,433,158
3,349,729
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other
short-term borrowings
163,768
175,291
175,682
204,021
173,311
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
715,000
860,000
440,000
737,500
757,500
Subordinated note
41,240
41,240
41,240
41,240
41,240
Other liabilities and accrued interest payable
58,851
52,037
50,535
37,019
38,107
Total liabilities
4,545,544
4,601,937
4,425,080
4,452,938
4,359,887
Stockholders' equity
676,810
664,008
653,254
632,424
633,287
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,222,354
$
5,265,945
$
5,078,334
$
5,085,362
$
4,993,174
Average Balance Sheet Data
Quarterly Comparison
Sep. 30, 2018
Jun. 30, 2018
Mar. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
Sep. 30, 2017
Assets:
Investment securities, including FHLB stock
$
530,468
$
506,209
$
552,760
$
559,381
$
552,821
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning deposits
265,111
276,246
283,161
229,638
208,688
Loans, including loans held for sale
4,112,926
4,092,388
4,082,050
3,967,211
3,875,420
Total interest-earning assets
4,908,505
4,874,843
4,917,971
4,756,230
4,636,929
Total assets
5,101,286
5,074,781
5,278,204
4,953,134
4,834,653
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,076,967
$
1,146,403
$
1,319,860
$
1,045,939
$
1,052,162
Interest-bearing deposits
2,476,088
2,410,330
2,416,142
2,383,196
2,249,436
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other
short-term borrowings
213,195
178,063
257,439
271,434
208,160
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
574,130
593,187
545,778
537,326
618,750
Subordinated note
41,240
41,240
41,240
41,240
41,240
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,304,653
3,222,820
3,260,599
3,233,196
3,117,586
Stockholders' equity
675,470
663,077
641,624
640,686
633,874
Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information
Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued)
(all amounts other than per share amounts, number of employees,
and number of banking centers are expressed in thousands unless
otherwise noted)
Income Statement Data
Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2018
Jun. 30, 2018
Mar. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
Sep. 30, 2017
Total interest income(5)
$
61,090
$
58,356
$
73,833
$
56,349
$
53,725
Total interest expense
8,057
7,272
6,168
5,711
5,418
Net interest income
53,033
51,084
67,665
50,638
48,307
Provision for loan and lease losses
4,077
4,932
17,255
6,071
4,221
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,579
3,574
3,555
3,325
3,395
Net refund transfer fees
149
3,473
16,352
171
177
Mortgage banking income
1,360
1,316
1,020
935
1,102
Interchange fee income
2,757
2,891
2,667
2,533
2,475
Program fees
1,686
1,323
1,696
1,851
1,597
Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI
385
379
371
384
394
Losses on available-for-sale debt securities
—
—
—
(136)
—
Net gains on OREO
248
320
132
254
31
Other
1,301
1,020
1,752
873
1,203
Total noninterest income
11,465
14,296
27,545
10,190
10,374
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
22,846
22,766
23,834
20,502
20,505
Occupancy and equipment, net
6,279
6,391
6,221
6,518
6,806
Communication and transportation
1,047
1,241
1,382
1,261
1,239
Marketing and development
1,449
1,283
916
1,098
1,677
FDIC insurance expense
360
345
525
328
300
Bank franchise tax expense
710
860
2,518
652
749
Data processing
2,350
2,443
2,386
2,606
1,795
Interchange related expense
1,138
1,098
1,007
931
928
Supplies
314
303
381
565
241
OREO expense
2
16
45
104
55
Legal and professional fees
935
728
1,043
616
446
Other
3,782
3,158
2,787
2,964
3,285
Total noninterest expense
41,212
40,632
43,045
38,145
38,026
Income before income tax expense
19,209
19,816
34,910
16,612
16,434
Income tax expense(1)
1,798
4,150
7,441
11,774
5,728
Net income
$
17,411
$
15,666
$
27,469
$
4,838
$
10,706
Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information
Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued)
(all amounts other than per share amounts, number of employees,
and number of banking centers are expressed in thousands unless
otherwise noted)
Selected Data and Ratios
As of and for the Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2018
Jun. 30, 2018
Mar. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
Sep. 30, 2017
Per Share Data:
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
20,962
21,187
20,920
21,149
21,153
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
21,120
21,331
21,018
21,258
21,236
Period-end shares outstanding:
Class A Common Stock
18,682
18,677
18,645
18,607
18,618
Class B Common Stock
2,213
2,215
2,243
2,243
2,243
Book value per share(6)
$
32.39
$
31.78
$
31.27
$
30.33
$
30.36
Tangible book value per share(6)
31.34
30.73
30.22
29.27
29.29
Earnings per share ("EPS"):
Basic EPS - Class A Common Stock
$
0.84
$
0.75
$
1.32
$
0.23
$
0.51
Basic EPS - Class B Common Stock
0.76
0.68
1.21
0.21
0.47
Diluted EPS - Class A Common Stock
0.83
0.74
1.32
0.23
0.51
Diluted EPS - Class B Common Stock
0.76
0.68
1.20
0.21
0.47
Cash dividends declared per Common share:
Class A Common Stock
$
0.242
$
0.242
$
0.242
$
0.220
$
0.220
Class B Common Stock
0.220
0.220
0.220
0.200
0.200
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.37
%
1.23
%
2.08
%
0.39
%
0.89
%
Return on average equity
10.31
9.45
17.12
3.02
6.76
Efficiency ratio(7)
64
62
45
63
65
Yield on average interest-earning assets(5)
4.98
4.79
6.01
4.74
4.63
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
0.98
0.90
0.76
0.71
0.70
Cost of average deposits(8)
0.51
0.44
0.36
0.35
0.31
Net interest spread(5)
4.00
3.89
5.25
4.03
3.93
Net interest margin - Total Company(5)
4.32
4.19
5.50
4.26
4.17
Net interest margin - Core Bank(2)
3.76
3.64
3.55
3.72
3.68
Other Information:
End of period FTEs(9) - Total Company
1,034
1,013
1,003
997
970
End of period FTEs - Core Bank
983
933
922
915
896
Number of full-service banking centers
45
45
45
45
45
Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information
Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued)
(all amounts other than per share amounts, number of employees,
and number of banking centers are expressed in thousands unless
otherwise noted)
Credit Quality Data and Ratios
As of and for the Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2018
Jun. 30, 2018
Mar. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
Sep. 30, 2017
Credit Quality Asset Balances:
Nonperforming Assets - Total Company:
Loans on nonaccrual status
$
17,015
$
17,502
$
14,849
$
14,118
$
15,475
Loans past due 90-days-or-more and still on accrual
271
858
1,279
956
906
Total nonperforming loans
17,286
18,360
16,128
15,074
16,381
OREO
70
—
160
115
167
Total nonperforming assets
$
17,356
$
18,360
$
16,288
$
15,189
$
16,548
Nonperforming Assets - Core Bank(2):
Loans on nonaccrual status
$
17,015
$
17,502
$
14,849
$
14,118
$
15,475
Loans past due 90-days-or-more and still on accrual
22
22
27
19
55
Total nonperforming loans
17,037
17,524
14,876
14,137
15,530
OREO
70
—
160
115
167
Total nonperforming assets
$
17,107
$
17,524
$
15,036
$
14,252
$
15,697
Delinquent Loans:
Delinquent loans - Core Bank
$
11,840
$
8,703
$
8,303
$
8,460
$
7,756
Delinquent loans - RPG(4)(10)
5,986
4,429
17,530
5,641
4,270
Total delinquent loans - Total Company
$
17,826
$
13,132
$
25,833
$
14,101
$
12,026
Credit Quality Ratios - Total Company:
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.42
%
0.44
%
0.40
%
0.38
%
0.41
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans (including OREO)
0.42
0.44
0.40
0.38
0.42
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.33
0.35
0.32
0.30
0.33
Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans
1.06
1.07
1.29
1.07
1.02
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
254
245
325
284
245
Delinquent loans to total loans(3)(10)
0.43
0.31
0.64
0.35
0.30
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.52
1.19
0.75
0.35
0.20
Credit Quality Ratios - Core Bank:
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.42
%
0.43
%
0.37
%
0.36
%
0.40
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans (including OREO)
0.42
0.43
0.38
0.36
0.40
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.33
0.34
0.31
0.28
0.32
Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans
0.78
0.76
0.77
0.77
0.76
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
184
179
205
213
190
Delinquent loans to total loans
0.29
0.21
0.21
0.21
0.20
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.04
—
0.06
0.06
0.03
Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information
Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued)
Segment Data:
Reportable segments are determined by the type of products and
services offered and the level of information provided to the
chief operating decision maker, who uses such information to
review performance of various components of the business (such as
banking centers and business units), which are then aggregated if
operating performance, products/services, and clients are similar.
As of September 30, 2018, the Company was divided into five
reportable segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending
(“Warehouse”), Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions (“TRS”), and
Republic Credit Solutions (“RCS”). Management considers the first
three segments to collectively constitute “Core Bank” or “Core
Banking” operations, while the last two segments collectively
constitute Republic Processing Group (“RPG”) operations. The
Bank’s Correspondent Lending channel and the Company’s national
branchless banking platform, MemoryBank®, are
considered part of the Traditional Banking segment.
The nature of segment operations and the primary drivers of net
revenues by reportable segment are provided below:
Reportable Segment:
Nature of Operations:
Primary Drivers of Net Revenue:
Core Banking:
Traditional Banking
Provides traditional banking products to clients in its market
footprint primarily via its network of banking centers and to
clients outside of its market footprint primarily via its Digital
and Correspondent Lending delivery channels.
Loans, investments, and deposits.
Warehouse Lending
Provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers
across the United States.
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit.
Mortgage Banking
Primarily originates, sells and services long-term, single family,
first lien residential real estate loans primarily to clients in the
Bank's market footprint.
Loan sales and servicing.
Republic Processing Group:
Tax Refund Solutions
TRS offers tax-related credit products and facilitates the receipt
and payment of federal and state tax refund products. The RPS
division of TRS offers general-purpose reloadable cards. TRS and RPS
products are primarily provided to clients outside of the Bank’s
market footprint.
Loans, refund transfers, and prepaid cards.
Republic Credit Solutions
Offers consumer credit products. RCS products are primarily provided
to clients outside of the Bank’s market footprint, with a
substantial portion of RCS clients considered subprime or near-prime
borrowers.
Unsecured, consumer loans.
The accounting policies used for Republic’s reportable segments
are the same as those described in the summary of significant
accounting policies in the Company’s 2017 Annual Report on Form
10-K. Republic evaluates segment performance using operating
income. The Company allocates goodwill to the Traditional Banking
segment. Republic generally allocates income taxes based on income
before income tax expense unless Republic can reasonably make
specific segment allocations. The Company makes transactions among
reportable segments at carrying value.
Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information
Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued)
Segment information for the quarters and nine months ended
September 30, 2018 and 2017 follows:
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
Core Banking
Republic Processing Group ("RPG")
Total
Tax
Republic
Traditional
Warehouse
Mortgage
Core
Refund
Credit
Total
Total
(dollars in thousands)
Banking
Lending
Banking
Banking
Solutions
Solutions
RPG
Company
Net interest income
$
40,655
$
4,414
$
133
$
45,202
$
113
$
7,718
$
7,831
$
53,033
Provision for loan and lease losses
696
(183
)
—
513
(1,028
)
4,592
3,564
4,077
Net refund transfer fees
—
—
—
—
149
—
149
149
Mortgage banking income
—
—
1,360
1,360
—
—
—
1,360
Program fees
—
—
—
—
93
1,593
1,686
1,686
Other noninterest income
7,864
11
124
7,999
22
249
271
8,270
Total noninterest income
7,864
11
1,484
9,359
264
1,842
2,106
11,465
Total noninterest expense
34,847
834
1,071
36,752
2,656
1,804
4,460
41,212
Income (loss) before income tax expense
12,976
3,774
546
17,296
(1,251
)
3,164
1,913
19,209
Income tax expense (benefit)
966
864
114
1,944
(799
)
653
(146
)
1,798
Net income (loss)
$
12,010
$
2,910
$
432
$
15,352
$
(452
)
$
2,511
$
2,059
$
17,411
Period-end assets
$
4,537,971
$
561,625
$
13,251
$
5,112,847
$
15,991
$
93,516
$
109,507
$
5,222,354
Net interest margin
3.82
%
3.26
%
NM
3.76
%
NM
NM
NM
4.32
%
Net-revenue concentration*
74
%
7
%
3
%
84
%
1
%
15
%
16
%
100
%
Three Months Ended September 30, 2017
Core Banking
Republic Processing Group ("RPG")
Total
Tax
Republic
Traditional
Warehouse
Mortgage
Core
Refund
Credit
Total
Total
(dollars in thousands)
Banking
Lending
Banking
Banking
Solutions
Solutions
RPG
Company
Net interest income
$
37,396
$
4,737
$
102
$
42,235
$
60
$
6,012
$
6,072
$
48,307
Provision for loan and lease losses
683
(74
)
—
609
(840
)
4,452
3,612
4,221
Net refund transfer fees
—
—
—
—
177
—
177
177
Mortgage banking income
—
—
1,102
1,102
—
—
—
1,102
Program fees
—
—
—
—
63
1,534
1,597
1,597
Other noninterest income
7,130
11
65
7,206
16
276
292
7,498
Total noninterest income
7,130
11
1,167
8,308
256
1,810
2,066
10,374
Total noninterest expense
32,280
848
1,149
34,277
2,851
898
3,749
38,026
Income (loss) before income tax expense
11,563
3,974
120
15,657
(1,695
)
2,472
777
16,434
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,951
1,454
41
5,446
(615
)
897
282
5,728
Net income (loss)
$
7,612
$
2,520
$
79
$
10,211
$
(1,080
)
$
1,575
$
495
$
10,706
Period-end assets
$
4,361,591
$
570,676
$
9,395
$
4,941,662
$
13,090
$
38,422
$
51,512
$
4,993,174
Net interest margin
3.70
%
3.54
%
NM
3.68
%
NM
NM
NM
4.17
%
Net-revenue concentration*
76
%
8
%
2
%
86
%
1
%
13
%
14
%
100
%
____________________
*Net revenue represents net interest income plus total
noninterest income. Net-revenue concentration equals segment-level
net revenue divided by total Company net revenue.
Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information
Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018
Core Banking
Republic Processing Group ("RPG")
Total
Tax
Republic
Traditional
Warehouse
Mortgage
Core
Refund
Credit
Total
Total
(dollars in thousands)
Banking
Lending
Banking
Banking
Solutions
Solutions
RPG
Company
Net interest income
$
118,191
$
12,169
$
308
$
130,668
$
19,127
$
21,987
$
41,114
$
171,782
Provision for loan and lease losses
2,158
88
—
2,246
11,473
12,545
24,018
26,264
Net refund transfer fees
—
—
—
—
19,974
—
19,974
19,974
Mortgage banking income
—
—
3,696
3,696
—
—
—
3,696
Program fees
—
—
—
—
276
4,429
4,705
4,705
Other noninterest income
22,591
30
211
22,832
1,212
887
2,099
24,931
Total noninterest income
22,591
30
3,907
26,528
21,462
5,316
26,778
53,306
Total noninterest expense
103,654
2,523
3,451
109,628
11,454
3,807
15,261
124,889
Income before income tax expense
34,970
9,588
764
45,322
17,662
10,951
28,613
73,935
Income tax expense
4,906
2,193
160
7,259
3,664
2,466
6,130
13,389
Net income
$
30,064
$
7,395
$
604
$
38,063
$
13,998
$
8,485
$
22,483
$
60,546
Period-end assets
$
4,537,971
$
561,625
$
13,251
$
5,112,847
$
15,991
$
93,516
$
109,507
$
5,222,354
Net interest margin
3.71
%
3.18
%
NM
3.65
%
NM
NM
NM
4.67
%
Net-revenue concentration*
63
%
5
%
2
%
70
%
18
%
12
%
30
%
100
%
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017
Core Banking
Republic Processing Group ("RPG")
Total
Tax
Republic
Traditional
Warehouse
Mortgage
Core
Refund
Credit
Total
Total
(dollars in thousands)
Banking
Lending
Banking
Banking
Solutions
Solutions
RPG
Company
Net interest income
$
103,490
$
13,073
$
255
$
116,818
$
15,179
$
15,885
$
31,064
$
147,882
Provision for loan and lease losses
2,611
(36
)
—
2,575
6,763
12,295
19,058
21,633
Net refund transfer fees
—
—
—
—
18,329
—
18,329
18,329
Mortgage banking income
—
—
3,707
3,707
—
—
—
3,707
Program fees
—
—
—
—
103
3,869
3,972
3,972
Other noninterest income
20,618
27
192
20,837
152
1,227
1,379
22,216
Total noninterest income
20,618
27
3,899
24,544
18,584
5,096
23,680
48,224
Total noninterest expense
93,552
2,448
3,347
99,347
10,891
2,461
13,352
112,699
Income before income tax expense
27,945
10,688
807
39,440
16,109
6,225
22,334
61,774
Income tax expense
8,684
3,909
282
12,875
5,846
2,259
8,105
20,980
Net income
$
19,261
$
6,779
$
525
$
26,565
$
10,263
$
3,966
$
14,229
$
40,794
Period-end assets
$
4,361,591
$
570,676
$
9,395
$
4,941,662
$
13,090
$
38,422
$
51,512
$
4,993,174
Net interest margin
3.48
%
3.58
%
NM
3.49
%
NM
NM
NM
4.34
%
Net-revenue concentration*
63
%
7
%
2
%
72
%
17
%
11
%
28
%
100
%
____________________
* Net revenue represents net interest income plus total
noninterest income. Net-revenue concentration equals segment-level
net revenue divided by total Company net revenue.
Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information
Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued)
(1)
The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”), enacted on December
22, 2017, lowered the federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%,
effective January 1, 2018. With the TCJA’s meaningful impact
during 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company’s
effective tax rate per quarter was as follows: 9.4% (quarter ended
September 30, 2018); 20.9% (quarter ended June 30, 2018); 21.3%
(quarter ended March 31, 2018); 70.9% (quarter ended December 31,
2017); and 34.9% (quarter ended September 30, 2017).
In addition to the TCJA lowering the Company’s 2018 federal
income tax rate, Republic’s relatively low effective tax rate
during the third quarter of 2018 was driven by approximately $2.8
million in income tax benefits recognized during the third quarter
of 2018 as part of preparing the Company’s fiscal-year 2017
federal tax return due October 15, 2018. The Company considers
approximately $2.6 million of the $2.8 million in federal income
tax benefits to be nonrecurring in nature, with a portion of the
remaining benefits to be realizable in the future.
A $6.3 million charge to income tax expense upon remeasurement
of the Company’s deferred tax assets and liabilities at a 21%
corporate tax rate drove the relatively high effective tax rate
for the fourth quarter of 2017.
(2)
“Core Bank” or “Core Banking” operations consist of the
Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, and Mortgage Banking
segments.
(3)
The delinquent loans to total loans ratio equals loans
30-days-or-more past due divided by total loans. Depending on loan
class, loan delinquency is determined by the number of days or the
number of payments past due.
(4)
Republic Processing Group operations consist of the Tax Refund
Solutions and Republic Credit Solutions segments.
(5)
The amount of loan fee income can meaningfully impact total
interest income, loan yields, net interest margin, and net
interest spread. The amount of loan fee income included in total
interest income was $9.0 million and $9.1 million for the quarters
ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. The amount of loan fee income
included in total interest income was $44.4 million and $36.8
million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017.
The amount of loan fee income included in total interest income
per quarter was as follows: $9.0 million (quarter ended September
30, 2018); $8.5 million (quarter ended June 30, 2018); $26.9
million (quarter ended March 31, 2018); $9.4 million (quarter
ended December 31, 2017); and $9.1 million (quarter ended
September 30, 2017).
Interest income for Easy Advances (“EAs”) is composed entirely
of loan fees. The loan fees disclosed above included EA fees of
$17.8 million and $14.2 million for the nine months ended
September 30, 2018 and 2017. EAs are only offered during the first
two months of each year.
Republic Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information
Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release (continued)
(6)
The following table provides a reconciliation of total
stockholders’ equity in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted
Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to tangible stockholders’ equity in
accordance with applicable regulatory requirements, a non-GAAP
disclosure. The Company provides the tangible book value per
share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking
regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means
to evaluate capital adequacy.
Quarterly Comparison
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Sep. 30, 2018
Jun. 30, 2018
Mar. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
Sep. 30, 2017
Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a)
$
676,810
$
664,008
$
653,254
$
632,424
$
633,287
Less: Goodwill
16,300
16,300
16,300
16,300
16,300
Less: Mortgage servicing rights
4,925
4,914
4,925
5,044
5,128
Less: Core deposit intangible
705
756
807
858
911
Tangible stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP (c)
$
654,880
$
642,038
$
631,222
$
610,222
$
610,948
Total assets - GAAP (b)
$
5,222,354
$
5,265,945
$
5,078,334
$
5,085,362
$
4,993,174
Less: Goodwill
16,300
16,300
16,300
16,300
16,300
Less: Mortgage servicing rights
4,925
4,914
4,925
5,044
5,128
Less: Core deposit intangible
705
756
807
858
911
Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d)
$
5,200,424
$
5,243,975
$
5,056,302
$
5,063,160
$
4,970,835
Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b)
12.96
%
12.61
%
12.86
%
12.44
%
12.68
%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d)
12.59
%
12.24
%
12.48
%
12.05
%
12.29
%
Number of shares outstanding (e)
20,895
20,892
20,888
20,850
20,861
Book value per share - GAAP (a/e)
$
32.39
$
31.78
$
31.27
$
30.33
$
30.36
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (c/e)
31.34
30.73
30.22
29.27
29.29
(7)
The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total
noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and
noninterest income. The ratio excludes net gains (losses) on
sales, calls, and impairment of investment securities, if
applicable.
(8)
The cost of average deposits ratio equals annualized total
interest expense on deposits divided by total average
interest-bearing deposits plus total average noninterest-bearing
deposits.
(9)
FTEs – Full-time-equivalent employees.
(10)
Delinquent loans for the RPG segment included $13 million of
EAs at March 31, 2018. EAs were only offered during the first two
months of 2018. EAs do not have a contractual due date but are
eligible for delinquency consideration three weeks after the
taxpayer-customer’s tax return is submitted to the applicable tax
authority. All unpaid EAs are charged-off by the end of the second
quarter of each year.