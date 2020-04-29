Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results Loans Grow 27% and Deposits Increase by 19%
04/29/2020 | 08:01am EDT
PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the holding company for Republic Bank, today announced its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020.
Q1-2020 Financial Highlights
Total loans grew $405 million, or 27%, to $1.9 billion as of March 31, 2020 compared to $1.5 billion at March 31, 2019.
Total deposits increased by $466 million, or 19%, to $2.9 billion as of March 31, 2020 compared to $2.5 billion as of March 31, 2019.
New stores opened since the beginning of the “Power of Red is Back” expansion campaign are currently growing deposits at an average rate of $24 million per year, while the average deposit growth for all stores over the last twelve months was approximately $16 million per store.
Profitability improved compared to the previous quarter as the reported net loss declined to $0.6 million, or ($0.01) per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to a net loss of $2.5 million, or ($0.04) per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
Cost control initiatives identified by management have begun to take effect as non-interest expense declined for the second consecutive quarter.
Harry D. Madonna, President and Chief Executive Officer of Republic First Bancorp said:
“Net income during 2019 was negatively impacted by the challenging nature of the interest rate environment and costs required to initiate our expansion into New York City. We are pleased with the progress we have made in the early stages of 2020 to control expenses and improve profitability. In addition, the net interest margin improved quarter to quarter for the first time in two years. Republic Bank will continue to be a source of strength for the community as we work through the effects of the COVID-19 crisis. As a leader in the SBA PPP Loan Program, we are positioned for strong growth in loans and deposits driven by the new relationships we have developed through this program.”
Over the last several weeks the “Power of Red is Back” expansion campaign has shifted its focus to serve the needs of small businesses in our community. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) included in the CARES Act authorized financial institutions to make loans to companies that have been impacted by the devastating economic effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Republic responded by quickly developing a process to accept applications for the program not only from its valued small business customers, but from non-customers throughout the community as well.
PPP Loan Program Highlights
Republic Bank has actively participated in the SBA PPP Loan Program by accepting applications for existing and new customers.
As of April 28, 2020 Republic has:
Obtained SBA approval for 72% of the 4,300 PPP applications received
With an average loan size of $213 thousand
Which amounts to $661 million in loan balances
Representing 35% of Republic Bank’s total loans as of March 31, 2020
With an average fee of approximately 3% earned by Republic
And arranged for funding for this program to be provided through the Federal Reserve PPP Lending Facility, which will result in exclusion of the PPP asset balances from the leverage ratio calculation.
We will continue to submit applications to the SBA for approval until the second round of funding is depleted.
More than 25% of the applications that we obtained SBA approval on were for small businesses that were not existing customers of Republic Bank. Our participation in this program has already resulted in many new business accounts expanding the Power of RED!
Vernon W. Hill, II, Chairman of Republic First Bancorp said:
“We have consistently stated that it is our goal to deliver best in class service across all delivery channels…..in-store, by phone, online and mobile options....as we strive to create new FANS each and every day. Our commitment to assist small businesses during this unprecedented time of need reinforces our unwavering dedication to this goal. I could not be more proud of the effort that our team has put forth to provide access to financial assistance to businesses most affected by the coronavirus and the current state of our economy.”
COVID-19 Response Efforts
The Republic Bank management team has taken a number of steps to mitigate the potential spread of the coronavirus and to assist our customers, employees and other members of the community during this pandemic crisis. In addition to other actions, we have:
Temporarily closed the lobbies in all of our suburban store locations. However, drive-thru lanes remain open for all transactions including new account openings.
Encouraged customers to utilize our online, mobile and telephone banking systems. In addition, we continue to offer more than 55,000 surcharge free ATM machines to all of our customers.
Directed our commercial lenders to contact each of their customers to discuss the impact of the current economic conditions on their business and to develop a plan for assistance if required.
Changed the Annual Shareholder Meeting to be held on April 29, 2020 to a virtual meeting only.
Loss Mitigation and Loan Portfolio Analysis
Management has taken a proactive approach to analyze and prepare for the potential challenges to be faced as the effects of the economic shutdown begin to unfold. A detailed analysis of loan concentrations and segments that may represent the areas of highest risk has been prepared. Our commercial lending team has initiated contact with a majority of our loan customers to discuss the impact that this pandemic crisis has had on their businesses to date and the expected ramifications that could be felt in the future. We have initiated payment deferrals for all customers that have an immediate need for assistance.
We believe the combination of ongoing communication with our customers, loan payment deferrals, increased focus on risk management practices, and access to government programs such as the PPP Program should help mitigate potential future period losses. At this time we do expect the provision for loan losses and charge-offs to increase in the coming quarters, but more time is needed to fully understand the magnitude and length of the economic downturn and the full impact on our loan portfolio.
Financial Summary for the Period Ended March 31, 2020
A summary of the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020 can be found in the following tables:
($ in millions, except per share data)
03/31/20
03/31/19
YOY Change
12/31/19
QTD Change
Assets
$
3,300
$
2,805
18
%
$
3,341
(1
%)
Loans
1,882
1,477
27
%
1,748
8
%
Deposits
2,944
2,479
19
%
2,999
(2
%)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
03/31/20
12/31/19
Change
03/31/20
03/31/19
Change
Total Revenue
$
33.8
$
32.1
5
%
$
33.8
$
30.5
11
%
Net Income (Loss)
(0.6
)
(2.5
)
76
%
(0.6
)
0.4
(239
%)
Net Income (Loss) per Share
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.04
)
75
%
$
(0.01
)
$
0.01
(200
%)
Net Interest Margin
2.76
%
2.67
%
2.76
%
3.00
%
Total assets increased by $495 million, or 18%, to $3.3 billion as of March 31, 2020 compared to $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2019.
Demand deposits represent the fastest growing segment of the Company’s deposit base. These deposits grew by $327 million to $2.0 billion over the last 12 months, including growth of 29% in non-interest bearing demand deposit balances.
We have thirty convenient store locations open today. During the first quarter of 2020 we opened a new store in Northfield, NJ. Construction is ongoing on a site in Bensalem, PA. There are also multiple sites in various stages of development for future store locations.
Profitability improved quarter to quarter as we reported a loss of $0.6 million, or ($0.01) per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to a net loss of $2.5 million, or $(0.04) per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019. We reported net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
The net interest margin increased by 9 basis points to 2.76% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 2.67% for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
During the first quarter we entered into a branding agreement with Visa to convert all ATM and Debit cards which will provide a number of opportunities to enhance revenue growth in the coming years.
The Company has elected to defer the adoption of CECL as permitted by the CARES Act approved by Congress.
Asset quality improved year over year as the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.46% as of March 31, 2020 compared to 0.60% as of March 31, 2019.
The Company’s residential mortgage division, Oak Mortgage, is serving the home financing needs of customers throughout its footprint. The Oak Mortgage team has originated more than $470 million in mortgage loans over the last twelve months.
Meeting the needs of small business customers continued to be an important part of our lending strategy. More than $11 million in new SBA loans were originated during the three month period ended March 31, 2020. We continue to be one of the top SBA lender in our market area based on the dollar volume of loan originations.
The Company’s Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 11.76% and Tier I Leverage Ratio was 7.67% at March 31, 2020.
Book value per common share increased to $4.28 as of March 31, 2020 compared to $4.22 as of March 31, 2019.
Income Statement
The major components of the income statement are as follows (dollars in thousands, except per share data):
Three Months Ended
03/31/20
12/31/19
%Change
03/31/19
% Change
Net Interest Income
$
20,754
$
19,914
4
%
$
19,140
8
%
Non-interest Income
6,545
5,213
26
%
4,945
32
%
Provision for Loan Losses
950
1,155
(18
%)
300
217
%
Non-interest Expense
27,272
27,488
(1
%)
23,267
17
%
Income (Loss) Before Taxes
(923
)
(3,516
)
74
%
518
(278
%)
Provision (Benefit) for Taxes
(330
)
(1,031
)
68
%
92
(459
%)
Net Income (Loss)
(593
)
(2,485
)
76
%
426
(239
%)
Net Income (Loss) per Share
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.04
)
75
%
$
0.01
(200
%)
We reported a net loss of $593 thousand, or ($0.01) per share, for the three month period ended March 31, 2020, compared to net income of $426 thousand, or $0.01 per share, for the three month period ended March 31, 2019.
Interest income increased by $1.8 million, or 7%, to $27.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $25.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase in interest income is attributable to the growth in interest-earning assets over the last twelve months driven by the Company’s “Power of Red is Back” expansion strategy. Interest expense increased by $150 thousand, or 2%, to $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $6.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. We experienced margin compression throughout 2019 as a result of the flattening of the yield curve. The net interest margin for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 decreased by 24 basis points to 2.76% compared to 3.00% for the three month period ended March 31, 2019. However, for the first time in over two years the net interest margin has increased on a quarter to quarter basis.
Non-interest income increased by $1.6 million, or 32%, to $6.5 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2020, compared to $4.9 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2019. The increase is attributable to higher service fees on deposit accounts which is driven by growth in deposit balances and an increase in the number of deposit accounts, mortgage banking income driven by mortgage loan originations, gains on sales of SBA loans, along with gains on the sale of investment securities.
Non-interest expenses increased by 17%, to $27.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $23.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The growth in expenses were mainly caused by an increase in salaries and employee benefits driven by annual merit increases along with increased staffing levels related to our growth and expansion strategy. Occupancy and equipment expenses associated with the growth strategy also contributed to the increase in non-interest expenses. During 2019 we began to incur costs related to our entrance into New York City as we initiated our expansion into this new market. We hired a management and lending team and commenced rent payments for the build out of our store locations. We opened our first two stores in New York during the latter part of 2019. These stores have begun to generate loans and deposits resulting in revenue to support our expansion initiative there.
The benefit for income taxes was $330 thousand for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 compared to a provision for income taxes in the amount of $92 thousand for the three month period ended March 31, 2019.
Balance Sheet
The major components of the balance sheet are as follows (dollars in thousands):
Description
03/31/20
03/31/19
% Change
12/31/19
% Change
Total assets
$
3,300,416
$
2,805,060
18
%
$
3,341,290
(1
%)
Total loans (net)
1,871,820
1,469,186
27
%
1,738,929
8
%
Total deposits
2,944,479
2,478,953
19
%
2,999,163
(2
%)
Total assets increased by $495.4 million, or 18%, as of March 31, 2020 when compared to March 31, 2019. Deposits grew by $465.5 million to $2.9 billion as of March 31, 2020 compared to $2.5 billion as of March 31, 2019. The number of deposit accounts has grown by 25% during the past twelve months. The strong growth in assets, loans and deposits has been driven by the addition of new stores and the successful execution of the Company’s aggressive growth strategy referred to as “The Power of Red is Back.”
Deposits
Deposits by type of account are as follows (dollars in thousands):
Description
03/31/20
03/31/19
% Change
12/31/19
% Change
1st Qtr 2020 Cost of Funds
Demand noninterest-bearing
$
676,482
$
525,645
29
%
$
661,431
2
%
0.00
%
Demand interest-bearing
1,276,816
1,101,129
16
%
1,352,360
(6
%)
1.03
%
Money market and savings
768,550
691,351
11
%
761,793
(1
%)
0.95
%
Certificates of deposit
222,631
160,828
38
%
223,579
-
%
2.17
%
Total deposits
$
2,944,479
$
2,478,953
19
%
$
2,999,163
(2
%)
0.87
%
Deposits increased to $2.9 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $2.5 billion at March 31, 2019 as we move forward with our growth strategy to increase the number of stores and expand the reach of our banking model which focuses on high levels of customer service and convenience and drives the gathering of low-cost, core deposits. We recognized strong growth in demand deposit balances, including an increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits of 29%, year over year as a result of the successful execution of our strategy.
Lending
Loans by type are as follows (dollars in thousands):
Description
03/31/20
% of Total
03/31/19
% of Total
12/31/19
% of Total
Commercial and industrial
$
241,754
13
%
$
204,637
14
%
$
223,906
13
%
Owner occupied real estate
436,499
23
%
376,845
26
%
424,400
24
%
Commercial real estate
668,462
36
%
527,004
36
%
613,631
35
%
Construction and land development
144,215
8
%
124,124
8
%
121,395
7
%
Residential mortgage
287,425
15
%
151,748
10
%
263,444
15
%
Consumer and other
103,682
5
%
92,728
6
%
101,419
6
%
Gross loans
$
1,882,037
100
%
$
1,477,086
100
%
$
1,748,195
100
%
Gross loans increased by $405 million, or 27%, to $1.9 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $1.5 billion at March 31, 2019 as a result of the steady flow in quality loan demand over the last twelve months and continued success with the relationship banking model. The Company experienced strong growth across all loan categories.
Asset Quality
The Company’s asset quality ratios are highlighted below:
Three Months Ended
03/31/20
12/31/19
03/31/19
Non-performing assets / capital and reserves
6
%
5
%
7
%
Non-performing assets / total assets
0.46
%
0.42
%
0.60
%
Quarterly net loan charge-offs / average loans
0.00
%
0.09
%
0.28
%
Allowance for loan losses / gross loans
0.54
%
0.53
%
0.53
%
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans
72
%
75
%
74
%
The percentage of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.46% at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.60% at March 31, 2019. The ratio of non-performing assets to capital and reserves decreased to 6% at March 31, 2020 compared to 7% at March 31, 2019 primarily as a result of decreases in non-performing assets over the last 12 months.
Capital
The Company’s capital ratios at March 31, 2020 were as follows:
Actual 03/31/20 Bancorp
Actual 03/31/20 Bank
Regulatory Guidelines “Well Capitalized”
Leverage Ratio
7.67
%
7.38
%
5.00
%
Common Equity Ratio
10.81
%
10.88
%
6.50
%
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital
11.30
%
10.88
%
8.00
%
Total Risk Based Capital
11.76
%
11.33
%
10.00
%
Tangible Common Equity
7.50
%
7.40
%
n/a
Total shareholders’ equity increased to $252 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $248 million at March 31, 2019. Book value per common share increased to $4.28 at March 31, 2020 compared to $4.22 per share at March 31, 2019.
About Republic Bank
Republic Bank, a subsidiary of Republic First Bancorp, Inc., is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its thirty stores located in Greater Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City. Republic Bank stores are open 7 days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours providing customers with some of the most convenient hours compared to any bank in its market. The Bank offers free checking, free coin counting, ATM/Debit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint Network. The Bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division which does business under the name of Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, visit www.myrepublicbank.com.
Forward Looking Statements
The Company may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements”, including statements contained in this release and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks and uncertainties can arise with changes in: general economic conditions, including turmoil in the financial markets and related efforts of government agencies to stabilize the financial system; the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses and our methodology for determining such allowance; adverse changes in our loan portfolio and credit risk-related losses and expenses; concentrations within our loan portfolio, including our exposure to commercial real estate loans, and to our primary service area; changes in interest rates; business conditions in the financial services industry, including competitive pressure among financial services companies, new service and product offerings by competitors, price pressures and similar items; deposit flows; loan demand; the regulatory environment, including evolving banking industry standards, changes in legislation or regulation; impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; our securities portfolio and the valuation of our securities; accounting principles, policies and guidelines as well as estimates and assumptions used in the preparation of our financial statements; rapidly changing technology; litigation liabilities, including costs, expenses, settlements and judgments; the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases and pandemics; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services. You should carefully review the risk factors described in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “would be,” “could be,” “should be,” “probability,” “risk,” “target,” “objective,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect” and similar expressions or variations on such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.
Source: Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Contact: Frank A. Cavallaro, CFO (215) 735-4422
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2020
2019
2019
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
32,581
$
41,928
$
31,511
Interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold
23,936
126,391
54,394
Total cash and cash equivalents
56,517
168,319
85,905
Securities - Available for sale
497,511
539,042
287,694
Securities - Held to maturity
611,914
644,842
742,435
Restricted stock
2,746
2,746
2,097
Total investment securities
1,112,171
1,186,630
1,032,226
Loans held for sale
16,820
13,349
15,742
Loans receivable
1,882,037
1,748,195
1,477,086
Allowance for loan losses
(10,217
)
(9,266
)
(7,900
)
Net loans
1,871,820
1,738,929
1,469,186
Premises and equipment
119,893
116,956
94,390
Other real estate owned
1,144
1,730
6,088
Other assets
122,051
115,377
101,523
Total Assets
$
3,300,416
$
3,341,290
$
2,805,060
LIABILITIES
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
676,482
$
661,431
$
525,645
Interest bearing deposits
2,267,997
2,337,732
1,953,308
Total deposits
2,944,479
2,999,163
2,478,953
Subordinated debt
11,267
11,265
11,260
Other liabilities
92,554
81,694
66,462
Total Liabilities
3,048,300
3,092,122
2,556,675
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock - $0.01 par value
594
594
593
Additional paid-in capital
272,639
272,039
270,155
Accumulated deficit
(12,809
)
(12,216
)
(8,290
)
Treasury stock at cost
(3,725
)
(3,725
)
(3,725
)
Stock held by deferred compensation plan
(183
)
(183
)
(183
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,400
)
(7,341
)
(10,165
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
252,116
249,168
248,385
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
3,300,416
$
3,341,290
$
2,805,060
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2020
2019
2019
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
20,173
$
19,421
$
17,800
Interest and dividends on investment securities
6,821
6,531
7,383
Interest on other interest earning assets
289
940
336
Total interest income
27,283
26,892
25,519
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
6,425
6,869
6,014
Interest on borrowed funds
104
109
365
Total interest expense
6,529
6,978
6,379
Net interest income
20,754
19,914
19,140
Provision for loan losses
950
1,155
300
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
19,804
18,759
18,840
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service fees on deposit accounts
2,064
2,091
1,612
Mortgage banking income
2,458
2,077
2,220
Gain on sale of SBA loans
649
594
502
Gain on sale of investment securities
841
-
322
Other non-interest income
533
451
289
Total non-interest income
6,545
5,213
4,945
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
13,381
13,510
12,359
Occupancy and equipment
5,297
5,077
4,015
Legal and professional fees
930
1,036
707
Foreclosed real estate
282
456
337
Regulatory assessments and related fees
630
324
421
Other operating expenses
6,752
7,085
5,428
Total non-interest expense
27,272
27,488
23,267
Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes
(923
)
(3,516
)
518
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(330
)
(1,031
)
92
Net income (loss)
$
(593
)
$
(2,485
)
$
426
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share
Basic
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.04
)
$
0.01
Diluted
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.04
)
$
0.01
Average Common Shares Outstanding
Basic
58,848
58,843
58,805
Diluted
58,848
58,843
59,587
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances and Net Interest Income
(unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Interest
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold and other
interest-earning assets
$
81,339
$
289
1.43
%
$
228,292
$
940
1.63
%
$
55,369
$
336
2.46
%
Securities
1,156,504
6,826
2.36
%
1,090,736
6,539
2.40
%
1,085,910
7,420
2.73
%
Loans receivable
1,808,382
20,319
4.52
%
1,658,917
19,538
4.67
%
1,468,640
17,911
4.95
%
Total interest-earning assets
3,046,225
27,434
3.62
%
2,977,945
27,017
3.60
%
2,609,919
25,667
3.99
%
Other assets
260,829
261,875
190,855
Total assets
$
3,307,054
$
3,239,820
$
2,800,774
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand non interest-bearing
$
644,601
$
619,075
$
512,172
Demand interest-bearing
1,337,646
3,421
1.03
%
1,309,205
3,725
1.13
%
1,113,758
3,938
1.43
%
Money market & savings
752,510
1,783
0.95
%
745,707
1,902
1.01
%
675,506
1,452
0.87
%
Time deposits
226,185
1,221
2.17
%
222,116
1,242
2.22
%
153,832
624
1.65
%
Total deposits
2,960,942
6,425
0.87
%
2,896,103
6,869
0.94
%
2,455,268
6,014
0.99
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,316,341
6,425
1.12
%
2,277,028
6,869
1.20
%
1,943,096
6,014
1.26
%
Other borrowings
11,952
104
3.50
%
11,264
109
3.84
%
46,969
365
3.15
%
.
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,328,293
6,529
1.13
%
2,288,292
6,978
1.21
%
1,990,065
6,379
1.30
%
Total deposits and
other borrowings
2,972,894
6,529
0.88
%
2,907,367
6,978
0.95
%
2,502,237
6,379
1.03
%
Non interest-bearing liabilities
84,211
82,515
52,037
Shareholders' equity
249,949
249,938
246,500
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
3,307,054
$
3,239,820
$
2,800,774
Net interest income
$
20,905
$
20,039
$
19,288
Net interest spread
2.49
%
2.39
%
2.69
%
Net interest margin
2.76
%
2.67
%
3.00
%
Note: The above tables are presented on a tax equivalent basis.
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Summary of Allowance for Loan Losses and Other Related Data